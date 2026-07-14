General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - page 2
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, review spam
Rashid Umarov , 2021.03.09 15:39
Now you can report spam directly in the chat.
Complaints are seen by moderators and can quickly ban the violator
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Of couse, if many people will create trading systems directly on the forum using indicators from Codebase or coded directly on the threads, after that they will make EAs and upload them directly to the threads (everything is on the threads with the source codes from CodeBase or uploaded directly to the threads) so those technical analysis threads will be forgotten.
But for now - many people are using this forum instead of the service desk, and when I see it so I look at economic calendar to make additional technical analysis.
I can repeat that technical/fundamental analysis is almost off-topic for the forum. Those threads did a good job by refreshing the forum during the very low activity on the forum which was many years ago.
And nothing will be happened with the forum if some of those threads (or most of them) will be deleted in one day.
I can repeat that technical/fundamental analysis is almost off-topic for the forum. Those threads did a good job by refreshing the forum during the very low activity on the forum which was many years ago.
And nothing will be happened with the forum if some of those threads (or most of them) will be deleted in one day.
So the forum is brimming with activity nowadays and we dont need to discuss analysis ?
If a new user comes and opens up a thread for bitcoin for example , for analysis ,you are going to delete his topic ? Is that user going to stay on mql5 ?
I understand the moderators cannot create new sections ,i get it ,but excuse my forwardness ,i feel there are double standards here.
So if you open up the chart of Ethereum and you see that the asctrend system found a good setup ,you will not open up a "Forecast and analysis for Ethereum" ,but if it does on GBP you will use one of the existing threads because it exists ?
Lets simplify it ,if you want to post the same not for Ethereum but for the Turkish Lira (which is forex) ,EUR/TRY ,you will not create a new topic ,and there is no other topic so you will not post it at all ?
Why do i get the sense that its more about others not posting rather than avoiding spam ?
I am copying post #26 just to make attention about (the post is mostly related to the Market but it is useful for any other situation) -
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About possible technical bugs or impossibility to do something in technical way - it is my personal announcement (and as far as I know - the service desk is working on the same way because they have to reproduce any possible bug to be a real bug in case to fix it):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
DAY 2 ...Purchased products not showing in the mt4 market tab....DAY 2
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.22 08:59
How all the forum support are doing (and will be doing):
I think - I will stop providing any support in case the user does not provide (did not provide) and proofs/screenshots/ about what he did and screenshots about technical information.
It is responsibility of the users to provide correct proofs (screenshots, log files).
No proofs = no forum support (and the service desk is not helping in case of no proofs).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicator installation problem
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.18 18:54
proofs are the screenshots.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
A new version of the MQL5 debugger is being prepared
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.12.22 17:56Anything that is technically incompletely written, we ignore.
I am copying post #26 just to make attention about (the post is mostly related to the Market but it is useful for any other situation) -
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About possible technical bugs or impossibility to do something in technical way - it is my personal announcement (and as far as I know - the service desk is working on the same way because they have to reproduce any possible bug to be a real bug in case to fix it):This is official reply from MQ:
Having a public process to report bugs is a good thing and asking for good technical report is correct. But the way Metaquotes did it is not good and lead most people to NOT report bugs, why :
Preparing a solid, documented and reproducible bug report is time consuming, sometimes VERY time consuming. But how may I know there is not already someone doing it ? I have to read all the forum ? As there is not a central place where to look.
I am still ready to do it IF I get some feedback, which is hardly the case. Because when I get a bug, most of the time it's because I need to use some features or techniques provided by MT5 or mql5. When there is a bug I possibly need to find a workaround, if I knew the bug would be fixed soon, I could delay that.
So what is happening now, is the most capable coders are only reporting bugs when they have no other choice. We like MT5, mql5 and we appreciate all the benefits to work around mql5.com, but we don't have time to waste, we are not paid to be beta-testers, so some consideration from Metaquotes and particularly from Renat would be welcome. Mainly the bug report should be better organized. There are software available publicly, for free to manage that. Why is it so hard for Metaquotes to implement a good solution to manage publicly reported bugs ?!
Sergey, if you can, please report this to Renat, it's very reasonable and constructive proposal.
I second what Alain is saying. I've lost count of bugs both in MT4 and MT5, which I've circumvented with some alternative coding solutions because creating a detailed bug report would consume 10x more time and resources with a very vague result at best. When there is no way to check whether a bug has been already reported or developers already know about, when there is little to no feedback when you submit a bug report, and when fixing some bugs takes years, there is really no incentive for MQL developers to submit any reports unless that's a last resort solution. Integrating a bug tracking system would help here a lot if MetaQuotes is interested in getting good reports and improving overall level of developers' experience. Thanks!
Having a public process to report bugs is a good thing and asking for good technical report is correct. But the way Metaquotes did it is not good and lead most people to NOT report bugs ...
It has been a while since I last posted on the forum, but I 100% agree, and cannot understand why Metaquotes has not done this when every other software development team I know of on the web has implemented it decades ago.
The only reasons I can think of for MetaQuotes not doing so, is either total incompetence and/or simply wanting to manipulate the user base in favour of themselves and for brokers from which they receive their main profits. In other words, a simplistic, one sided view known as "greed", instead of taking a more holistic view of overall gain and satisfaction for all parties involved!
That is why, I wholeheartedly believe that MetaQuotes will never implement such a system no matter how many times we complain about it.
Having a public process to report bugs is a good thing and asking for good technical report is correct. But the way Metaquotes did it is not good and lead most people to NOT report bugs, why :
Preparing a solid, documented and reproducible bug report is time consuming, sometimes VERY time consuming. But how may I know there is not already someone doing it ? I have to read all the forum ? As there is not a central place where to look.
I am still ready to do it IF I get some feedback, which is hardly the case. Because when I get a bug, most of the time it's because I need to use some features or techniques provided by MT5 or mql5. When there is a bug I possibly need to find a workaround, if I knew the bug would be fixed soon, I could delay that.
So what is happening now, is the most capable coders are only reporting bugs when they have no other choice. We like MT5, mql5 and we appreciate all the benefits to work around mql5.com, but we don't have time to waste, we are not paid to be beta-testers, so some consideration from Metaquotes and particularly from Renat would be welcome. Mainly the bug report should be better organized. There are software available publicly, for free to manage that. Why is it so hard for Metaquotes to implement a good solution to manage publicly reported bugs ?!
Sergey, if you can, please report this to Renat, it's very reasonable and constructive proposal.
Two threads were opened about some public rules and important information:
and