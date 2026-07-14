General rules and best pratices of the Forum.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Because the threads about coding, general discussion about trading systems and similar threads are in high priority on the forum. The technical/fundamental analysis threads (and Trading Joking thread) are off-topic for now.
It was some discussion on the forum between the moderators and the members, and the consensus was made related to the following:
- the posts with external links (external links from int'l famous websites related to the Forex and the stocks) should be place on one thread only: Press review thread; we can use 'to pocket' feature to place those posts to any other threads for example;
- non-related off-topic content with the links can be posted on this thread only: Traders Joking (with some limitations sorry);
- we can not open more than 4 threads in a week about technical/fundamental analysis with the exception of 3-month threads (the threads which can be opened once in 3 month) - those threads (5 or 8 threads for example) can be opened once in a 3 months .
There are similar situation in ru part of the forum with the following exception:
- they can post external links everywhere but they are keeping one thread only for technical/fundamental analysis - this thread - and their thread is of 628 pages for now! :)
I just hope that Metaquotes will create the special section/sub-forum or any so we can post the technical/fundamental analysis on the forum without any limitation for example.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Question: Which section should I post in?
Anything that only relates to MQL4 / MT4 should be posted in the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 section.
Everything else should be posted in the most appropriate section.
Example
- You have a question about your EA written in MQL4 ===> post in the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 section.
- You have a question about your EA written in MQL5 ===> post in the Expert Advisors and Automated Trading section.
Hello! I didn't know where to post my questions in order not to create a new thread, so I'll write it here.
Was Forex TSD merged to MQL5 forum? All the threads are lost now?
Yes www.forex-tsd.com domain directed or forwarded to www.mql5.com/en/forum
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Recommendations and Advertising
Please do not ask for recommendations e.g. "Please recommend to me a profitable EA" or "Which is the best signal?"
Advertising is not allowed on the forum and any "recommendations" would invariably be advertising.
However, you can go to the Market or Signals section and read the reviews there.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Welcome,
- Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum, although it could happen if you are lucky. Be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you do not want to learn to code, that is not a problem. You can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (also sometimes free).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.
Don't double post please !
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Murrey Math Line - Line Drawing Problem
Keith Watford, 2017.07.19 00:24
Salexes,
please do not post multiple times. Post once in a relevant thread or open a topic with a relevant title. Does your enquiry have anything to do with Murray Math? Not really, it is how to modify a horizontal line.
You probably don't realise how selfish you are being by posting multiple times.
Have you any idea how frustrating it is when someone uses their free time to answer a query and then opens another thread and finds a duplicate query that has already been answered? That means that the time spent on answering was completely wasted! Time that could have been used to help somebody else.
You will need to draw a trendline instead of a horizontal line.
Use Time[0] for the first time co-ordinate and Time[0] + n * PeriodSeconds() for the 2nd
Note that you may need to check and modify at a new bar in case of missing bars
Your duplicated posts have been deleted.
When you post code please use the SRC button !
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2014.07.04 17:19
Hello,
Please use the CODE button when you post code.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.31 06:39The Rules:
1. Rules of Using the Market Service
2. Rules of Using the Signals Service
3. Rules of Using the Freelance Service
4. Forum Rules:
- Please be polite when communicating on this website. Refrain from statements that may offend or insult other users.
- Negative discussions of any banking, brokerage and other financial institutions are not allowed.
- Any discussions about personal relations between the community members are not tolerated.
- Coarse language, advertising messages, spamming and flooding are forbidden.
- Repeated violation of the Rules, ignoring moderator's remarks and open disrespect for the website Administration will lead to an account termination.
- The website Administration may implement any changes to the Rules it deems necessary.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How do you like the new design of the site?
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.12.14 15:34
Any discussion of brokers turns out to be negative or positive, with the natural involvement of fighters from the broker's side to restore the name or promote the next step.
As usual, good intentions lead you know where. Therefore, the only correct decision is not to discuss brokers, giving a little backlash at the discretion of the moderators. We have a narrowly thematic community with strict moderation.
For those who wish, I can recommend thinking about the third step after the righteous seed "I didn't want anything bad, I just asked a question, I have the right." In addition, I recommend that you understand the rules of social coexistence and not play with the programmer's perception of the world "everything can be described with unambiguous rules, and if it doesn't work out, come up with 10 times more rules", and then merge after a natural failure.
Don't repost, edit your existing post. (Move the pointer to show.)
About possible technical bugs or impossibility to do something in technical way - it is my personal announcement (and as far as I know - the service desk is working on the same way because they have to reproduce any possible bug to be a real bug in case to fix it):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
DAY 2 ...Purchased products not showing in the mt4 market tab....DAY 2
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.22 08:59
How all the forum support are doing (and will be doing):
I think - I will stop providing any support in case the user does not provide (did not provide) and proofs/screenshots/ about what he did and screenshots about technical information.
It is responsibility of the users to provide correct proofs (screenshots, log files).
No proofs = no forum support (and the service desk is not helping in case of no proofs).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicator installation problem
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.18 18:54
proofs are the screenshots.
- what you are trying to do (which error/issue in general) - few words
- Windows version (for example, Windows 10 64 bit)
- Community tab in Metatrader - screenshot with password hidden from the public
- Internet Explorer version - screenshot
- Metatrader build - screenshot
- log files - download log file in *txt format - attached
- which error and when/why - screenshot and/or copy text from the log file
- changed password (yes, not)
- placed changed password in Community tab (yes, not), pressed OK after placed new password in Community tab?
- Market tab - Purchases - screenshots (look at my screenshots on the post #13)
- click Install button or download button - error? screenshot; what was written in the log file after pressing? log file in text format + screenshot.
- "1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work " - I think you did it, right? Did you fill Community tab in metatrader after that? Press OK after filling your login/pass?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
A new version of the MQL5 debugger is being prepared
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.12.22 17:56Anything that is technically incompletely written, we ignore.
more about proofs and what to check: post #1
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicator Installation and update failed
Sergey Golubev, 2021.03.19 06:37
1. If it is your indicators programmed by you (if you have source codes for those indicators) so place the codes on this thread for the users to help, or make an order in Freelance for example.
2. If you bough those indicators from the Market so use the following procedure about how to install:
Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy
3. If you have an issue with installing the products you purchased in the Market so -
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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