The Freelance Environment on MQL5 - page 7

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Stanislav Korotky #:

All that a "chatgpt" can do at the moment, is already embedded into MetaEditor as AI coding assistant.

A "manager" (or "gpt freelance") which could refine the autogenerated code to a production quality in fully automatic manner will not emerge in near future, imho. Probably in 5-10 years.

It will emerge in in 5-10 months

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:
It will emerge in in 5-10 months
I don't think so. At the moment he's bad at coding... but at the moment he's lacking creativity.
 
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #:
I don't think so. At the moment he's bad at coding... but at the moment he's lacking creativity.

Stanislav is one of the best coders actually 

 

Subject: Persistent Compilation Errors in MetaEditor 5 - Undeclared Standard Identifiers

Dear MQL5 Community,

I am facing significant issues compiling an Expert Advisor (.mq5 file) in MetaEditor 5. The code uses standard MQL5 syntax, functions, and constants, but I am consistently getting numerous compilation errors, primarily "undeclared identifier" for standard built-in elements.

My Environment:

  • MetaTrader 5 Build Number: [Replace with your MT5 Build number, e.g., Build 3800]
  • Operating System: [Replace with your OS, e.g., Windows 10 64-bit]
  • Broker: [Optional: Mention your broker if you downloaded MT5 from them]

Problem Description:

I have a standard MQL5 code for an Expert Advisor. When I try to compile it in MetaEditor, I receive many errors (currently [Replace with the number of errors, e.g., 71] errors and [Replace with the number of warnings, e.g., 36] warnings).

The main types of errors I see include:

  • 'YOUR_MAGIC_NUMBER' - undeclared identifier (even though it's defined with #define )
  • 'iATR' - wrong parameters count (although the parameters match the MQL5 documentation)
  • 'AccountFreeMargin' - undeclared identifier (standard function)
  • 'fmax' - expression expected (standard math function)
  • 'round' - expression expected (standard math function)
  • 'TRADE_RETCODE_...' - undeclared identifier (standard constants like TRADE_RETCODE_DONE , TRADE_RETCODE_TRADE , etc.)
  • 'StringFormat' - undeclared identifier (standard function)
  • 'LongToString' - undeclared identifier (standard function)
  • 'ObjectsDeleteAll' - undeclared identifier (standard function)
  • Syntax errors like '(' - some operator expected or 'expression expected' .
  • In some attempts, errors even appeared on code that was commented out.

It seems like the compiler is failing to correctly parse the code from the beginning or is not recognizing standard MQL5 elements, even though they are correctly written in the code.

Troubleshooting Steps I have Taken:

  1. I have verified that a very simple "Hello World" style EA code does compile successfully in my MetaEditor, suggesting the compiler is not completely broken.
  2. I have tried creating new, empty EA files and pasting the code into them.
  3. I have ensured I am replacing the entire content of the .mq5 file with the provided code each time.
  4. I have tried copying the code carefully (e.g., using a plain text editor as an intermediate step).
  5. [Optional: Mention if you have tried reinstalling MetaTrader 5]

Request for Assistance:

Could someone please help me diagnose why my MetaEditor is failing to compile this code? Since a simple EA compiles, I suspect there might be an issue related to the size/complexity of this specific code or a problem with my MetaEditor installation's ability to handle it correctly.

Thank you for your time and help.

Attachments:

  • Please attach screenshots of the Errors tab from MetaEditor showing the list of errors (like the ones you sent me).
  • Please paste the full code into your forum post, using the code block formatting.
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Stanislav is one of the best coders actually

happy for him. I don't care
 
Hossein Fatal #:
Could someone please help me diagnose why my MetaEditor is failing to compile this code
make a request on freelance!
 
Hossein Fatal #:
Could someone please help me diagnose why my MetaEditor is failing to compile this code?

No problem. The diagnosis is this: your code does not compile because it was generated by AI (it is garbage, not code).

[edit] I didn't even look at the code. The error messages from your screenshots are enough to understand that this is generated garbage.

Hossein Fatal #:

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

No problem. The diagnosis is this: your code does not compile because it was generated by AI (it is garbage, not code)

Good!!!
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

No problem. The diagnosis is this: your code does not compile because it was generated by AI (it is garbage, not code)

And so... The Freelance Environment infects the Forum Environment. Dare I mention the Market Environment?😂

[Deleted]  
Samuel Manoel De Souza #:
In fact not illegal. The issue is not they getting commission, if some people can dedicate to capture customers and bring to us is a good for everyone, since we get paid fair prices and the persons posting the projects don't spam the platforms with project of customers they have not even confirmed with the final customer. Sometimes they keep sending/posting requests just copying and pasting from elsewhere. other just the project with names like "bla, bla, bla - project 1", "bla, bla, bla - project 2", etc.

Yes... In fact if third party behaved respectfully we didn't have problem...

Getting back to my first point: When the project managers are from poor countries and the freelancers also It means that I am not here to make money from freelance specifically.

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