History report overview - graph is wrong
The graph is showing a balance and equity far higher than my actual balance and equity.
I'm pretty sure it was OK last month so I'm guessing a recent update may have caused this.
Has anyone else had this problem?
Please note that this is a demo account.
if i remember correctly, there is a report.dat file you can delete to force mt to recalculate the report and fix those. I am sure someone will correct me which file it is.
if i remember correctly, there is a report.dat file you can delete to force mt to recalculate the report and fix those. I am sure someone will correct me which file it is.
In the Beta direct Metaquotes version of MT5, I believe it is Data Folder ==> bases ==> MetaQuotes-demo ==> trades ==> [demo account number] ==> [something like history_2025.03.dat].
I ran a search for report.dat in the MQL5 folder and the AppData folder and came up with no results.
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Error in the 'reports' module?
StraySilver, 2024.11.13 12:30
I seems to be an error with how MT5 builds the history and stores it. On my desktop PC I have buggy equity on the report.
However on VPS if I run the report for the first time on the account it shows correct values.
I fixed by deleting the cache and letting MT5 recreate it:
1) Open up your data folder in MT5 (ctrl+shift+d)
2) Close down MT5
3) Navigate to this folder: bases\<BrokerServer>\trades\<accountnumber> For me this was similar to bases\Exness-MT5Real10\Trades\12345678
4) Delete all files in the folder
5) Re-open MT5 and open the account report again, it will rebuild cache and show correct equity.
In the Beta direct Metaquotes version of MT5, I believe it is Data Folder ==> bases ==> MetaQuotes-demo ==> trades ==> [demo account number] ==> [something like history_2025.03.dat].
I ran a search for report.dat in the MQL5 folder and the AppData folder and came up with no results.
yep.
Gentlemen, thank you for your help.
I followed the steps to delete the cached files and it has improved but the graph is still out.
The balance is closer but the equity still shows too high, I have no open trades right now.
If there are any other suggestions I'll try them out but it looks like I'll have to live with it.
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The graph is showing a balance and equity far higher than my actual balance and equity.
I'm pretty sure it was OK last month so I'm guessing a recent update may have caused this.
Has anyone else had this problem?
Please note that this is a demo account.