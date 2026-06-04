New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - page 6
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BUG or feature by design ?
In Strategy Tester: 4755, tab HISTORY, the columns "Profit" and "Comment" are mixed when "Orders & Deals" mode is selected.
"Orders & Deals"
No issue when displaying Orders only or Deals only.
Orders:
Deals:
Hello, I can make a desperate request! Put more tools to draw in mt5. This platform is very useful, but don't you think you should improve it a bit
Now I have a problem with drawing waves that are more than 5 and the shapes and lines are very shallow and mostly ineffective. The classic shape may increase the speed, but it is not now 10 years ago
Please fix the 'Order Expiration' issue in the '1 minute OHLC' testing mode. The problem is that the 'Order Expiration' depends on the selected Time Frame, which is not the right way to do it.
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Please fix the 'Order Expiration' issue in the '1 minute OHLC' testing mode. The problem is that the 'Order Expiration' depends on the selected Time Frame, which is not the right way to do it.
.
Have you tried changing the symbol specs?
Have you tried changing the symbol specs?
If your EA uses pending orders with an expiration time, then keep in mind that they will only work correctly in '1 minute OHLC' testing mode if the Time Frame is set to M1.
This is not related to the testing problem I described... and yes, I have tried changing the symbol specs.
If your EA uses pending orders with an expiration time, then keep in mind that they will only work correctly in '1 minute OHLC' testing mode if the Time Frame is set to M1.Thank
Thanks for the heads up. I never would have known this because I use market orders with merely a GTC fail-safe (server-side) stop--which always ends up getting cancelled. Also, my work generally originates from the M1 timeframe.
I always place _LastError at the top of the variable debugger window.
But now (after some time) I have to realise (MT5 Build 4841 dtd. Feb. 5) that the global variable _LastError is unknown?
Please change this.
Sigh, another problem of the debugger :(
Prints:
I'm going shopping to get rid of the frustration.
What is wrong? I don't see any issue nor a bug, only a misinterpretation on your end (I am not referring to the "unknown identifier" debugger issue but the return value of the zero error code).
It is only checking the order, not executing it. Any problems with the order request are reported in the MqlTradeCheckResult object, not GetLastError.
GetLastError only reports an error when the the function itself fails, not the order verification.
What is wrong? I don't see any issue nor a bug, only a misinterpretation on your end.
It is only checking the order, not executing it. Any problems with the order request are reported in the MqlTradeCheckResult object, not GetLastError.
GetLastError only reports an error when the the function itself fails, not the order verification.
If OrderCheck() returns false "parameters are filled out incorrectly". .. To "obtain information about the error, call the GetLastError() function."
The function fails, but neither sets _LastError nor does GetLastError() return an error number.