Elite indicators :) - page 1520
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Can you share .mq5 of this indicators?
No I only do freelance jobs.
Elder safe zone (from this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general ) updated for new mql : elder_safe_zone_nmc.mq4
This indicator (created by Mladen in 2014) from this post (#7586) for MT4 is still working now:
Indicator can be downloaded from the post #7586
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Very similar indicators for MT5 can be found in CodeBase - look at this search results.
increase the length of the moving average.
increase the length of the moving average.
this are the options for settings,, i increased the timeframe from current to H1 the arrows reduced but the arrows comes in late,, what dose that mean
It means, you should learn the maths behind the indicators so that you can understand how they work.
Then you will be able to adjust the parameters correctly according to your needs.
It means, you should learn the maths behind the indicators so that you can understand how they work.
Then you will be able to adjust the parameters correctly according to your needs.
thanks
Newer version of "haosvisual" - changed the name to have it more logical). Also, the "haosvisul" is missing two states (it is obvious when the logic of the changing colors is reviewed) - this is an attempt to have all the cases covered and to mark when both values are crossing their levels in the same direction - which would be the case of extreme and of a possible reversals
Newer version of "haosvisual" - changed the name to have it more logical). Also, the "haosvisul" is missing two states (it is obvious when the logic of the changing colors is reviewed) - this is an attempt to have all the cases covered and to mark when both values are crossing their levels in the same direction - which would be the case of extreme and of a possible reversals
You can use this indicator - attach it to the chart, set up the parameters and open the resulting offline chart (you can work with the offline chart the same as with any other offline chart)
Dear I can not convert indicator or expert file to.Exe form in mt4
Please guide .
Thank you and best regards