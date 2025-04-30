Free Download

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Is it possible for me to allow a "specific number of people" to download my indicator free?
 
No, this is not possible, your indicator can either be free or paid for all users.
 
I guess you can just change it from free to paid after that number you want is reached 
 

Since you are a verified seller, you can do it manually.

First Publish a product free of cost in marketplace

Now keep tracking data how many people download in statistics tab

If you think you have reached download limit, edit the product and uncheck "Free" and sell it at some price. Easy.

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