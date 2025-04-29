No push notifications on MT5 mobile app - page 3

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To be honest I think there might be an issue with a "que of notifications" assigned to specific MQ ID. Last week I was testing many different alerts and was receiving many many notifications within short period of time. Maybe we shall wait until this que will pass by or be deleted in the system. Good question could be - is there a way to delete notifications by user or by admin, providing MQ ID.
 
Platon Mileev #:

just installed mt4 on iphone. added second MQID in settings on computer. Push works correctly on MT4. MT5 - nothing.....

Thank you for verification! Glad to read that the workaround works for you, too.

I still hope for a real solution soon - maybe in one of the next MT5 app updates.

 
Platon Mileev #:
To be honest I think there might be an issue with a "que of notifications" assigned to specific MQ ID. Last week I was testing many different alerts and was receiving many many notifications within short period of time. Maybe we shall wait until this que will pass by or be deleted in the system. Good question could be - is there a way to delete notifications by user or by admin, providing MQ ID.

Interesting hypothesis - didn't think about that.

However, when I installed the MT5 app on my iPad, I was assigned a completely new MQ ID. And that one also never received any push notifications.

 
Eric Emmrich #:

Interesting hypothesis - didn't think about that.

However, when I installed the MT5 app on my iPad, I was assigned a completely new MQ ID. And that one also never received any push notifications.

As I understand each device obtains new MQ ID, which can be aasigned to the end user. One user may have many different MQ ID's. However, when reinstalling app on iphone for example MQ ID does not change. Please correct me if I am wrong.

 
Platon Mileev #:

As I understand each device obtains new MQ ID, which can be aasigned to the end user. One user may have many different MQ ID's. However, when reinstalling app on iphone for example MQ ID does not change. Please correct me if I am wrong.

You're right: the MQ ID is a unique device ID. Hence, it's different across devices but remains the same on the same device - even after a reinstall.

[Deleted]  
@Eric Emmrich #: You're right: the MQ ID is a unique device ID. Hence, it's different across devices but remains the same on the same device - even after a reinstall.

If you are willing to trust me with private information, I would like to carry out a test with you.

But first I would like to confirm the following:

Given the MQID of your MT5 mobile app on your phone ...

  1. Do you receive push notifications from the desktop MetaTrader 5 application? Yes, or no!
  2. Do you receive push notifications from the desktop MetaTrader 4 application? Yes, or no! 
  3. Do you receive push notifications from the "mql5.com" website? Yes, or no!

Depending on the answers to the above, I will see if a private test will be worth it or not.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

If you are willing to trust me with private information, I would like to carry out a test with you.

But first I would like to confirm the following:

Given the MQID of your MT5 mobile app on your phone ...

  1. Do you receive push notifications from the desktop MetaTrader 5 application? Yes, or no!
  2. Do you receive push notifications from the desktop MetaTrader 4 application? Yes, or no! 
  3. Do you receive push notifications from the "mql5.com" website? Yes, or no!

Depending on the answers to the above, I will see if a private test will be worth it or not.

I can answer all of these questions with no.

I do not receive any push notifications for the MT5 app / MT5 MQ ID.
I do receive all of these notifications just fine for the MT4 app / MT4 MQ ID.

Edit: screenshot of my iPhone's lockscreen:


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Eric Emmrich #: I can answer all of these questions with no. I do not receive any push notifications for the MT5 app / MT5 MQ ID. I do receive all of these notifications just fine for the MT4 app / MT4 MQ ID.

Edit: screenshot of my iPhone's lockscreen:

Can you show a screenshot of your notifications settings in the iOS definitions for both the MT4 and MT5 app?

Here is mine for MT5 (it is in Portuguese) ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Can you show a screenshot of your notifications settings in the iOS definitions for both the MT4 and MT5 app?

Here is mine for MT5 (it is in Portuguese) ...

There you go:


[Deleted]  
@Eric Emmrich #:There you go:

Ok, this is what I propose:

  1. In private you send me a screenshot of …
    1. journal log
    2. MQID screen
    3. A copy of MQID (when you touch the MQID on the app it offers to do a copy of the text which you can then send to me via the PM for example).
  2. I will then set-up that MQID on my MT5 desktop application and send out a test.
  3. You will then report if anything came in.
  4. If it fails, you will then proceed to clear all cached data on the MT5 iOS app, and repeat the test.
    (Settings → Settings → Storage → Clean all caches) Please note that this will clear everything including accounts and logins.

Please note, that this will divulge your private MQID to me, so please only do this if you willing to trust me. Alternatively, follow the same procedure with a friend or someone you can trust.

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