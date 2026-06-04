New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - page 5

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fxsaber #:
???
Oh, remove it....

Edit: corrected
 
Dominik Egert #:
Oh, remove it....

Edit: corrected

I confirm the bug.

 


Can anyone from us please do so? :D 
 
Doerk Hilger #:


Can anyone from us please do so? :D 
Their recruiting process actually sucks... - The agency that they sponsor is absolutely incompetent, and has no intention to actually recruit talents. They recruit best CVs only, and they are very impolite.

This ad is up for over 1.5 years already, I guess that says all you need to know.

Edit: I sent in 2 exec summaries, and world record breaking example code. The result: I didn't make it beyond the first inbox, and the  second try, I got 3 mails, telling me, thank you, we are not interested, each with a time delay of around a day.... On a 180k/anual position.
 

I've noticed an issue with MetaTrader 5 Build 4755 and 4774 when trying to connect to a WebSocket server (eg: web.adress) over TLS. The connection fails with a TLS Fatal Alert: Unexpected Message.

After the initial handshake (Client Hello, Server Hello, etc.) and some Application Data exchange, the client sends another Client Hello, which seems unexpected. This triggers the fatal alert, and the server closes the connection.

Interestingly, the same setup works perfectly with MetaTrader 5 Build 4620. There's no extra Client Hello in that version, and the TLS connection is stable. Other tools, like Python scripts, also connect without issues, so this seems to be specific to Build 4755 and 4774.

If anyone else has encountered this or knows of a fix, please share. Otherwise, I hope this can be flagged for a future update.

See the logs from Wireshark for current build with errors:

1 0.000000 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 66 52429443 [SYN] Seq=0 Win=64240 Len=0 MSS=1460 WS=256 SACK_PERM
2 0.044568 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 66 44352429 [SYN, ACK] Seq=0 Ack=1 Win=42340 Len=0 MSS=1412 SACK_PERM WS=512
3 0.044794 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 54 52429443 [ACK] Seq=1 Ack=1 Win=262400 Len=0
4 0.045350 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 58 52429443 [PSH, ACK] Seq=1 Ack=1 Win=262400 Len=4 [TCP PDU reassembled in 7]
5 0.057430 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 60 52429443 [PSH, ACK] Seq=5 Ack=1 Win=262400 Len=6 [TCP PDU reassembled in 7]
6 0.089564 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352429 [ACK] Seq=1 Ack=5 Win=42496 Len=0
7 0.091691 Local_IP Server_IP TLSv1.3 334 Client Hello (SNI=web.adress)
8 0.102401 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352429 [ACK] Seq=1 Ack=11 Win=42496 Len=0
9 0.134971 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352429 [ACK] Seq=1 Ack=291 Win=42496 Len=0
10 0.139004 Server_IP Local_IP TLSv1.3 1466 Server Hello, Change Cipher Spec, Application Data
11 0.139004 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 1466 44352429 [ACK] Seq=1413 Ack=291 Win=42496 Len=1412 [TCP PDU reassembled in 12]
12 0.139004 Server_IP Local_IP TLSv1.3 817 Application Data, Application Data, Application Data
13 0.139159 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 54 52429443 [ACK] Seq=291 Ack=2825 Win=262400 Len=0
14 0.153228 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 56 52429443 [PSH, ACK] Seq=291 Ack=3588 Win=261632 Len=2 [TCP PDU reassembled in 16]
15 0.183312 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 64 52429443 [PSH, ACK] Seq=293 Ack=3588 Win=261632 Len=10 [TCP PDU reassembled in 16]
16 0.220414 Local_IP Server_IP TLSv1.3 116 Application Data
17 0.220768 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 55 52429443 [PSH, ACK] Seq=365 Ack=3588 Win=261632 Len=1 [TCP PDU reassembled in 22]
18 0.226865 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352429 [ACK] Seq=3588 Ack=303 Win=42496 Len=0
19 0.246095 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 62 52429443 [PSH, ACK] Seq=366 Ack=3588 Win=261632 Len=8 [TCP PDU reassembled in 22]
20 0.268478 Server_IP Local_IP TLSv1.3 628 Application Data, Application Data
21 0.268561 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 54 52429443 [ACK] Seq=374 Ack=4162 Win=261120 Len=0
22 0.282142 Local_IP Server_IP TLSv1.3 335 Client Hello (SNI=web.adress)
23 0.282204 Local_IP Server_IP TLSv1.3 61 Alert (Level: Fatal, Description: Unexpected Message)
24 0.288695 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352429 [ACK] Seq=4162 Ack=374 Win=42496 Len=0
25 0.288695 Server_IP Local_IP TLSv1.3 78 Application Data
26 0.289878 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352429 [FIN, ACK] Seq=4186 Ack=374 Win=42496 Len=0
27 0.289922 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 54 52429443 [ACK] Seq=662 Ack=4187 Win=261120 Len=0
28 0.289994 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 54 52429443 [FIN, ACK] Seq=662 Ack=4187 Win=261120 Len=0
29 0.325607 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352429 [RST] Seq=4162 Win=0 Len=0
30 0.325607 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352429 [RST] Seq=4162 Win=0 Len=0
31 0.333813 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352429 [RST] Seq=4187 Win=0 Len=0
32 0.333813 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352429 [RST] Seq=4187 Win=0 Len=0
33 10.293356 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 66 52444443 [SYN] Seq=0 Win=64240 Len=0 MSS=1460 WS=256 SACK_PERM
34 10.353172 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 66 44352444 [SYN, ACK] Seq=0 Ack=1 Win=42340 Len=0 MSS=1412 SACK_PERM WS=512
35 10.353320 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 54 52444443 [ACK] Seq=1 Ack=1 Win=262400 Len=0
36 10.353447 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 56 52444443 [PSH, ACK] Seq=1 Ack=1 Win=262400 Len=2 [TCP PDU reassembled in 38]
37 10.379500 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 63 52444443 [PSH, ACK] Seq=3 Ack=1 Win=262400 Len=9 [TCP PDU reassembled in 38]
38 10.413586 Local_IP Server_IP TLSv1.2 333 Client Hello (SNI=web.adress)
39 10.415671 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352444 [ACK] Seq=1 Ack=3 Win=42496 Len=0
40 10.415671 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 [TCP Dup ACK 39#1] 443 → 52444 [ACK] Seq=1 Ack=3 Win=42496 Len=0
41 10.447601 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352444 [ACK] Seq=1 Ack=12 Win=42496 Len=0
42 10.472126 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352444 [ACK] Seq=1 Ack=291 Win=42496 Len=0
43 10.474468 Server_IP Local_IP TLSv1.3 2878 Server Hello, Change Cipher Spec, Application Data
44 10.474588 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 54 52444443 [ACK] Seq=291 Ack=2825 Win=262400 Len=0
45 10.475047 Server_IP Local_IP TLSv1.3 817 Application Data, Application Data, Application Data
46 10.475595 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 56 52444443 [PSH, ACK] Seq=291 Ack=3588 Win=261632 Len=2 [TCP PDU reassembled in 48]
47 10.489740 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 60 52444443 [PSH, ACK] Seq=293 Ack=3588 Win=261632 Len=6 [TCP PDU reassembled in 48]
48 10.526825 Local_IP Server_IP TLSv1.3 120 Application Data
49 10.527198 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 56 52444443 [PSH, ACK] Seq=365 Ack=3588 Win=261632 Len=2 [TCP PDU reassembled in 52]
50 10.545257 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 57 52444443 [PSH, ACK] Seq=367 Ack=3588 Win=261632 Len=3 [TCP PDU reassembled in 52]
51 10.547577 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352444 [ACK] Seq=3588 Ack=299 Win=42496 Len=0
52 10.556323 Local_IP Server_IP TLSv1.3 339 Client Hello (SNI=web.adress)
53 10.585424 Server_IP Local_IP TLSv1.3 628 Application Data, Application Data
54 10.585563 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 54 52444443 [ACK] Seq=655 Ack=4162 Win=261120 Len=0
55 10.586772 Local_IP Server_IP TLSv1.3 61 Alert (Level: Fatal, Description: Unexpected Message)
56 10.603561 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352444 [ACK] Seq=4162 Ack=370 Win=42496 Len=0
57 10.603561 Server_IP Local_IP TLSv1.3 78 Application Data
58 10.603792 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352444 [FIN, ACK] Seq=4186 Ack=370 Win=42496 Len=0
59 10.603840 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 54 52444443 [ACK] Seq=662 Ack=4187 Win=261120 Len=0
60 10.615007 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352444 [RST] Seq=3588 Win=0 Len=0
61 10.617659 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 54 52444443 [FIN, ACK] Seq=662 Ack=4187 Win=261120 Len=0
62 10.645285 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352444 [RST] Seq=4162 Win=0 Len=0
63 10.645285 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352444 [RST] Seq=4162 Win=0 Len=0
64 10.662985 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352444 [RST] Seq=4187 Win=0 Len=0
65 10.676772 Server_IP Local_IP TCP 60 44352444 [RST] Seq=4187 Win=0 Len=0
66 20.518010 Local_IP Server_IP TCP 66 52459443 [SYN] Seq=0 Win=64240 Len=0 MSS=1460 WS=256 SACK_PERM
 
HeruvimW #:

I've noticed an issue with MetaTrader 5 Build 4755 and 4774 when trying to connect to a WebSocket server (eg: web.adress) over TLS. The connection fails with a TLS Fatal Alert: Unexpected Message.

After the initial handshake (Client Hello, Server Hello, etc.) and some Application Data exchange, the client sends another Client Hello, which seems unexpected. This triggers the fatal alert, and the server closes the connection.

Interestingly, the same setup works perfectly with MetaTrader 5 Build 4620. There's no extra Client Hello in that version, and the TLS connection is stable. Other tools, like Python scripts, also connect without issues, so this seems to be specific to Build 4755 and 4774.

If anyone else has encountered this or knows of a fix, please share. Otherwise, I hope this can be flagged for a future update.

More details about the server and small code in MQL5 with reproducable problem would be helpful.

 
Dominik Egert #:
Their recruiting process actually sucks... - The agency that they sponsor is absolutely incompetent, and has no intention to actually recruit talents. They recruit best CVs only, and they are very impolite.

This ad is up for over 1.5 years already, I guess that says all you need to know.

Edit: I sent in 2 exec summaries, and world record breaking example code. The result: I didn't make it beyond the first inbox, and the  second try, I got 3 mails, telling me, thank you, we are not interested, each with a time delay of around a day.... On a 180k/anual position.

A pity. Sorry to hear that. 

No CV makes a good coder. Experience does. 
 
Whats the point of posting issues here? Since weeks now, I cannot see any reaction from MetaQuotes. 
 
Doerk Hilger #:

A pity. Sorry to hear that. 

No CV makes a good coder. Experience does. 

I am fine with the outcome, as it shows, its not a fit for me, and therefore also not for them.

Makes life easier.
[Deleted]  
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5".
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