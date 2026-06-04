New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - page 2

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for all my purchased tools, it says invalid license. Yesterday everything was working ok, today no tools purchased are working.
 
fxvpstrader #:
for all my purchased tools, it says invalid license. Yesterday everything was working ok, today no tools purchased are working.
It may be because your Windows was updated and one activation was lost because of that.
You need to delete your purchased tools from Metatrader, and install them once again (from same Metatrader).
And check the activation available (in your profile): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxvpstrader/market
 

Very stupid procedure to force you move for the last release!

Even if you don't want, the updates are made and if the release it's buggy you'll got a great day!

You need to allow, for a short period, to stick with previous release if the current it's not working. 

 

I have the same issue. I have 3 different MT5 platforms and all have the same issue after update.

It is in Polish but translation is the same

Files:
mt5_issue.png  98 kb
 
Damian Jastrzebski #:

I have the same issue. I have 3 different MT5 platforms and all have the same issue after update.

It is in Polish but translation is the same

Read this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478267
(yes, it is in Polish too, but the user fixed it by himself; just several posts only).
This is some kind of drama :)
This is some kind of drama :)
  • 2024.12.14
  • Szymon Palczynski
  • www.mql5.com
Now the platform doesn't even start...
[Deleted]  

The scaling bug of internal indicators like OBV and A/D are still present and were not fixed as reported for the 4730 update.

3. Terminal: Fixed scaling of indicators displayed in the chart subwindow. For some oscillators, the minimum and maximum scale values could previously be selected incorrectly.


New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 4730: Extended OpenBLAS support and general performance optimization
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 4730: Extended OpenBLAS support and general performance optimization
  • 2024.11.22
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, December the 6th, 2024...
 
Botrous Thrwat #:

i have done all these steps .. and the problem still appears ..

i use bit defender and i added terminal64x.exe to exception list ( in fact all my meta traders added to exception list )
i reinstall visuall c++ 2013 and 2015,2022
i did scannow command in cmd

every step was successful with no issue and still all MT5 platforms refuse to open


i uninstalled all with advanced uninstaller and installed them again .. still the same issue .. refuse to open .

is there any recommended help that i didn't do ?

The cause is from the file. "terminal64.exe" has bugs

Solution

1. Replace the "terminal64.exe" file with the older version.

2. Reinstall MT5 with the latest version now. The bugs have been fixed.

 
Chalermchai Kochaphun #:

The cause is from the file. "terminal64.exe" has bugs

Solution

1. Replace the "terminal64.exe" file with the older version.

2. Reinstall MT5 with the latest version now. The bugs have been fixed.

this will probably be a very temporary solution as it will automaticly update itself again very soon after.

 

Lease can someone tell me the last build?
One terminal is build 4735 and the last log entries about 'liveupdate' are:

2024.12.15 22:08:46.723 LiveUpdate      new version build 4755 (IDE: 4755, Tester: 4755) is available
2024.12.16 00:09:53.223 LiveUpdate      new version build 4755 (IDE: 4755, Tester: 4755) is available
2024.12.17 09:48:27.063 LiveUpdate      new version build 4755 (IDE: 4755, Tester: 4755) is available
2024.12.17 14:30:13.241 LiveUpdate      new version build 4765 (IDE: 4765, Tester: 4765) is available
2024.12.17 14:30:18.994 LiveUpdate      'mt5clw64' downloaded (48882 kb)
2024.12.17 14:30:20.720 LiveUpdate      'mt5clwide64' downloaded (25240 kb)
2024.12.17 14:30:22.087 LiveUpdate      'mt5clwtst64' downloaded (21560 kb)
2024.12.17 14:30:22.291 LiveUpdate      downloaded successfully
2024.12.17 23:52:38.623 LiveUpdate      new version build 4765 (IDE: 4765, Tester: 4765) is available
2024.12.17 23:56:21.490 LiveUpdate      new version build 4767 (IDE: 4767, Tester: 4767) is available
2024.12.17 23:56:26.086 LiveUpdate      'mt5clw64' downloaded (48764 kb)
2024.12.17 23:56:27.750 LiveUpdate      'mt5clwide64' downloaded (25191 kb)
2024.12.17 23:56:29.137 LiveUpdate      'mt5clwtst64' downloaded (21559 kb)
2024.12.17 23:56:29.530 LiveUpdate      downloaded successfully
2024.12.18 13:32:14.106 LiveUpdate      new version build 4767 (IDE: 4767, Tester: 4767) is available
2024.12.18 13:35:10.718 LiveUpdate      new version build 4768 (IDE: 4768, Tester: 4768) is available
2024.12.18 13:35:27.759 LiveUpdate      'mt5clw64' downloaded (47965 kb)
2024.12.18 13:35:36.158 LiveUpdate      'mt5clwide64' downloaded (25201 kb)
2024.12.18 13:35:41.373 LiveUpdate      'mt5clwtst64' downloaded (21982 kb)
2024.12.18 13:35:41.706 LiveUpdate      downloaded successfully
2024.12.19 18:46:36.737 LiveUpdate      check for release version
2024.12.19 18:46:43.956 LiveUpdate      you are using the latest version
2024.12.19 19:20:58.642 LiveUpdate      check for release version
2024.12.19 19:21:05.849 LiveUpdate      you are using the latest version
2024.12.20 00:05:18.301 LiveUpdate      new version build 4768 (IDE: 4768, Tester: 4768) is available
2024.12.20 00:08:31.340 LiveUpdate      new version build 4771 (IDE: 4771, Tester: 4771) is available
2024.12.20 00:08:52.605 LiveUpdate      'mt5clw64' downloaded (48463 kb)
2024.12.20 00:08:58.621 LiveUpdate      'mt5clwide64' downloaded (25214 kb)
2024.12.20 00:09:04.671 LiveUpdate      'mt5clwtst64' downloaded (21548 kb)
2024.12.20 00:09:05.015 LiveUpdate      downloaded successfully
2024.12.20 01:29:39.933 LiveUpdate      new version build 4771 (IDE: 4771, Tester: 4771) is available
2024.12.20 01:33:02.634 LiveUpdate      new version build 4772 (IDE: 4772, Tester: 4772) is available
2024.12.20 01:33:07.075 LiveUpdate      'mt5clw64' downloaded (47945 kb)
2024.12.20 01:33:08.731 LiveUpdate      'mt5clwide64' downloaded (25209 kb)
2024.12.20 01:33:10.144 LiveUpdate      'mt5clwtst64' downloaded (21727 kb)
2024.12.20 01:33:10.202 LiveUpdate      downloaded successfully
2024.12.20 06:03:53.238 LiveUpdate      check for beta version
2024.12.20 06:04:00.516 LiveUpdate      you are using the latest version
2024.12.20 06:04:06.644 LiveUpdate      check for release version
2024.12.20 06:04:13.858 LiveUpdate      you are using the latest version

It is a bit confusing that I (b. 4735) am "using the latest version".
By the way the downloads like: 'mt5clw64', 'mt5clwide64', or 'mt5clwtst64' are saved as
'mt5clw64.4755', 'mt5clwide64 .4755 ', or 'mt5clwtst64 .4755 (dtd 14.12.2024) or
'mt5clw64.4772 ', 'mt5clwide64.4772 ', or 'mt5clwtst64.4772 (dtd 20.12.2024)

(My MT% are running in portable mode but these files are located in: "C:\Users\cas\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\BCDEABB...D9730\liveupdate\)

Does the DLL-failour of "missing Entry point" still exist?

[Deleted]  
@Carl Schreiber #: Lease can someone tell me the last build?

The current latest official release is 4755, as the name of this topic indicates, and currently, anything higher is "beta". So, you must have inadvertently activated the "beta" checking for updates, or connected to a MetaQuotes demo account. Doing so on any one terminal will affect ALL terminals, even the portable ones.

@Carl Schreiber #: Does the DLL-failour of "missing Entry point" still exist?

The "entry point" issue is a Bitdefender false-positive problem that blocks certain functionality. It is not with MetaTrader itself which is a signed executable.

As far as I could understand from the various posts, no other anti-virus has a problem with the current MetaTrader executable. Only Bitdefender is causing the issue.

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