FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 668
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm going to close 100% now and trade with the system.) I'm going to close 100% now and use the system=)
Have you had a refill?
It doesn't matter. You just need to bring the depot up to average=)
1407
i don't think it makes a difference. you just need to bring the deposit up to par=)
The drawdown spoils the picture, maybe it is better to open a new signal without any shares and withdrawals?
I have a robot that just closed all the bai on the pound, it's probably too early again)
I said goodbye early, where else can I find such indicators?
I've been screwing around like suckers every day, and they gobble it up.)
I apologize, I wrote one word too many.
I said goodbye early, where else can I find such indicators?
I've been screwing around like suckers every day, and they gobble it up.)
I apologize, I wrote one word too many.
I said goodbye early, where else can I find such indicators?
I've been screwing around like suckers every day, and they gobble it up.)
I apologize, I wrote one word too many.
Hi Beginner, it's been less than 24 hours, everyone misses you already, welcome back!!!
Looked, today everyone sold out and with joyful shouts began to wait for the profit, bought, waited.
Actually, it's funny to read all this nonsense, like "I open and close all the time"... "I'm counting my losses in the evening")
I will not interfere, just observing))))
There is no one to guide you, the teacher is gone along with you)
Said clearly - pound support at 5350. These suckers listened and ... sold))))
How can you be such idiots to catch pullbacks, miss the main movement, while being happy and shitting on someone? Nicht ferstein.