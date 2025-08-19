Create groups and communicate with fellow traders in the updated Chat - page 7

@Denis Joel Fatiaki #: I click on create group and it took me to the general page of all the groups. I can not find information to create a group

That is correct, and in the top right, don't you see these icons? ...

Hover your mouse over and see this ...

or this ...

 
Hi, I would like to Create a new MQL5 Channel, but before that, I would like to ask if there is some rules regarding the channel that must be followed?
 

When you are auto added into a group you should have the ability to report that group for spam , you can if the owner has posted but you can't until they post . 

 
Who can post  or comment on my wall
 
Hello , would like to know why some channels keep getting taken down is
There any way or any verification or missing information that is required for one to
Keep their public channels without ever having to worry about it being taken down ? 
 
is it possible to create a group and be able to share daily signals or analysis of my charts and monetize it ?
 
mandiisa Myers #: is it possible to create a group and be able to share daily signals or analysis of my charts and monetize it ?
Yes, but you will have to monetize it via your own devices. MetaQuotes does not currently offer a payment service for Channels or Groups.
 
I would like to open a MQL5 group
 
You need a higher MQL5 account rating in order to do that, so be active in this community and you will get there.

