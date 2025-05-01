History report overview - graph is wrong

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The graph is showing a balance and equity far higher than my actual balance and equity.

I'm pretty sure it was OK last month so I'm guessing a recent update may have caused this.

Has anyone else had this problem?

Please note that this is a demo account.

 
newrick:

The graph is showing a balance and equity far higher than my actual balance and equity.

I'm pretty sure it was OK last month so I'm guessing a recent update may have caused this.

Has anyone else had this problem?

Please note that this is a demo account.

if i remember correctly, there is a report.dat file you can delete to force mt to recalculate the report and fix those. I am sure someone will correct me which file it is.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

if i remember correctly, there is a report.dat file you can delete to force mt to recalculate the report and fix those. I am sure someone will correct me which file it is.

In the Beta direct Metaquotes version of MT5, I believe it is Data Folder ==> bases ==> MetaQuotes-demo ==> trades ==> [demo account number] ==> [something like history_2025.03.dat].

I ran a search for report.dat in the MQL5 folder and the AppData folder and came up with no results.

 
newrick:


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Error in the 'reports' module?

StraySilver, 2024.11.13 12:30

I seems to be an error with how MT5 builds the history and stores it. On my desktop PC I have buggy equity on the report.



However on VPS if I run the report for the first time on the account it shows correct values.



I fixed by deleting the cache and letting MT5 recreate it:

1) Open up your data folder in MT5 (ctrl+shift+d)

2) Close down MT5

3) Navigate to this folder: bases\<BrokerServer>\trades\<accountnumber> For me this was similar to bases\Exness-MT5Real10\Trades\12345678

4) Delete all files in the folder

5) Re-open MT5 and open the account report again, it will rebuild cache and show correct equity.


 
Ryan L Johnson #:

In the Beta direct Metaquotes version of MT5, I believe it is Data Folder ==> bases ==> MetaQuotes-demo ==> trades ==> [demo account number] ==> [something like history_2025.03.dat].

I ran a search for report.dat in the MQL5 folder and the AppData folder and came up with no results.

yep.

 

Gentlemen, thank you for your help.

I followed the steps to delete the cached files and it has improved but the graph is still out.

The balance is closer but the equity still shows too high, I have no open trades right now.

If there are any other suggestions I'll try them out but it looks like I'll have to live with it.




 
newrick #:

Gentlemen, thank you for your help.

I followed the steps to delete the cached files and it has improved but the graph is still out.


i remember reading a similar thread where the user just tried the same procedure a few times and after the umpteenth time, it worked.

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