Sorry Yip, you're right, I just saw such an option advertised so it must exist.

I will ask some admin for details on this.

Learn more button brought up this topic, so it really doesn't provide much information.



I need someone to help me, thank you.
 
I need someone to help me, thank you.

Help you with what?

 
I need someone to help me, thank you.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.10 08:09

I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5.

I am experienced in MT4 and in forex in general (i hope : ) but we traders really need to collect all the information about it in one place.
I will make some posts about 'how I am starting with MT5'. :)

Please make your any question about Metatrader 5 and I will try to answer them,
or we will reply all together.


 
Can guide me through?

This is MQL5 Forum, intended for community discussion and knowledge sharing - not for mentorship, patronage or paid group coordinations.

If you're looking for commercial solutions - consider using Freelance section 

Hi I purchased a vps but by mistake connected to demo account, how do we change it real account.
Please advise 
 
Hi I purchased a vps but by mistake connected to demo account, how do we change it real account.
Please advise 

You can 'Change account' below, once a week:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



 
i see an error when i trz to paz for vps hosting it-s written payment error 
 
i see an error when i trz to paz for vps hosting it-s written payment error 

Deposit the necessary money into your MQL5 account first and then use the MQL5 way of payment during your purchase.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aboutailchannel/accounting/topup

 
Hello..
I want to ask. Why was my verification denied?
 
Hello..
I want to ask. Why was my verification denied?
Can read this
