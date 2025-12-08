MACD - TradingView version
How can I get a MACD that's exactly the same as that in TradingView for e.g macd((fast)12, (slow)26, (signal line)9) on close price. The current default in mt5 shows signal line as line and macd as histogram but I want it to appear exactly as in TradingView. Can I download one that's already built on CodeBase or I should create one myself (would believe though that there should be one available already).
Both solutions could work. Third solution would be hiring a freelancer that can do this for you.
i do not know what the differences are, as I dont use tv, unless you mean television, haha (sick joke i know), but do a search at top of this screen. There are many macds in codebase, ready for free download. i have over a dozen iterations of it myself. I prefer the ones with the signal line as dotten line and the macd as a solid wavey line.
I've searched, but can't find any mt5 existing indicator that can do this. I was of the view that there should be plenty available as well, but based on the attached screenshot, I don't see an indicator that does this, one that just graphs it in a separate window without taking any position or anything of that sort.
Here's one written by another coder...
