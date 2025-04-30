Free Download
Is it possible for me to allow a "specific number of people" to download my indicator free?
No, this is not possible, your indicator can either be free or paid for all users.
I guess you can just change it from free to paid after that number you want is reached
Since you are a verified seller, you can do it manually.
First Publish a product free of cost in marketplace
Now keep tracking data how many people download in statistics tab
If you think you have reached download limit, edit the product and uncheck "Free" and sell it at some price. Easy.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register