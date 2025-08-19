Create groups and communicate with fellow traders in the updated Chat - page 9
Hi - Can anyone help me! I have set up a second VPS for trading and wanted to access my MQL5 market products in my MT4 terminals on this new server.
However I the MT4 platforms don't show any of my purchases on this terminal nor can I login through the terminal. So i'm assuming that yourMQL5 store account is restricted to one pc not sure?
I then tried to setup new MQL% account with a different email address but my platform now won't let me delete the old login info - it seems to have cached the link to the old MQL5 account. What do I do?
Help!
Its not allowed to have multiple MQL5 accounts, maybe that's why you are blocked, so contact the Service Desk to delete your second account.
As for not seeing your MQL5 purchases in your new VPS, check the Journal tab of your MT4 terminal at the time you login into your MQL5 account for any messages or errors.
If for example you have a 403 error message, it means that your VPS provider is blocked by MQL5.com.
if we invite people to join our channel for free, would its makes us a spamer?
If you subscribe the people to your channel without their permission - yes, you are the spammer.
For anyone else who might be frustrated by Channel or Group spamming, here's how I handle it...
After Friending 2 specific members, I noticed that 2 unwanted posts appeared on my Wall. Upon revisiting my Privacy Settings, I saw that Texts, Groups, and Channels are lumped into one permission. To remove the unwanted posts form my Wall, I un-Friended those 2 members, toggled that permission to "No one," and then toggled that permission back to "My friends." I also a heads-up regarding this in my Profile for all to see.
Assuming that "Text" means "Message," it would be nice if the Message permission were separate from the Group and Channel permission.
Already asked years ago, officially and directly to a MQ admin.
No worries because I didn't ask a question. That was just a side note. Thank you for your implied confirmation that Text means Message.
You don't need to "unfriend" them. Just disable the option so as not to see their posts on your profile wall ...
You will have to do it individually for each "Friend".
You can also disable it (on the same icon) on the their posts that apear on your wall.
Holy moly! Will do going forward. Thanks a million.
How can I join an active group and know about this platform?