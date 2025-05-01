Undocumented built-in variable "svn_revision"
Rename "svn_revision" to a custom variable (like, build_rev) since MQL5 reserves it internally, even if undocumented.
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Today I compiled an old version of a source code, and I had integrated svn_revision as part of my version varible, which was also printed out on start of the program.
Recompiling the source brought up this error message:
As far as I am aware, there seems no documentation, anyone can point me into the correct direction here?
EDIT:
- Rant-Mode: On
One try to solve this shows to be not a viable solution:
I have tried to put the resource variable inside a namespace, which, of course, also doesnt work. - Why would anyone come up with the silly idea of putting your resources into a namespace? - Looks like, I was the first to try this in (how many years) of existance of MQL5.
- Rant-Mode: Off