Presenting the book "MQL5 Programming for Traders" - page 2
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Author recommends useless ideas from 1990.MQL5 compiler extremely efficient and most of the old tricks absolutely useless now.
Hi,
very good book, very helpful.
Nevertheless I have one question: in chapter "Increment and decrement" you write:
But in some header files in MQL5/Include/MQL5Book you are using the postfix form in for - loops and not the prefix form:
Why not the prefix form? I do not understand.
Matthias
You can find a lot discussions of the matter in the net. Just to recap:
If you do not need the previous value, make it a habit to use pre-increment. Being consistent even with builtin types, you'll get used to it and do not run risk of suffering unecessary performance loss if you ever replace a builtin type with a custom type. On the other hand, the tradition developed of using post-increment when the expression value is not used, especially in for loops. Some find post-increment easier to read, since the "subject" (i) precedes the "verb" (++), just like in English, and as in C++ name itself.
Hi,
I cannot emphasize enough: the book is very helpful!
Nevertheless today I stumbled over a strange behaviour of the strategy tester when I simply include the file MQL5Book/PositionMonitor.mqh into a mini expert advisor:
Starting this EA in the strategy tester I get the following message/warning:
Strange?? Can somebody help?
Matthias
BTW: I'm using Metatrader Build 4040
Hi,
I cannot emphasize enough: the book is very helpful!
Nevertheless today I stumbled over a strange behaviour of the strategy tester when I simply include the file MQL5Book/PositionMonitor.mqh into a mini expert advisor:
Starting this EA in the strategy tester I get the following message/warning:
Strange?? Can somebody help?
Matthias
BTW: I'm using Metatrader Build 4040
That's normal. This is just a warning saying that the numbering of constants in the built-in enums have a gap. This happened due to historical reasons (after some MQL5 updates, which excluded old constants not used anymore), and do not produce any negative effect.
Can I download this book as pdf file?
You can now download the book as a single file (PDF or CHM, at the moment). The links are shown in the left-side panel under the list of topics.
You can now download the book as a single file (PDF or CHM, at the moment). The links are shown in the left-side panel under the list of topics.
That is great! Thank you
Hi,
I cannot emphasize enough: the book is very helpful!
Nevertheless today I stumbled over a strange behaviour of the strategy tester when I simply include the file MQL5Book/PositionMonitor.mqh into a mini expert advisor:
Starting this EA in the strategy tester I get the following message/warning:
Strange?? Can somebody help?
Matthias
BTW: I'm using Metatrader Build 4040
Also getting this now. I cant run this in Strategy Tester, but running it on the charts are fine
This was still working last year
How do we fix this?
Also getting this now. I cant run this in Strategy Tester, but running it on the charts are fine
This was still working last year
How do we fix this?
What's your problem exactly? The post you quoted is about unimportant warning (due to changes in MQL5) which does not affect EA work - both tester and online runs should be ok.