The Freelance Environment on MQL5 - page 7
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All that a "chatgpt" can do at the moment, is already embedded into MetaEditor as AI coding assistant.
A "manager" (or "gpt freelance") which could refine the autogenerated code to a production quality in fully automatic manner will not emerge in near future, imho. Probably in 5-10 years.
It will emerge in in 5-10 months
It will emerge in in 5-10 months
I don't think so. At the moment he's bad at coding... but at the moment he's lacking creativity.
Stanislav is one of the best coders actually
Subject: Persistent Compilation Errors in MetaEditor 5 - Undeclared Standard Identifiers
Dear MQL5 Community,
I am facing significant issues compiling an Expert Advisor (.mq5 file) in MetaEditor 5. The code uses standard MQL5 syntax, functions, and constants, but I am consistently getting numerous compilation errors, primarily "undeclared identifier" for standard built-in elements.
My Environment:
Problem Description:
I have a standard MQL5 code for an Expert Advisor. When I try to compile it in MetaEditor, I receive many errors (currently [Replace with the number of errors, e.g., 71] errors and [Replace with the number of warnings, e.g., 36] warnings).
The main types of errors I see include:
It seems like the compiler is failing to correctly parse the code from the beginning or is not recognizing standard MQL5 elements, even though they are correctly written in the code.
Troubleshooting Steps I have Taken:
Request for Assistance:
Could someone please help me diagnose why my MetaEditor is failing to compile this code? Since a simple EA compiles, I suspect there might be an issue related to the size/complexity of this specific code or a problem with my MetaEditor installation's ability to handle it correctly.
Thank you for your time and help.
Attachments:
Stanislav is one of the best coders actually
Could someone please help me diagnose why my MetaEditor is failing to compile this code
Could someone please help me diagnose why my MetaEditor is failing to compile this code?
No problem. The diagnosis is this: your code does not compile because it was generated by AI (it is garbage, not code).
[edit] I didn't even look at the code. The error messages from your screenshots are enough to understand that this is generated garbage.
No problem. The diagnosis is this: your code does not compile because it was generated by AI (it is garbage, not code)
No problem. The diagnosis is this: your code does not compile because it was generated by AI (it is garbage, not code)
And so... The Freelance Environment infects the Forum Environment. Dare I mention the Market Environment?😂
In fact not illegal. The issue is not they getting commission, if some people can dedicate to capture customers and bring to us is a good for everyone, since we get paid fair prices and the persons posting the projects don't spam the platforms with project of customers they have not even confirmed with the final customer. Sometimes they keep sending/posting requests just copying and pasting from elsewhere. other just the project with names like "bla, bla, bla - project 1", "bla, bla, bla - project 2", etc.
Yes... In fact if third party behaved respectfully we didn't have problem...
Getting back to my first point: When the project managers are from poor countries and the freelancers also It means that I am not here to make money from freelance specifically.