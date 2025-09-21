Elite indicators :) - page 1520

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Marcelo Goes #:

Can you share .mq5 of this indicators?

No I only do freelance jobs.

 
Mladen Rakic #:

Elder safe zone (from this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general ) updated for new mql : elder_safe_zone_nmc.mq4

This indicator (created by Mladen in 2014) from this post () for MT4 is still working now:

Indicator can be downloaded from the post

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Very similar indicators for MT5 can be found in CodeBase - look at this search results.

Elite indicators :) - How to use the moving average in a new MT4 build?
Elite indicators :) - How to use the moving average in a new MT4 build?
  • 2014.06.14
  • Mladen Rakic
  • www.mql5.com
To move the sub-chart around, use upperhalf and fromright parameter. Com/en/forum/general updated to be compatible with new mt4 builds, and upgraded to include 20 different options of moving average included are: extern string __0 = "sma"
 
how do i reduce the arrows on this indicator please
Files:
11.PNG  66 kb
 
Mega #: how do i reduce the arrows on this indicator please

increase the length of the moving average.

 
William Roeder #:

increase the length of the moving average.

this are the options for settings,, i increased the timeframe from current to H1 the arrows reduced but the arrows comes in late,, what dose that mean 

Files:
22.PNG  57 kb
[Deleted]  
@Mega #: this are the options for settings,, i increased the timeframe from current to H1 the arrows reduced but the arrows comes in late,, what dose that mean 

It means, you should learn the maths behind the indicators so that you can understand how they work.

Then you will be able to adjust the parameters correctly according to your needs.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It means, you should learn the maths behind the indicators so that you can understand how they work.

Then you will be able to adjust the parameters correctly according to your needs.

thanks 

 
Mladen Rakic #:

Newer version of "haosvisual" - changed the name to have it more logical). Also, the "haosvisul" is missing two states (it is obvious when the logic of the changing colors is reviewed) - this is an attempt to have all the cases covered and to mark when both values are crossing their levels in the same direction - which would be the case of extreme and of a possible reversals


Mladen Rakic #:

Newer version of "haosvisual" - changed the name to have it more logical). Also, the "haosvisul" is missing two states (it is obvious when the logic of the changing colors is reviewed) - this is an attempt to have all the cases covered and to mark when both values are crossing their levels in the same direction - which would be the case of extreme and of a possible reversals


"Hello, would it be possible to share the MQ5 source code for the 'HaosVisual' indicator? I would really appreciate it. Thank you!"

 
Mladen Rakic #:
You can use this indicator - attach it to the chart, set up the parameters and open the resulting offline chart (you can work with the offline chart the same as with any other offline chart)
Hello

Dear I can not convert indicator or expert file to.Exe form in mt4

Please guide .

Thank you and best regards
 
Seyyed Alaeddin #Dear I can not convert indicator or expert file to.Exe form in mt4
Of course not. You compile (using the MetaEditor) the code to EX4 and attach that.
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