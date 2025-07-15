Download MT4 from metaquotes downloads MT5
I urge every single one of you to contact the service desk and ask them why downloading MT4 results in downloading MT5.
Maybe they will also get peed off with answering the same question and may sort this out!
Personally, I don't think it is an accident; I think it is a deliberate ploy to assist the migration. Therefore there is nothing for them to sort out (in their minds).
I'm curious whether there are misrepresentation issues in certain jurisdictions - somebody downloads the MT4 installer, opens a demo account, makes purchases from the Market thinking they are buying for MT4 but instead it is all MT5.
But I'm sure MetaQuotes legal team will have considered all that.
Personally, I don't think it is an accident; I think it is a deliberate ploy to assist the migration. Therefore there is nothing for them to sort out (in their minds).
I'm curious whether there are misrepresentation issues - somebody downloads the MT4 installer, opens a demo account, makes purchases from the Market thinking they are buying for MT4 but instead it is all MT5.
But I'm sure MetaQuotes legal team will have considered all that.
I agree with you, it is definitely not an accident. It is just dishonest!
What link are we talking about ? I don't see a link named MT4 which actually download and install MT5. (I know it was the case but is it still ?)
What link are we talking about ? I don't see a link named MT4 which actually download and install MT5. (I know it was the case but is it still ?)
No, the link is still there, further down the page (not the top one) at: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download
- www.metatrader4.com
Ah, I didn't check http://www.metatrader4.com/en
It is still quite prominently displayed right at the top:
EDIT - which links you to Fernando's link
- www.metatrader4.com
I examined the situation and the old link is still accessible it's just not visible anymore.
Here it is:
https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/mt4setup.exe?utm_campaign=www.metatrader4.com
This will download the MT4 Installer.
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I have contacted the service desk about this issue.
This is what I sent them....
Hello,
Please either remove the option to download MT4 from your website or fix it so that it does actually download MT4 and not MT5.
We are getting sick and tired of answering the same question over and over again.
"Why when I try to download MT4 from the metaquotes website it downloads MT5?"
Their response....
You can download MetaTrader 4 from your broker's website. Please, notice that:
All our resources are allocated for the development of MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 lanquage. Regarding MetaTrader 4 can say that its further development is not part of our plans.
Please, read these articles:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/66
Not a satisfactory response at all!
I have replied....
you don't understand. It is totally ridiculous that you click to download MT4 from metaquotes website and MT5 is downloaded instead.
I KNOW that it can be downloaded from a broker, that is not the issue. The issue is that there are so many posts on the forum from people who don't know. We are sick and tired of answering the same question over and over again.
You are aware that clicking to download MT4, actually results in downloading MT5, so please either fix the download so that it DOES download MT4 or remove it altogether and inform anyone who would like to download MT4 to go to a broker's website. That is the only honest thing that you can do.
Waiting to see how they respond.........