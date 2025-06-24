How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi I have purchased a signal and purchased a VPS with all seemingly ok
But I don't seem to be able to migrate the signal to my VPS - The Journal say there is nothing to synchronized, signal is not enabled.
On the MT4, i can go MENU, TOOLS, OPTIONS, log in to COMMUNITY and SIGNALS page etc ok
but I can click on to the VPS account number and go to the DETAIL and synchronize SIGNAL page etc etc, but something is missing
Am I missing something here ??
Please see attached jpeg picture as well as the link below, noting the Journal log
Thank you in anticipation
Regards Graham
Hi I have purchased a signal and purchased a VPS with all seemingly ok
But I don't seem to be able to migrate the signal to my VPS - The Journal say there is nothing to synchronized, signal is not enabled.
On the MT4, i can go MENU, TOOLS, OPTIONS, log in to COMMUNITY and SIGNALS page etc ok
but I can click on to the VPS account number and go to the DETAIL and synchronize SIGNAL page etc etc, but something is missing
Am I missing something here ??
Please see attached jpeg picture as well as the link below, noting the Journal log
Thank you in anticipation
Regards Graham
Hello Graham,
First you open the MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals tab, you complete your signal settings, according to your signal provider's instructions and click OK.
Then you right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Synchronize signal only.
After that, you check your MQL5 VPS (right click) Journals, for a: synchronization finished succesfully and/or a: signal enabled, message.
why my two signals could be displayed in the session public.
Not all signals are publicly available or visible in MQL5.com or MT4/5 signal showcase.
Hi Eleni
many thanks for the fast reply
For some reason I had not ticked the box "Enable real time Signal Synchronization" as I had ticked it in a previous session somewhere
and as per the last page of the instructions, it says in red, AFTER SYNCHRONIZATION do not tick it again - which is what it looks like now (so hopefully all OK)
so, as per the attached photo, am I live with you now ??
Many thanks for your patience (with a newbie)
Looking forward to some great trades and thankyou again.
Regards Graham
Hi Eleni
many thanks for the fast reply
For some reason I had not ticked the box "Enable real time Signal Synchronization" as I had ticked it in a previous session somewhere
and as per the last page of the instructions, it says in red, AFTER SYNCHRONIZATION do not tick it again - which is what it looks like now (so hopefully all OK)
so, as per the attached photo, am I live with you now ??
Many thanks for your patience (with a newbie)
Looking forward to some great trades and thankyou again.
Regards Graham
As you stated, I say in the synchronization instructions: "AFTER SYNCHRONIZATION do not tick it again"
After the synchronization with the VPS, not before!
You hadn't ticked it before the synchronization, its not the same thing, is it?
still cannot copy trades with drawdown over 30%? cause I found a very good services with high drawdown but with high efectivity
"abnormal monthly growth .." - it is reply from admin:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signals Service FAQ
Rashid Umarov , 2017.05.04 17:53You should understand that Signals with such a huge growth do not live long. Therefore, such growths are ignored to protect potential subscribers.
about drawdown - reply from admin:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signals Service FAQ
Rashid Umarov , 2015.05.27 12:42The subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30%.
still cannot copy trades with drawdown over 30%? cause I found a very good services with high drawdown but with high efectivity
I think its a broker related issue, contact them or use another broker.
Hi,
I am subscribing to a signal and want to test two different VPS-providers to see which has the best latency. Can I have mulitple MT4 accounts signed in to the same mql5 account and copy the signal on several MT4-terminals only paying one subscription fee?