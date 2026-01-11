Indonesian Member - page 307
salam kenal yang baru gabung
:D
Discussion about the brokers is prohibited on the forum sorry.
Hi, Sergey :)
I think we can still allow to discuss about broker in this forum, as long as it's not a negative discussion.
It is very limited to almost prohibited.
Especially - the broker's recommendation is not allowed (for example - "can you tell me good broker" - it is not allowed).
No any brokers' promotion here (and all the moderators are instructed by admins related to it).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indonesian Member
Thanh Chung Nguyen, 2018.04.24 04:49
I am sorry for such late reply, at the moment I do not speak bahasa, but I planned to learn next year as we are moving to Indonesia ^^ anyway I am looking for new broker with convenient deposit and withdrawal method that support Indonesia market, could anyone give a list of best brokers with good/fast deposit & withdrawal method for Indonesia market? Thanks alot
And some brokers will not be the best? And they will come here and the start wars broker wars will be started ...
This thread is not about the brokers so it is better to avoid any discussion about the brokers sorry.
Banyak jalan menuju Roma dengan 3 indi saja cukup untuk borong Market... kwkwkw
https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?p=10987349#post10987349
Ijin ikut nyedot mister Indi
Ijin ikut nyedot mister Indi
silahkan mas Broo... mompung masih anget.... haha
kalau pengin nambah lagi lihat di sini...
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/225193/page34#comment_7236192
Happy Trading....
