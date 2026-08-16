8 reasons to choose MetaTrader VPS over non-specialized hosting solutions - page 4
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Hello Everyone,
I am a bit new so go slow with me please.
Ok here is what I am trying to do, PLEASE help me. I need some help. I have bought VPS before when I trade futures market. So I have experience with buying VPS. Now I am in forex market.
My setup for EA trading and what I need:
1. I will eventually have 15 EAs that will run live.
2. I will need to back test each EA before running live. So I need good CPU and Memory VPS.
3. I will need to SIM trade each EA before running live for about 3 weeks.
4. Each EA will run on either MT5 or MT4.
5. The 15s EA will be run on different brokers (3). 5 EA per broker.
Questions :
1. Can I use MetaTrader VPS services to accomplish my goal and needs above by uses MetaTrader VPS services to back test, demo trade, and live trade 15 EAs?
2. Will I need 15 VPS to run each EA on the VPS?
3. Can I back test and live trade multiple MT4/MT5 on each VPS? Or is it preferred to have 1 EA for 1MT5 for 1 VPS?
I really appreciate the help. Please PM if would like to be paid to provide me the answer and consult with me how to set up successfully so I reach my goals of running 15 EAs successfully on VPS the right way?
Thank you so much
Darrell.
Hello Everyone,
I am a bit new so go slow with me please.
Ok here is what I am trying to do, PLEASE help me. I need some help. I have bought VPS before when I trade futures market. So I have experience with buying VPS. Now I am in forex market.
My setup for EA trading and what I need:
1. I will eventually have 15 EAs that will run live.
2. I will need to back test each EA before running live. So I need good CPU and Memory VPS.
3. I will need to SIM trade each EA before running live for about 3 weeks.
4. Each EA will run on either MT5 or MT4.
5. The 15s EA will be run on different brokers (3). 5 EA per broker.
Questions :
1. Can I use MetaTrader VPS services to accomplish my goal and needs above by uses MetaTrader VPS services to back test, demo trade, and live trade 15 EAs?
2. Will I need 15 VPS to run each EA on the VPS?
3. Can I back test and live trade multiple MT4/MT5 on each VPS? Or is it preferred to have 1 EA for 1MT5 for 1 VPS?
I really appreciate the help. Please PM if would like to be paid to provide me the answer and consult with me how to set up successfully so I reach my goals of running 15 EAs successfully on VPS the right way?
Thank you so much
Darrell.
Answers:
1. You can use MQL5 VPS to run your EAs in your trading accounts, but not to backtest them.
2. You will need 1 MQL5 VPS subscription per trading account, so for your 15 EAs in 3 trading accounts, you will need 3 MQL5 VPS subscriptions.
2. You cannot backtest, but you can trade live on MQL5 VPS.
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161 (MT5)
Hello.
How do i start a free trial on this vps?
Hello.
How do i start a free trial on this vps?
Follow the guides above and choose the 'Free Minutes' trial offer during checkout.
Hello.
How do i start a free trial on this vps?
It is the same steps as you are going to subscribe to MQL5 VPS but the only difference is that you click on the trial (in case you have this option for example):
Hello, will the VPS give me the same dedicated IP address each time I trade?
Hello, will the VPS give me the same dedicated IP address each time I trade?
MQL5 VPS doesn't work like ordinary VPS, pease read below.
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161 (MT5)
MQL5 VPS doesn't work like ordinary VPS, pease read below.
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161 (MT5)
I changed the trading account for VPS, but since then its not copying any trade, any help please!
Because you only know all the technical details related to your subscription so you only can check everything and find the reasons.