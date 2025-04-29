No push notifications on MT5 mobile app - page 4
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Now that we have confirmed in private than another device works correctly, we can rule out a problem with the MT5 iOS app.
The issue is either related to the device settings or app installation, or incorrectly copied MQID.
I don't know if it is possible, but you can also try contact the service to see if the MQID is somehow blocked and if it is possible to generate a new MQID for the device.
Now that we have confirmed in private than another device works correctly, we can rule out a problem with the MT5 iOS app.
The issue is either related to the device settings or app installation, or incorrectly copied MQID.
I don't know if it is possible, but you can also try contact the service to see if the MQID is somehow blocked and if it is possible to generate a new MQID for the device.
Thanks to Fernando's help and advise, I now finally receive push notifications for my MT5 app again!
After checking various settings and also clearing the app cache as Fernando suggested earlier, push notifications still did not work.
What did the trick however, was to reinstall the MT5 app. I suspect the most important part of it was to confirm the prompt for "MetaTrader 5 wants to send push notifications. Do you want to allow it?" right after opening the reinstalled MT5 app.
I needed to re-add all my accounts afterwards, which was quite some effort. But in the end, it was worth it. Just be sure to still have all your account passwords when performing the reinstall.
Thank you once again for your help, Fernando!
Thanks to Fernando's help and advise, I now finally receive push notifications for my MT5 app again!
After checking various settings and also clearing the app cache as Fernando suggested earlier, push notifications still did not work.
What did the trick however, was to reinstall the MT5 app. I suspect the most important part of it was to confirm the prompt for "MetaTrader 5 wants to send push notifications. Do you want to allow it?" right after opening the reinstalled MT5 app.
I needed to re-add all my accounts afterwards, which was quite some effort. But in the end, it was worth it. Just be sure to still have all your account passwords when performing the reinstall.
Thank you once again for your help, Fernando!
Thanks a lot Eric and Fernando! also just reinstalled app and push are back again!