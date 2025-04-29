Role Order Type Parameter in OrderCalcMargin
i got the margin for both
The function calculates the margin required for the specified order type, on thet,. in the current market environment not taking into account ...
Input parameters for indicators SMA, EMA, ATR and trading Spacebar clicker operations are declared. Enums and constants for price movement and magic numbers ... SymbolInfoInteger. Returns a value of an integer type long, date time, int or bool) of a specified symbol for the corresponding property. The function calculates the margin required for the specified order type, on the current account, in the current market environment not taking into account ...Calculates the margin required for the specified order type, in the deposit currency. Order Calc Profit. Calculates the profit based on the ...
Spacebar Clicker | Space bar Clicker - spacebar-clicker.org
- https://www.spacebar-clicker.org
- spacebar-clicker.org
Spacebar Clicker is a very interesting game. This helps you improve the speed of hitting the spacebar.
Lorentzos Roussos #:
Hedging
Ok, in this case I also have margin for both types like you.
But my problem/question is about netting account, where I only get margin for ORDER_TYPE_BUY and not for ORDER_YPE_SELL????
Strange, isn't it?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
I'm wondering about the role of the order type parameter in the function OrderCalcMargin (FOREX mode).
Please see the following script:
If I run this script on a broker with hedging account (here RoboForex, leverage 500) I get the following output (for USDJPY):
Does that mean that the order type does not matter?
But if I run the script on a netting account (here MetaQuotes-Demo, leverage 100) I get:
You see margin 0.00 with ORDER_TYPE_SELL. Can someone explain this??
Thanks
Matthias