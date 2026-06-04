New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - page 2
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for all my purchased tools, it says invalid license. Yesterday everything was working ok, today no tools purchased are working.
You need to delete your purchased tools from Metatrader, and install them once again (from same Metatrader).
And check the activation available (in your profile): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxvpstrader/market
Very stupid procedure to force you move for the last release!
Even if you don't want, the updates are made and if the release it's buggy you'll got a great day!
You need to allow, for a short period, to stick with previous release if the current it's not working.
I have the same issue. I have 3 different MT5 platforms and all have the same issue after update.
It is in Polish but translation is the same
I have the same issue. I have 3 different MT5 platforms and all have the same issue after update.
It is in Polish but translation is the same
(yes, it is in Polish too, but the user fixed it by himself; just several posts only).
The scaling bug of internal indicators like OBV and A/D are still present and were not fixed as reported for the 4730 update.
3. Terminal: Fixed scaling of indicators displayed in the chart subwindow. For some oscillators, the minimum and maximum scale values could previously be selected incorrectly.
i have done all these steps .. and the problem still appears ..
i use bit defender and i added terminal64x.exe to exception list ( in fact all my meta traders added to exception list )
i reinstall visuall c++ 2013 and 2015,2022
i did scannow command in cmd
every step was successful with no issue and still all MT5 platforms refuse to open
i uninstalled all with advanced uninstaller and installed them again .. still the same issue .. refuse to open .
is there any recommended help that i didn't do ?
The cause is from the file. "terminal64.exe" has bugs
Solution
1. Replace the "terminal64.exe" file with the older version.
2. Reinstall MT5 with the latest version now. The bugs have been fixed.
The cause is from the file. "terminal64.exe" has bugs
Solution
1. Replace the "terminal64.exe" file with the older version.
2. Reinstall MT5 with the latest version now. The bugs have been fixed.
this will probably be a very temporary solution as it will automaticly update itself again very soon after.
Lease can someone tell me the last build?
One terminal is build 4735 and the last log entries about 'liveupdate' are:
It is a bit confusing that I (b. 4735) am "using the latest version".
By the way the downloads like: 'mt5clw64', 'mt5clwide64', or 'mt5clwtst64' are saved as
'mt5clw64.4755', 'mt5clwide64 .4755 ', or 'mt5clwtst64 .4755 (dtd 14.12.2024) or
'mt5clw64.4772 ', 'mt5clwide64.4772 ', or 'mt5clwtst64.4772 (dtd 20.12.2024)
(My MT% are running in portable mode but these files are located in: "C:\Users\cas\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\BCDEABB...D9730\liveupdate\)
Does the DLL-failour of "missing Entry point" still exist?
The current latest official release is 4755, as the name of this topic indicates, and currently, anything higher is "beta". So, you must have inadvertently activated the "beta" checking for updates, or connected to a MetaQuotes demo account. Doing so on any one terminal will affect ALL terminals, even the portable ones.
The "entry point" issue is a Bitdefender false-positive problem that blocks certain functionality. It is not with MetaTrader itself which is a signed executable.
As far as I could understand from the various posts, no other anti-virus has a problem with the current MetaTrader executable. Only Bitdefender is causing the issue.