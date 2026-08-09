What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 123

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Gm ☕️☕️


 

☕️ gn


 

Deep house, house, tech house, techno, melodic techno, progressive house, chillout, DJ sets

Sample:




 

Also soft style (Melodic House) , exactly i like from 33:30 "Just another piano". Also nice from 46:38 "All night long"


 
Don't Cry Daddy
Song by Elvis Presley :)
 
🎱🏓🎷💚☕️
 

Morning vibe. Claptone(amnesia), Ibiza style. Very different. (Espania) On board.




 


just heard this randomly and added it spotify playlist today. Then upon checking, the song is atleast 16 year old... LOL

 

🎱🏓🎷💚☕️

https://soundcloud.com/haitham-asfahani/earkandi-56
 

gm  ☕️


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