New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements
I have send the details to Bitdefender as a possible false positive.
Metatrader 5 with metaeditor is no longer open after update
i can't open the platform at all even when i tried to download it form different broker ..
all the same it not working .. also the metaeditor no longer open at all .. is there any help ???
this is what i see now
this is what i see now
This issue was fixed by the users (by themselves):
the first decision is to place those two files (terminal64.exe and metaeditor64 in exception/white list of your antovirus). But some users found that it is not enough and they did the following: post #43
- 2024.12.11
- dj_MTJ
- www.mql5.com
This issue was fixed by the users (by themselves):
the first decision is to place those two files (terminal64.exe and metaeditor64 in exception/white list of your antovirus). But some users found that it is not enough and they did the following: post #43
i have done all these steps .. and the problem still appears ..
i use bit defender and i added terminal64x.exe to exception list ( in fact all my meta traders added to exception list )
i reinstall visuall c++ 2013 and 2015,2022
i did scannow command in cmd
every step was successful with no issue and still all MT5 platforms refuse to open
i uninstalled all with advanced uninstaller and installed them again .. still the same issue .. refuse to open .
is there any recommended help that i didn't do ?
i have done every step and it not fixed with me .. is there any other suggestions ?
- Would you mind to post the OS (version) the MT5-build, the logs - it would help!
- Search in the forum! Others has had this too and already posted a solution.
i have done every step and it not fixed with me .. is there any other suggestions ?
About firewall -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
metaeditor64.exe - entry point not found
BillXX, 2024.12.13 05:32
Problem : terminal64 entry point not found appeared at the end of installing the latest version.
SOLUTUION : ADD "terminal64.exe" to your Firewall's Advanced Threat Defense exception (only antivirus exception is not enough),
I tried:
- reinstalled visual c++ redistributable (not helping)
- install other softwares (no problem installing or running)
- install MT5 latest version ( problem appeared)
- install broker version MT5 ( problem appeared)
I wanna thank you for the advice that solved my problem : )
I've never had this problem before installing or updating MT5 , however, I tried to run tester agent today and it says agent authorization error, so I downloaded and reinstalled the MT5 (lastest version) and the "terminal64 entry point not found" ERROR appeared.
I've never added any exe from the MT5 folder to the firewall's exception list before and everything was running fine..
I don't know why but it did work.
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On Friday, December 13, 2024, the MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released. This update fixes an error in the calculation of triple swaps in the strategy tester, which occurred under certain combinations of testing conditions. Additionally, a number of minor enhancements and fixes have been implemented to further improve the platform stability. The update will be available through the Live Update system.