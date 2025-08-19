Create groups and communicate with fellow traders in the updated Chat - page 3

Hi guys.. How to delete a channel/group? thanks
 
Hansen #:
Edit - Close channel
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Hi Sergey, it doesn't work.. Coz, Close is use to close message/chat not for delete group/channel. Any suggestion? thanks Brother

 
Hansen #:

I know only "close channel" -

 

If you have a privage group in chats , and you give the link to someone they can see it ? How does it work , do you create an invitation link like in discord ? 

I can only see "Add member" button . 

Thanks

 
Lorentzos Roussos #: If you have a privage group in chats , and you give the link to someone they can see it ? How does it work , do you create an invitation link like in discord ? I can only see "Add member" button .

There is no link to send out. There are no "invitations"!

Unlike a Channel, where users are free to subscribe as they wish, a Group is private and only the author of the group can add members.

It is up to the author to make sure that the member has actually requested it so as not to be considered spam.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Can i send you the link in pm to test it because metaquotes developed it , we have to make sure . If you don't mind of course .

 
Lorentzos Roussos #: Can i send you the link in pm to test it because metaquotes developed it , we have to make sure . If you don't mind of course .

Yes, you can if you wish!

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Thank you .

Also MQ your public channels that you advertise as the most popular on the front page , if you are not logged in they lead to a log in page or registration . The google bot will not like that , if its not prevented from reaching the home page. (i don't know , has your google traffic dropped since you put them there?)

@Fernando Carreiro and i tested sending the link of a private group via dm (essentially a link available somewhere) and it lead nowhere . A public group's link leads to it properly on the other hand.

The dilemma was probably "if the link is accessible then it cannot be private" which is valid , but if you contrast this with messaging apps who's developers care , there exist invitation mechanism that support automation AND security . My 2 small cents . MQ if you can't beat them allow them .

 

I've got some follow up questions about the Channels and Groups .

In my messages section , i get a list with "New" "Popular" and "My" for channels and groups 

  • The New and Popular are populated with channels only , no public groups (A)
  • The lists are not loading new channels or groups (if there are any) but stops at a preset number (B)
  • On the search the number of returned results for both channels and groups is also predetermined and it does not load more items as you scroll (C)

(A)


(B)


(C)

I assumed , there must be a way for discovery on the front page , but the number is fixed there too and again , only channels.

So then naturally you head to the search section but there is no category for channels and groups (the mechanism for search is there thought)

Next , i created a private group (hoping there would be an invite mechanism) and then reverted it to a public one . It has a hash name at the url level , if it were a public group would it have a normal name in the url ? 

Moving on :

  • i found no way to pin posts on the group , so if i get 100+ users and i want them to see something i will have to keep spamming it with a frequency depending on how active the chat is.(A)
  • there is a section to add links for the group separated by commas . For the user to see those links they have to click on the (i) icon on top of the group . You could do something like youtube here where on their live chats the links (at least one) can float above .(B)
  • If users start spamming external links in the group do i have to have moderators or is there an automated spam prevention system  ? (or do i have to post screenshots on the Russian section in the spam thread ?)
  • Same question as above , if there is a spam filter does it catch links that go to mql5.com (to other products / signals / accounts / groups / channels) ?
  • Also there is a choice in the groups for chat language . Where is a user able to filter groups by language so they can participate in ?
  • What does that do if someone does not post in the selected language ? does it auto translate ?

(A)


(B)

The vibe i get from the groups and channels service , without wanting to offend anyone , is :

  • we don't want to help vendor's grow their reach outside mql5 
  • the vendor's needs are not important
  • we just put a system together , assembled it fast to justify banning all other social media use
Thanks 

Edits : 

  • Can you mention someone inside a group or channel ? 
  • If you can will they be notified of that ? 

Note : These are about the PC browser version of groups/channels .I have not interacted inside the terminal or inside the android or ios apps. 

Edits : Noticed the "New" section is for new posts not new channels or groups . This could promote the "spamiest" , and if a group get's populated , it will take up most of the new section . Unless you only propagate posts by the group owner or mods or smth .


