Lesorub:
is it too much trouble to see a yen move at 200 p.?
what's your point? =)
 
stranger:
No need to be in a hurry when catching fleas)))
Myth63:
Just the opposite =) the hurry is needed when you're catching fleas and fucking someone else's wife =)

Speculator_:

The open position in EUR/USD is at 73% risk, after it closes 50%. I do not see the prospect of going up on EUR/USD as I am considering a sell on this instrument, and on GBP/USD the target is 5310. Why hold a position that has no future?

I think the eu is more upwards today) and we are looking at 1435.
stranger:

Myth63:
yada yada =) it's quiet after the Japanese flight =)
Open buy from 117.5 )
 
azfaraon:
Levels for today, high 5310, low 5213. These are not goals, these are the range of the day.
stranger:
I thought you were a trader )))) You sound like an analyst)))). It's obviously just a joke.
 
stranger:
It amazes me that every morning starts with some brats screaming about selling the pound)))

Once again, the pound is a sell pound...


 
stranger:
And I just think that the eu is more promising upwards today) Somewhere towards 1435.
Maybe tomorrow?
 
azfaraon:
I thought you were a trader )))) And you sound like an analyst)))). Clearly this is just a joke.
I've voiced my positions and the field is tossed around without me.
