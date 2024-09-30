Presenting the book "MQL5 Programming for Traders" - page 5
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1. In the latest release version (build 4410):
I tested on a Windows 10 online (not on my own PC, since I don't want to risk running executables downloaded from unofficial sources) and it works as you said, without changing any settings under "Debug / Profiling".
2. In the beta versions:
I tried unchecking the first 3 checkboxes in the "Debug / Profiling" and even compiling with "No Optimization", but it had no effect, the problem persisted.
I hope this issue (reported here) will not persist in future beta versions (the problem still persists in the current build 4517) or in any upcoming release versions.
MQ changes MQL5 language and its compiler and other parts of their software constantly, so there will be more and more discrepancies with the book over time. If you look through articles and codebase examples published a while ago, many of them are not compilable right away and require different fixes.
Reffering to https://www.mql5.com/en/book/basis/variables/initializationShould the information on the page about the global variable 'k' (on the left side of the picture) be updated according to the information on the right side ?
Reffering to https://www.mql5.com/en/book/basis/variables/initializationShould the information on the page about the global variable 'k' (on the left side of the picture) be updated according to the information on the right side ?
Yes, this part should be refined (MQ knows better in what way exactly). Again this is a matter of changes in ME, which were introduced between initial writing and polishing before publication (not every mention got fixed).
Reffering to https://www.mql5.com/en/book/basis/variables/initializationShould the information on the page about the global variable 'k' (on the left side of the picture) be updated according to the information on the right side ?
Lesson learned:
do not rely on implicit behaviour of the compiler, nowhere.
Say explicitly what you want, Always.
Matthias
Reffering to https://www.mql5.com/en/book/basis/arrays/arrays_declaration
I'm getting this compilation error (with build 4410 or latest beta version):
Try under the latest release 4410.
I have also tested this with the latest release 4570 and I am experiencing the same problem as with all the beta versions. Is this normal ?
Are you also experiencing this issue with the latest release 4570 ?
So far, I was told that the issue was due to using a beta version, but now what could be the reason ?
I have also tested this with the latest release 4570 and I am experiencing the same problem as with all the beta versions. Is this normal ?
Are you also experiencing this issue with the latest release 4570 ?
So far, I was told that the issue was due to using a beta version, but now what could be the reason ?
If you want to report a bug you need to post actual code to reproduce it, as well as the exact steps to do it.
Picture of code is useless alone and will just be ignored ( and you need to be ready to be ignored, believe me).
Beside that, you should focus on important things, there are dozens if not hundreds of minor issues either with MetaEditor, MQL5 or the documentation, don't waste your time with them.
If you want to report a bug you need to post actual code to reproduce it, as well as the exact steps to do it.
Picture of code is useless alone and will just be ignored ( and you need to be ready to be ignored, believe me).
1. The code and steps are here.
Beside that, you should focus on important things, there are dozens if not hundreds of minor issues either with MetaEditor, MQL5 or the documentation, don't waste your time with them.
2. The most important thing for me right now is to learn MQL5. I'm currently going through this book.
But as you mentioned, it seems like the documentation (this book, references, ...) doesn’t align exactly with the MetaEditor and MQL5. It’s frustrating. I was expecting something more professionally done from all perspectives. I don't think it's normal for MetaQuotes to leave things like this.
For example, is it normal for the documentation not to be updated if something has changed in MQL5 / MetaEditor ?
2. The most important thing for me right now is to learn MQL5. I'm currently going through this book.
But as you mentioned, it seems like the documentation (this book, references, ...) doesn’t align exactly with the MetaEditor and MQL5. It’s frustrating. I was expecting something more professionally done from all perspectives. I don't think it's normal for MetaQuotes to leave things like this.
For example, is it normal for the documentation not to be updated if something has changed in MQL5 / MetaEditor ?
There are almost never someone from MetaQuotes answering here directly on English forum, it happens but it's rare.
Let's agree it's not 'normal', so what now ?
Welcome to the real world, MQL5 is great language for an interesting platform MT5, the documentation is vast but full of small errors, sometimes obsolete or even sometimes futurist, talking about things what are NOT yet implemented. Deal with it. As if something is not clear, but don't expect explanation why it is as it is.
Recent post from MetaQuotes CEO :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 platform version build 4570: web version improvements and OpenBLAS integration in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2024.09.27 11:59We are currently working on a new compiler and therefore do not touch on the problems of the current compiler.