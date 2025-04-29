No push notifications on MT5 mobile app - page 3
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just installed mt4 on iphone. added second MQID in settings on computer. Push works correctly on MT4. MT5 - nothing.....
Thank you for verification! Glad to read that the workaround works for you, too.
I still hope for a real solution soon - maybe in one of the next MT5 app updates.
To be honest I think there might be an issue with a "que of notifications" assigned to specific MQ ID. Last week I was testing many different alerts and was receiving many many notifications within short period of time. Maybe we shall wait until this que will pass by or be deleted in the system. Good question could be - is there a way to delete notifications by user or by admin, providing MQ ID.
Interesting hypothesis - didn't think about that.
However, when I installed the MT5 app on my iPad, I was assigned a completely new MQ ID. And that one also never received any push notifications.
Interesting hypothesis - didn't think about that.
However, when I installed the MT5 app on my iPad, I was assigned a completely new MQ ID. And that one also never received any push notifications.
As I understand each device obtains new MQ ID, which can be aasigned to the end user. One user may have many different MQ ID's. However, when reinstalling app on iphone for example MQ ID does not change. Please correct me if I am wrong.
As I understand each device obtains new MQ ID, which can be aasigned to the end user. One user may have many different MQ ID's. However, when reinstalling app on iphone for example MQ ID does not change. Please correct me if I am wrong.
You're right: the MQ ID is a unique device ID. Hence, it's different across devices but remains the same on the same device - even after a reinstall.
If you are willing to trust me with private information, I would like to carry out a test with you.
But first I would like to confirm the following:
Depending on the answers to the above, I will see if a private test will be worth it or not.
If you are willing to trust me with private information, I would like to carry out a test with you.
But first I would like to confirm the following:
Depending on the answers to the above, I will see if a private test will be worth it or not.
I can answer all of these questions with no.
I do not receive any push notifications for the MT5 app / MT5 MQ ID.
I do receive all of these notifications just fine for the MT4 app / MT4 MQ ID.
Edit: screenshot of my iPhone's lockscreen:
Edit: screenshot of my iPhone's lockscreen:
Can you show a screenshot of your notifications settings in the iOS definitions for both the MT4 and MT5 app?
Here is mine for MT5 (it is in Portuguese) ...
Can you show a screenshot of your notifications settings in the iOS definitions for both the MT4 and MT5 app?
Here is mine for MT5 (it is in Portuguese) ...
There you go:
Ok, this is what I propose:
(Settings → Settings → Storage → Clean all caches) Please note that this will clear everything including accounts and logins.
Please note, that this will divulge your private MQID to me, so please only do this if you willing to trust me. Alternatively, follow the same procedure with a friend or someone you can trust.