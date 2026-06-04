New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - page 5
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I confirm the bug.
Can anyone from us please do so? :D
Can anyone from us please do so? :D
I've noticed an issue with MetaTrader 5 Build 4755 and 4774 when trying to connect to a WebSocket server (eg: web.adress) over TLS. The connection fails with a TLS Fatal Alert: Unexpected Message.
After the initial handshake (Client Hello, Server Hello, etc.) and some Application Data exchange, the client sends another Client Hello, which seems unexpected. This triggers the fatal alert, and the server closes the connection.
Interestingly, the same setup works perfectly with MetaTrader 5 Build 4620. There's no extra Client Hello in that version, and the TLS connection is stable. Other tools, like Python scripts, also connect without issues, so this seems to be specific to Build 4755 and 4774.
If anyone else has encountered this or knows of a fix, please share. Otherwise, I hope this can be flagged for a future update.
See the logs from Wireshark for current build with errors:
I've noticed an issue with MetaTrader 5 Build 4755 and 4774 when trying to connect to a WebSocket server (eg: web.adress) over TLS. The connection fails with a TLS Fatal Alert: Unexpected Message.
After the initial handshake (Client Hello, Server Hello, etc.) and some Application Data exchange, the client sends another Client Hello, which seems unexpected. This triggers the fatal alert, and the server closes the connection.
Interestingly, the same setup works perfectly with MetaTrader 5 Build 4620. There's no extra Client Hello in that version, and the TLS connection is stable. Other tools, like Python scripts, also connect without issues, so this seems to be specific to Build 4755 and 4774.
If anyone else has encountered this or knows of a fix, please share. Otherwise, I hope this can be flagged for a future update.
More details about the server and small code in MQL5 with reproducable problem would be helpful.
A pity. Sorry to hear that.No CV makes a good coder. Experience does.
A pity. Sorry to hear that.No CV makes a good coder. Experience does.