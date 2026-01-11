Indonesian Member - page 307

Umar Ismail:
salam kenal yang baru gabung
:D
Ya gan..salam kenal juga.. masih bingung nih, caranya bagaimana
 
salam kenal, Jawa Tengah Hadir
 
Salam kenal semua. Saya Daniel dari Malang. Salam satu jiwa.
 
Sergey Golubev:

Discussion about the brokers is prohibited on the forum sorry.

Hi, Sergey :)

I think we can still allow to discuss about broker in this forum, as long as it's not a negative discussion.


 
Biantoro Kunarto:

Hi, Sergey :)

I think we can still allow to discuss about broker in this forum, as long as it's not a negative discussion.


It is very limited to almost prohibited.

Especially - the broker's recommendation is not allowed (for example - "can you tell me good broker" - it is not allowed).

No any brokers' promotion here (and all the moderators are instructed by admins related to it).

Thanh Chung Nguyen, 2018.04.24 04:49

I am sorry for such late reply, at the moment I do not speak bahasa, but I planned to learn next year as we are moving to Indonesia ^^ anyway I am looking for new broker with convenient deposit and withdrawal method that support Indonesia market, could anyone give a list of best brokers with good/fast deposit & withdrawal method for Indonesia market? Thanks alot

So, the person was asking the list of the best brokers.
And some brokers will not be the best? And they will come here and the start wars broker wars will be started ...

This thread is not about the brokers so it is better to avoid any discussion about the brokers sorry.
 
1225113:

Banyak jalan menuju Roma dengan 3 indi saja cukup untuk borong Market... kwkwkw

https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?p=10987349#post10987349


Ijin ikut nyedot mister Indi 

 
Salam kenal semua...

Abi dari Bekasi, Jawa Barat


 
Sergey Golubev:

It is very limited to almost prohibited.

Especially - the broker's recommendation is not allowed (for example - "can you tell me good broker" - it is not allowed).

No any brokers' promotion here (and all the moderators are instructed by admins related to it).

So, the person was asking the list of the best brokers.
And some brokers will not be the best? And they will come here and the start wars broker wars will be started ...

This thread is not about the brokers so it is better to avoid any discussion about the brokers sorry.
Thanks Sergey for your info :) 
 
Margiyono:

Ijin ikut nyedot mister Indi 

silahkan mas Broo... mompung masih anget.... haha

kalau pengin nambah lagi lihat di sini... 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/225193/page34#comment_7236192

Happy Trading....

1225113:

silahkan mas Broo... mompung masih anget.... haha

kalau pengin nambah lagi lihat di sini... 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/225193/page34#comment_7236192

Happy Trading....

Mantabs … makasih masBro, yang diatas aja belum habis mau nambah lagi ha ha ha
