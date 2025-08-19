Create groups and communicate with fellow traders in the updated Chat - page 4
I've got some follow up questions about the Channels and Groups .
Also it is not possible to see the creator of a channel .
You can add a button next to subscribe (to the left) , call it "more" , the channel creator chooses where it goes (product / profile / signal) , or a user icon that leads to the creator's profile .
As is now :
One of these mornings i'll wake up , notice this thread has floated to the top again and it wont be spam but mq actually saying "huh , you know what , that service is lacking and can improve , thank you users who shared ideas because you want this to improve and not because you think you are smarter than us."
Yeah , how far is the closest asteroid to compare odds ?
A very useful and constructive summary of suggestions, Lorentzos.
I clearly have and see the same issue, and so I'm still running my Telegram groups where all this is already solved or possible. Of course, because it's their core business and Metaquotes has a different focus.
However, either they provide a valid and useful communication solution or they stop sanctioning vendors to use real working solutions that simplify their workflow.
It is absolutely ridiculous that I can't search for text phrases in my text messages and chats with customers, or forward messages from one chat partner to another.
I have to copy/paste (if I find the text phrases) or type it once more, which I don't like to spend the time with.
That said, I'm forced to use third-party solutions to work efficiently and quick to satisfy my customers.
Maybe one day, they'll hear us, but I doubt it.
All the best, and thanks for your efforts.
Daniel
PS: Another advantage of using PMs is that when I am asked a question that has already been answered I can simply copy/paste from another conversation. It gets to the point where 80% is all copy/paste and no need to search through long conversations.
I don't think the telegram thing is a rule . It's not enforced , but , it may be half of those results are telegram related products so i may be wrong
To paraphrase a moderator "what's not banned is allowed"
They will , when brokers ask them to .
You are welcome!
I don't think the telegram thing is a rule . It's not enforced , but , it may be half of those results are telegram related products so i may be wrong
To paraphrase a moderator "what's not banned is allowed"
good question .
I searched with a "the" , i mean , all products have a "the" in the description 45k + !
The estimate is incorrect, because that search will also include, reviews, comments and news sections of products, not only the product description pages. The number of products is less.
Good point
It appears there's 27946 unhidden products at the moment
*assumption from the total pages of the 2 markets