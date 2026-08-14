How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 26
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.06.21 03:22
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (II)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 for iPhone/iPad: Trading report and additional indicators
MetaQuotes, 2025.06.27 14:03
The latest versions of the MetaTrader 5 mobile app for iOS introduce a range of new features designed to help traders stay abreast of financial markets wherever they are.
The report is divided into tabs, each providing aggregated information:
To add new indicators, open the chart menu, tap Main window and select them from the list. ZigZag is found under trend indicators, while Market Profile belongs to volume indicators.
To view the Heikin Ashi chart, tap on the chart and access the settings.
Install the latest app version and unlock extended trading capabilities:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.28 08:49
Getting Started with MQL5 Algo Forge
The new MQL5 Algo Forge is more than just a list of your projects – it's a full-fledged social network for developers. You can easily track changes, maintain project history, connect with like-minded professionals, and discover new ideas. Here, you can follow interesting authors, form teams, and collaborate on algorithmic trading projects.
MQL5 Algo Forge is built on Git, the modern version control system. It equips every developer with a powerful toolset for tracking project history, branching, experimenting, and working in teams. But how does it all work? In this article, we'll explain how to get started with MQL5 Algo Forge.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Newbies, what challenges in MQL programming do you face in 2025?
Rashid Umarov , 2025.09.01 09:20
A special Welcome page has been created in the MetaEditor editor itself.
How I ll activate account please someone can guide me
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.30 12:55
From Novice to Expert: Backend Operations Monitor using MQL5
In today’s article, we will explore how to design such a class—to strengthen our debugging workflow to give traders and developers a reliable tool for understanding what’s happening at the backend of their EAs.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.07 15:25
From Novice to Expert: Demystifying Hidden Fibonacci Retracement Levels
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.10 11:16
How to publish code to CodeBase: A practical guide
CodeBase is the largest repository of free programs for the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms. Here, traders and developers can share their scripts, indicators, EAs, and other useful tools written in MQL5. Publishing your own code to CodeBase is a great way to contribute to the community, get feedback, build your reputation, and even attract potential clients.
In this article, we will look at publishing various types of programs in CodeBase: from simple scripts and indicators to EAs with include files. Using real-life examples, we will focus on step-by-step process of publishing each type of program. The article will be useful for those who have decided to post their works for public use for the first time. We will provide general recommendations for publication design – texts and images, codes and attached files.
From Novice to Expert: Market Periods Synchronizer