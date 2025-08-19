Create groups and communicate with fellow traders in the updated Chat - page 3
Hi guys.. How to delete a channel/group? thanks
Edit - Close channel
Hi Sergey, it doesn't work.. Coz, Close is use to close message/chat not for delete group/channel. Any suggestion? thanks Brother
I know only "close channel" -
If you have a privage group in chats , and you give the link to someone they can see it ? How does it work , do you create an invitation link like in discord ?
I can only see "Add member" button .
Thanks
There is no link to send out. There are no "invitations"!
Unlike a Channel, where users are free to subscribe as they wish, a Group is private and only the author of the group can add members.
It is up to the author to make sure that the member has actually requested it so as not to be considered spam.
Can i send you the link in pm to test it because metaquotes developed it , we have to make sure . If you don't mind of course .
Yes, you can if you wish!
Thank you .
Also MQ your public channels that you advertise as the most popular on the front page , if you are not logged in they lead to a log in page or registration . The google bot will not like that , if its not prevented from reaching the home page. (i don't know , has your google traffic dropped since you put them there?)
@Fernando Carreiro and i tested sending the link of a private group via dm (essentially a link available somewhere) and it lead nowhere . A public group's link leads to it properly on the other hand.
The dilemma was probably "if the link is accessible then it cannot be private" which is valid , but if you contrast this with messaging apps who's developers care , there exist invitation mechanism that support automation AND security . My 2 small cents . MQ if you can't beat them allow them .
I've got some follow up questions about the Channels and Groups .
In my messages section , i get a list with "New" "Popular" and "My" for channels and groups
(A)
(B)
(C)
I assumed , there must be a way for discovery on the front page , but the number is fixed there too and again , only channels.
So then naturally you head to the search section but there is no category for channels and groups (the mechanism for search is there thought)
Next , i created a private group (hoping there would be an invite mechanism) and then reverted it to a public one . It has a hash name at the url level , if it were a public group would it have a normal name in the url ?
Moving on :
(A)
(B)
The vibe i get from the groups and channels service , without wanting to offend anyone , is :
Edits :
Note : These are about the PC browser version of groups/channels .I have not interacted inside the terminal or inside the android or ios apps.
Edits : Noticed the "New" section is for new posts not new channels or groups . This could promote the "spamiest" , and if a group get's populated , it will take up most of the new section . Unless you only propagate posts by the group owner or mods or smth .