I've got some follow up questions about the Channels and Groups .

Also it is not possible to see the creator of a channel .

You can add a button next to subscribe (to the left) , call it "more" , the channel creator chooses where it goes (product / profile / signal) , or a user icon that leads to the creator's profile . 

As is now :

  • You cannot "organically" discover interesting groups unless they spam a lot and happen to show up for a while on the new posts tab.
  • When you find a channel the "flow" stops there . You subscribe or you close it (whereas if (a) the creators links were not well hidden (b) the creators profile or custom link existed , users would continue their navigation to products , signals or profiles) . Right now if i find a channel my navigation stops with the decision to sub or not . And i also get frustrated because i cannot see who created it .
 

One of these mornings i'll wake up , notice this thread has floated to the top again and it wont be spam but mq actually saying "huh , you know what , that service is lacking and can improve , thank you users who shared ideas because you want this to improve and not because you think you are smarter than us."

Yeah , how far is the closest asteroid to compare odds ?

 
A very useful and constructive summary of suggestions, Lorentzos.

I clearly have and see the same issue, and so I'm still running my Telegram groups where all this is already solved or possible. Of course, because it's their core business and Metaquotes has a different focus.

However, either they provide a valid and useful communication solution or they stop sanctioning vendors to use real working solutions that simplify their workflow.

It is absolutely ridiculous that I can't search for text phrases in my text messages and chats with customers, or forward messages from one chat partner to another.

I have to copy/paste (if I find the text phrases) or type it once more, which I don't like to spend the time with.

That said, I'm forced to use third-party solutions to work efficiently and quick to satisfy my customers.


Maybe one day, they'll hear us, but I doubt it. 

All the best, and thanks for your efforts.

Daniel

 
I will give my opinion.

I have had Telegram groups and my problem is that the members themselves end up mixing topics, discussing and as happens here in the forum in the end you end up answering the same question every time someone new enters, etc.. Then I tried the groups here in MQL when they banned advertising them in the product descriptions...basically the result was negative because of everything that Daniel says and what I have said.

In addition to all of the above there are always people that even if they are in a group they will keep sending you PMs because they consider that what they are going to ask is something sensitive (like their account balance, etc), or because they are simply embarrassed to look like a newbie to others. So I came to the conclusion that anyone who wants something from me should send me a PM here on the website or ask in the comments section with a personal commitment to answer them in less than 24 hours.

The result after putting this into practice for a few years (2) is that I have gained in quality of life.

Conclusion: Groups (no matter what platform) are simply not practical.


PS: Another advantage of using PMs is that when I am asked a question that has already been answered I can simply copy/paste from another conversation. It gets to the point where 80% is all copy/paste and no need to search through long conversations.

 

I don't think the telegram thing is a rule . It's not enforced , but , it may be half of those results are telegram related products so i may be wrong

To paraphrase a moderator "what's not banned is allowed"


 
They will , when brokers ask them to .

You are welcome!

 
I don't think the telegram thing is a rule . It's not enforced , but , it may be half of those results are telegram related products so i may be wrong

To paraphrase a moderator "what's not banned is allowed"

There are so many products in the Market? Wow...hahaha

 
There are so many products in the Market? Wow...hahaha

good question .

I searched with a "the" , i mean , all products have a "the" in the description 45k + !


 
Lorentzos Roussos #:good question .I searched with a "the" , i mean , all products have a "the" in the description 45k + !
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #: There are so many products in the Market? Wow...hahaha

The estimate is incorrect, because that search will also include, reviews, comments and news sections of products, not only the product description pages. The number of products is less.

 
The estimate is incorrect, because that search will also include, reviews, comments and news sections of products, not only the product description pages. The number of products is less.

Good point 

It appears there's 27946 unhidden products at the moment

*assumption from the total pages of the 2 markets

