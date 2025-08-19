Create groups and communicate with fellow traders in the updated Chat - page 7
That is correct, and in the top right, don't you see these icons? ...
Hover your mouse over and see this ...
or this ...
When you are auto added into a group you should have the ability to report that group for spam , you can if the owner has posted but you can't until they post .
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ubuorum1/privacy
Hi, I would like to Create a new MQL5 Channel, but before that, I would like to ask if there is some rules regarding the channel that must be followed?
I would like to open a MQL5 group
You need a higher MQL5 account rating in order to do that, so be active in this community and you will get there.