Undocumented built-in variable "svn_revision"

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Today I compiled an old version of a source code, and I had integrated svn_revision as part of my version varible, which was also printed out on start of the program.


Recompiling the source brought up this error message:



As far as I am aware, there seems no documentation, anyone can point me into the correct direction here?


EDIT:

- Rant-Mode: On

One try to solve this shows to be not a viable solution:

I have tried to put the resource variable inside a namespace, which, of course, also doesnt work. - Why would anyone come up with the silly idea of putting your resources into a namespace? - Looks like, I was the first to try this in (how many years) of existance of MQL5.

- Rant-Mode: Off

 
Rename "svn_revision" to a custom variable (like, build_rev) since MQL5 reserves it internally, even if undocumented.
 
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri #:
Rename "svn_revision" to a custom variable (like, build_rev) since MQL5 reserves it internally, even if undocumented.

You missed the point. - Guess what I did to solve my issue.

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