General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A few more points to consider:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forum rules and recommendations
Miguel Angel Vico Alba, 2023.03.12 17:44
Rules for the different sections
The Website Administration may implement any changes to the Rules it deems necessary.
How to use the "Pocket" feature when referencing publications (or even other posts on the forum) ...
You can also reference or "Pocket" other forum posts ...