MetaTrader 5 for iPhone/iPad: Ruler, text objects for charts, and bar timer
Thank you
So I hope this get read by the devs, so hear me out guys MT4/5 are the birth parents for all other trading platform, I understand with new technology things evolve and grow, but meta have been stagnant for some time now and it's really forcing broker to merge to new platform, so I'm suggesting adopt to the current situation and improve your platform, allow users to feel what they felt when they first used mt4 a decade ago, there are some simple things can be added to the platform mobile and desktop version, give us some hope, 1. Please add more indicator and tools, allow tools to be locked on chart by user choice, 2.simple but effective, give us timer bar count down, yes it's on apple but that's not the only device exists, so that's a Bit selfish to release such update for one device, 3. Give us a risk controller whenever placing a trade to help adjust stop loss Nd tp base on Parameters, each time you adjust your Sl your lot size or contract size adjusted to suit a best RRR. 4. Make the platform a bit more user friendly and flush, 5. It would be great if it can be added also, session high and lows on the chart, like allow an option to change colours with the last session candle closed. Give user the ability to set their preferences of whichever colour they want to show them London high and low. 6. Alerts, it's been a long waiting for user to set alerts on their Mt5 charts. There's more but please give us a few off this list, open up a beta program for traders to test these new features so they can give feedback as they back test it. Would save alot of delays. anyway hoping to see some updates for a android user.
Theo Sheppy #:
So I hope this get read by the devs, so hear me out guys MT4/5 are the birth parents for all other trading platform, I understand with new technology things evolve and grow, but meta have been stagnant for some time now and it's really forcing broker to merge to new platform, so I'm suggesting adopt to the current situation and improve your platform, allow users to feel what they felt when they first used mt4 a decade ago, there are some simple things can be added to the platform mobile and desktop version, give us some hope, 1. Please add more indicator and tools, allow tools to be locked on chart by user choice, 2.simple but effective, give us timer bar count down, yes it's on apple but that's not the only device exists, so that's a Bit selfish to release such update for one device, 3. Give us a risk controller whenever placing a trade to help adjust stop loss Nd tp base on Parameters, each time you adjust your Sl your lot size or contract size adjusted to suit a best RRR. 4. Make the platform a bit more user friendly and flush, 5. It would be great if it can be added also, session high and lows on the chart, like allow an option to change colours with the last session candle closed. Give user the ability to set their preferences of whichever colour they want to show them London high and low. 6. Alerts, it's been a long waiting for user to set alerts on their Mt5 charts. There's more but please give us a few off this list, open up a beta program for traders to test these new features so they can give feedback as they back test it. Would save alot of delays. anyway hoping to see some updates for a android user.
So I hope this get read by the devs, so hear me out guys MT4/5 are the birth parents for all other trading platform, I understand with new technology things evolve and grow, but meta have been stagnant for some time now and it's really forcing broker to merge to new platform, so I'm suggesting adopt to the current situation and improve your platform, allow users to feel what they felt when they first used mt4 a decade ago, there are some simple things can be added to the platform mobile and desktop version, give us some hope, 1. Please add more indicator and tools, allow tools to be locked on chart by user choice, 2.simple but effective, give us timer bar count down, yes it's on apple but that's not the only device exists, so that's a Bit selfish to release such update for one device, 3. Give us a risk controller whenever placing a trade to help adjust stop loss Nd tp base on Parameters, each time you adjust your Sl your lot size or contract size adjusted to suit a best RRR. 4. Make the platform a bit more user friendly and flush, 5. It would be great if it can be added also, session high and lows on the chart, like allow an option to change colours with the last session candle closed. Give user the ability to set their preferences of whichever colour they want to show them London high and low. 6. Alerts, it's been a long waiting for user to set alerts on their Mt5 charts. There's more but please give us a few off this list, open up a beta program for traders to test these new features so they can give feedback as they back test it. Would save alot of delays. anyway hoping to see some updates for a android user.
Strategy builder for the mobile app , drag and drop features , mini single tester on app and let them know they can test it on PC fully for free.
Hello please help me about learning
Abbas Koosha #:Start reading here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 381853#comment_25845157
Hello please help me about learning
Hello please help me about learning
New in the trading world need a advice
- 2021.11.13
- genatakz
- www.mql5.com
Hello guys, so im new in the trading world and im wondering can someone tell where shall i start learning,is there a sites that i can study or do y...
Good morning, is there anyone here who can help me? I'm new to trading.
Francisco Santellano #:Start reading here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 381853#comment_25845157
Good morning, is there anyone here who can help me? I'm new to trading.
Good morning, is there anyone here who can help me? I'm new to trading.
New in the trading world need a advice
- 2021.11.13
- genatakz
- www.mql5.com
Hello guys, so im new in the trading world and im wondering can someone tell where shall i start learning,is there a sites that i can study or do y...
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The latest versions of the MetaTrader 5 mobile app for iOS introduce a range of convenient chart features, along with important stability improvements for a smoother user experience.
We've also added a small on-chart objects menu, which appears at the bottom of the screen immediately after creating an object. You can now modify key properties without navigating to the full objects menu.
To enable the timer, go to chart settings. The countdown is displayed on the vertical scale below the current price.
Download the latest version of the app and enhance your trading experience: