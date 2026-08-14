How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 26

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.06.21 03:22

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (II)

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (II)

In this discussion, we build on the foundation laid in the previous article, where we created a scrolling horizontal bar on the chart to display upcoming news events along with countdown timers indicating how much time remains before each release in order of importance. We concluded that article with a placeholder for live news feed—and now, we’re ready to bring that feature to life.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 for iPhone/iPad: Trading report and additional indicators

MetaQuotes, 2025.06.27 14:03

The latest versions of the MetaTrader 5 mobile app for iOS introduce a range of new features designed to help traders stay abreast of financial markets wherever they are.

  1. Added the report representing trading results in a convenient visual format. It assists in evaluating trading performance, optimizing portfolios and finding methods to achieve lower risks along with improved trading stability. To analyze your strategy, go to the history section and tap the period selection icon. Next, select the period and tap "Create a trade report".


    New trading report


    The report is divided into tabs, each providing aggregated information:

    • Summary — an overview of trading over time: overall profit and loss metrics, deposit and withdrawal amounts, balance, growth and dividends graphs, and other trading results.
    • Profit/Loss — data on profitable and losing trades. The parameter is divided by types of trading (manual, algorithmic and copying trades). The results can be analyzed in terms of trades or money by months and years.
    • Long/Short — dynamic ratio of purchases and sales at specified periods of time, as well as Buy and Sell profitability.
    • Symbols — analysis of trades by financial instruments. Here you will see which symbols you earn or lose on, how often you trade them, graphs of trades and monetary volumes for them.
    • Risks — key risk characteristics of your strategy: drawdown and deposit load graphs, and the ratio of profitable and losing trades.

  2. Added ZigZag and Market Profile indicators, as well as a new chart type — Heikin Ashi. These tools will enhance market analysis and trend identification.

    To add new indicators, open the chart menu, tap Main window and select them from the list. ZigZag is found under trend indicators, while Market Profile belongs to volume indicators.


    Market Profile and ZigZag indicators


    To view the Heikin Ashi chart, tap on the chart and access the settings.


    Heikin Ashi chart


  3. Added deal info to the Data Window. When hovering the crosshair over a bar containing deals, the Data Window will show general info about the transaction: direction, ticket, volume, price and financial result, along with prices and indicator values.


    Enhanced data window


  4. Added the quick mode for displaying the Data Window on a chart. Tap and hold the main chart for over a second to enable the crosshair mode together with the Data Window. As soon as you release your finger, the chart returns to normal mode. This allows for quick view of the exact values of bars, indicators and deals without switching to crosshair mode via the top panel.
  5. Added a separate command for resizing and reordering additional indicator windows. The same action can be performed by long pressing the indicator subwindow on the chart. Also, improved the subwindow editing mode itself with additional icons for clarity.


    New command for resizing and reordering indicator subwindows


  6. Optimized trading history display on the chart. The application can now display thousands of deals without significant performance degradation.

    Install the latest app version and unlock extended trading capabilities:

     

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    How to Start with MT5, a summary !

    Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.28 08:49

    Getting Started with MQL5 Algo Forge

    Getting Started with MQL5 Algo Forge

    The new MQL5 Algo Forge is more than just a list of your projects – it's a full-fledged social network for developers. You can easily track changes, maintain project history, connect with like-minded professionals, and discover new ideas. Here, you can follow interesting authors, form teams, and collaborate on algorithmic trading projects.  

    MQL5 Algo Forge is built on Git, the modern version control system. It equips every developer with a powerful toolset for tracking project history, branching, experimenting, and working in teams. But how does it all work? In this article, we'll explain how to get started with MQL5 Algo Forge.


     
    Sergey Golubev #:

    How I ll activate account please someone can guide me
     
    Zara Ammar #:
    How I ll activate account please someone can guide me
    • This forum account/profile does not need to be activated. You can validate it in case you want to sell some tool and so on (use this link in your profile for that https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zaraammar/seller).
    • If you are about the trading account so ask your broker for support.
     

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    Where Do I start from?

    Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.30 12:55

    From Novice to Expert: Backend Operations Monitor using MQL5

    From Novice to Expert: Backend Operations Monitor using MQL5

    This is where our discussion on the Backend Operations (BEO) class begins. Instead of relying solely on the shared Experts tab, we can design a dedicated monitoring and logging system that displays and organizes information directly on the chart.

    In today’s article, we will explore how to design such a class—to strengthen our debugging workflow to give traders and developers a reliable tool for understanding what’s happening at the backend of their EAs.


     

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    Where Do I start from?

    Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.07 15:25

    From Novice to Expert: Demystifying Hidden Fibonacci Retracement Levels

    From Novice to Expert: Demystifying Hidden Fibonacci Retracement Levels

    Fibonacci retracement levels are widely used but, sometimes price reacts to intermediate or repeated non-standard ratios. Our question is, can we use systematic, data-driven methods to discover such levels, test whether they occur more often than once, and, if robust, add them as first-class levels in our trading tools and strategies?

     

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    Where Do I start from?

    Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.10 11:16

    How to publish code to CodeBase: A practical guide

    How to publish code to CodeBase: A practical guide

    CodeBase is the largest repository of free programs for the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms. Here, traders and developers can share their scripts, indicators, EAs, and other useful tools written in MQL5. Publishing your own code to CodeBase is a great way to contribute to the community, get feedback, build your reputation, and even attract potential clients.

    In this article, we will look at publishing various types of programs in CodeBase: from simple scripts and indicators to EAs with include files. Using real-life examples, we will focus on step-by-step process of publishing each type of program. The article will be useful for those who have decided to post their works for public use for the first time. We will provide general recommendations for publication design – texts and images, codes and attached files.


     

    From Novice to Expert: Market Periods Synchronizer

    From Novice to Expert: Market Periods Synchronizer

    To overcome this limitation, we introduce a custom solution called the Market Periods Synchronizer—an indicator developed in MQL5 that allows full customization of vertical period markers across multiple timeframes. The tool visually synchronizes higher-timeframe boundaries within lower-timeframe charts, enabling traders to study detailed intra-period price action while maintaining context from the higher timeframe.
    From Novice to Expert: Market Periods Synchronizer
    From Novice to Expert: Market Periods Synchronizer
    • 2025.10.10
    • www.mql5.com
    In this discussion, we introduce a Higher-to-Lower Timeframe Synchronizer tool designed to solve the problem of analyzing market patterns that span across higher timeframe periods. The built-in period markers in MetaTrader 5 are often limited, rigid, and not easily customizable for non-standard timeframes. Our solution leverages the MQL5 language to develop an indicator that provides a dynamic and visual way to align higher timeframe structures within lower timeframe charts. This tool can be highly valuable for detailed market analysis. To learn more about its features and implementation, I invite you to join the discussion.
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