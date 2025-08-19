Create groups and communicate with fellow traders in the updated Chat - page 10
Sorry Yip, you're right, I just saw such an option advertised so it must exist.
I will ask some admin for details on this.
Learn more button brought up this topic, so it really doesn't provide much information.
I need someone to help me, thank you.
Help you with what?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.10 08:09
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5.
I am experienced in MT4 and in forex in general (i hope : ) but we traders really need to collect all the information about it in one place.
I will make some posts about 'how I am starting with MT5'. :)
Please make your any question about Metatrader 5 and I will try to answer them,
or we will reply all together.
Can guide me through?
This is MQL5 Forum, intended for community discussion and knowledge sharing - not for mentorship, patronage or paid group coordinations.
If you're looking for commercial solutions - consider using Freelance section
Hi I purchased a vps but by mistake connected to demo account, how do we change it real account.
You can 'Change account' below, once a week:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
i see an error when i trz to paz for vps hosting it-s written payment error
Deposit the necessary money into your MQL5 account first and then use the MQL5 way of payment during your purchase.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aboutailchannel/accounting/topup
Hello..
