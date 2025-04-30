MT5 Webtrader online - today cannot add an indicator. Glitch?
If you are about Webterminal here on MQL5 site (which is for MetaQuotes-Demo account only) so - no problem:
- I opened Webterminal now in my browser https://web.metatrader.app/terminal
- and open demo account on MetaQuotes-Demo,
- after that I clicked to add indicator listed there,
and everything is fine - I added two indicators.
------------------
If you want to add the custom indicator so it is impossible to web terminal.
Besides, if you want to connect webterminal to your trading account of your broker so please note that all the brokers may have their own webterminal:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaQuotes, 2021.11.11 12:23
Ask you broker please to update web terminal in their side and provide the link to you.
Now each broker have to have it own web terminal.
If you are about Webterminal here on MQL5 site (which is for MetaQuotes-Demo account only) so - no problem:
- I opened Webterminal now in my browser https://web.metatrader.app/terminal
- and open demo account on MetaQuotes-Demo,
- after that I clicked to add indicator listed there,
and everything is fine - I added two indicators.
------------------
If you want to add the custom indicator so it is impossible to web terminal.
Besides, if you want to connect webterminal to your trading account of your broker so please note that all the brokers may have their own webterminal:
Thanks for your reply. I'm with BlackBull brokers?
contact your broker and tell them about the greyed out button.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi all,
I have been using MT5 for a while and decided that it's a little too clunky, so although the web based version is basic, it is clean and fresh looking so I decided to use that. In the last few days the 'add indicator' had been greyed out without any understanding why. There is funds in the account and it's live, yet every time I try add an indicator it effectively crashes.
Can anyone help?