is it too much trouble to see a yen move at 200 p.?
No need to be in a hurry when catching fleas)))
Just the opposite =) the hurry is needed when you're catching fleas and fucking someone else's wife =)
The open position in EUR/USD is at 73% risk, after it closes 50%. I do not see the prospect of going up on EUR/USD as I am considering a sell on this instrument, and on GBP/USD the target is 5310. Why hold a knowingly unpromising position?
yada yada =) it's quiet after the Japanese flight =)
Please look at .According to your method there is a change on your target 1.5310 .
Levels for today, high 5310, low 5213. These are not targets, these are the range of the day.
It amazes me that every morning starts with some brats screaming about selling the pound)))
Once again, the pound is a sell pound...
And I just think that the eu is more promising upwards today) Somewhere towards 1435.
I thought you were a trader )))) And you sound like an analyst)))). Clearly this is just a joke.