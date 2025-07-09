Solve Stoploss Slippage - page 3

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Fabio Cavalloni #:
Slippages is part of the trading, you can have slippage when you place a trade on market or when a pending trade is executed (like SL, that are stop orders, or TP that are limit orders). It can be 0, positive or negative. You are just analyzing a single situation, once you will have 100, or even 1000 trades you will see that all of them compensate each other more or less.

The same thing happened to a SL becoming higher can happen to a SL becoming lower and also to TP becoming higher or lower. High volatility can lead to higher slippages.

Brokers do not steal money from you in this way, and I really doubt you need to change your actual broker like someone crazily suggested you.

If your strategy or your trading approach can't survive to slippages, you are doing something wrong.

PS. In demo account slippages are harder to happen because, obviously, there are no need for liquidity to trigger a trade.

i think that you should checkt the image again. no matter how bad the slippage is, or the reason for it. you should not get such consistent slippage from broker side, for whatever reason. I have been trading going on 21 years, and it only ever happened like this to 1 broker to me.

 

You should analyze DE40 market for just 10 minutes in a low volatility period to see that it moves tick by tick of minimim 50 points most of time, often more than 100.

Slippages there are: 35, 65, 115 points. Average spread is around 70 points. Slippages are in 2 cases out of 3 less than the spread. 

What are we talking about?!

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

i think that you should checkt the image again. no matter how bad the slippage is, or the reason for it. you should not get such consistent slippage from broker side, for whatever reason. I have been trading going on 21 years, and it only ever happened like this to 1 broker to me.

Facts!!!!! This is the reason I've posted on the forum for assistance.

 
Fabio Cavalloni #:

You should analyze DE40 market for just 10 minutes in a low volatility period to see that it moves tick by tick of minimim 50 points most of time, often more than 100.

Slippages there are: 35, 65, 115 points. Average spread is around 70 points. Slippages are in 2 cases out of 3 less than the spread. 

What are we talking about?!

Average spread for DE40 on the broker I use is 50 points . I tried My EA on US30 and the average spread is 70 points but STILL the closing price is higher than the stop loss. 

 
Fabio Cavalloni #:

You should analyze DE40 market for just 10 minutes in a low volatility period to see that it moves tick by tick of minimim 50 points most of time, often more than 100.

Slippages there are: 35, 65, 115 points. Average spread is around 70 points. Slippages are in 2 cases out of 3 less than the spread. 

What are we talking about?!

Scalper8 #:

Facts!!!!! This is the reason I've posted on the forum for assistance.

No. my appologies to Fabio. As Fabio said, that symbol does move more per each tick, more than most symbols, especially in low volatility.

 
Scalper8 #:

Average spread for DE40 on the broker I use is 50 points . I tried My EA on US30 and the average spread is 70 points but STILL the closing price is higher than the stop loss. 

but even so, if it is a common occurance on more than these CFDS, then, imo, i would "give that broker the flick".

 

As I mentioned before on my previous post my Stop loss don't hit my stop loss price instead closing price is higher than stop loss. I tried different broker's I still encounter the same problem. 

I think the problem might be with my code. Here is my code, please assist if you know why encounter this problem.  

#property strict

extern double StopLoss=0.1;
extern double TrailStop=1;
extern double PendingStopTrail=0.05;
extern double Risk=50;
extern int MAPeriod=7;
extern double point=100;
extern int digit=2;
extern double spread=0.5;

int MagicNumber;
double Price=0;

double StopLevel=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL);
double FreezeLevel=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_FREEZELEVEL); 
double TickSize=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_TICKSIZE);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
  MagicNumber=(int)TimeCurrent();

  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CountPending()
 {
  int Pending=0;
  for(int a=OrdersTotal()-1;a>=0;a--)
  {
   if(OrderSelect(a,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
   if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol()&&OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
   if(OrderType()==OP_BUYSTOP||OrderType()==OP_SELLSTOP)
   Pending++;
  }
   
  return(Pending);
 }
 
double Pips()
 {
  double PipPoint=0;
  double Digit=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_DIGITS);
  if(Digit==digit){PipPoint=Point*point;}
  return(PipPoint);
 }
 
void BuyPending()
 {
  double open=iOpen(Symbol(),0,0);
  double Range=MathAbs(open-Bid);
  
  datetime Expire=TimeCurrent()+(60*15);
  
  double PSAR=iSAR(Symbol(),NULL,0.02,0.2,0);
  
  double PendingPrice=Ask+PendingStopTrail*Pips();
  double SLBuy=PendingPrice-StopLoss*Pips();
  
  if(OrdersTotal()==0)
  {
   if(OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>FreezeLevel*Pips()||Bid-SLBuy>StopLevel*Pips()||Price-SLBuy>StopLevel*Pips())
   {
    if(PSAR<Bid)
    {
     int BuyStop=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,1.00,PendingPrice,0,SLBuy,0,"TestSL",MagicNumber,Expire,clrBlue);
    }
   }
  }   
  
 }
 
void SellPending()
 {
  MqlTick Tick;
  SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),Tick);
  
  double NewAsk=Tick.ask;
  double NewBid=Tick.bid;
  
  double open=iOpen(Symbol(),0,0);
  double Range=MathAbs(open-Bid);
  
  datetime Expire=TimeCurrent()+(60*15);
  
  double PSAR=iSAR(Symbol(),NULL,0.02,0.2,0);
  
  double PendingPrice=Bid-PendingStopTrail*Pips();
  double SLSell=PendingPrice+StopLoss*Pips();
  
  if(OrdersTotal()==0)
  {
   if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>FreezeLevel*Pips()||SLSell-Ask>StopLevel*Pips()||SLSell-Price>StopLevel*Pips())
   {
    if(PSAR>Ask)
    {
     int SellStop=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,1.00,PendingPrice,0,SLSell,0,"TestSL",MagicNumber,Expire,clrRed);
    }
   }
  }    
  
 }  
 
void TrailAll()
 {
  double SLBuy=NormalizeDouble(Bid-TrailStop*Pips(),Digits);
  
  double SLSell=NormalizeDouble(Bid+TrailStop*Pips(),Digits);
  
  double MinToModify=1;
  double FinalToMod=MinToModify*StopLoss*Pips();
  
  double BuyPrice=Ask+StopLoss*Pips();
  double SellPrice=Bid-StopLoss*Pips();
  
  
  double BuySL=Bid-StopLoss*Pips();
  double SellSL=Bid+StopLoss*Pips();
  
  for(int Loop=OrdersTotal()-1;Loop>=0;Loop--)
  {
   if(OrderSelect(Loop,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
   if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol())
   if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
   if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
   if(SLBuy>OrderOpenPrice()&&(OrderStopLoss()==0||SLBuy>OrderStopLoss()))
   {
    if(Bid-SLBuy>StopLevel*Pips())
    {
     bool ModBuyTrail=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),SLBuy,OrderTakeProfit(),0,clrNONE);
     //Print("ErrorCode:",GetLastError());
    }
   }
  } 
  
  for(int Loop2=OrdersTotal()-1;Loop2>=0;Loop2--)
  {
   if(OrderSelect(Loop2,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
   if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol())
   if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
   if(OrderType()==OP_SELL)
   if(SLSell<OrderOpenPrice()&&(OrderStopLoss()==0||SLSell<OrderStopLoss()))
   {
    if(SLSell-Ask>StopLevel*Pips())
    {
     bool ModSellTrail=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),SLSell,OrderTakeProfit(),0,clrNONE);
     //Print("ErrorCode:",GetLastError());
    } 
   }
  }
  
  for(int Loop3=OrdersTotal()-1;Loop3>=0;Loop3--)
  {
   if(OrderSelect(Loop3,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
   if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol())
   if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
   if(OrderType()==OP_BUYSTOP)
   {
    if(OrderOpenPrice()-Bid>PendingStopTrail*Pips()+FinalToMod)
    if(OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>FreezeLevel*Pips())//Bid
    if(Price-BuySL>StopLevel*Pips())//StopLevel SL
    {
     bool ModBuy=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),BuyPrice,BuySL,0,0,clrNONE);
    }
   }
  } 
  
  for(int Loop4=OrdersTotal()-1;Loop4>=0;Loop4--)
  {
   if(OrderSelect(Loop4,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
   if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol())
   if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
   if(OrderType()==OP_SELLSTOP)
   {
    if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>PendingStopTrail*Pips()+FinalToMod)
    if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>FreezeLevel*Pips())
    if(SellSL-Price>StopLevel*Pips())//StopLevel SL 
    {
     bool ModSell=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),SellPrice,SellSL,0,0,clrNONE);
    }
   }
  } 
  
 }  

void OnTick()
 {
  TrailAll();
  CountPending();
  BuyPending();
  SellPending();
 }
 
Scalper8 #:

As I mentioned before on my previous post my Stop loss don't hit my stop loss price instead closing price is higher than stop loss. I tried different broker's I still encounter the same problem. 

I think the problem might be with my code. Here is my code, please assist if you know why encounter this problem.  

I've added this function on my pending orders assuming it would solve my problems but no, price does not close at my stop loss.

int BuyStop=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,1.00,PendingPrice,0,SLBuy,0,"TestSL",MagicNumber,Expire,clrBlue);
     if(BuyStop>0)
     {
      if(OrderSelect(BuyStop,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
      if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
      if(MathAbs(OrderClosePrice()-OrderStopLoss()))
      {
       bool BuySLMod=OrderModify(BuyStop,OrderOpenPrice(),SLBuy,0,0,clrNONE);
      }
     }

 

int SellStop=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,1.00,PendingPrice,0,SLSell,0,"TestSL",MagicNumber,Expire,clrRed);
     if(SellStop>0)
     {
      double NewSL=0;
      double Diff=0;
      if(OrderSelect(SellStop,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
      if(OrderType()==OP_SELL)
      if(MathAbs(OrderClosePrice()-OrderStopLoss()))
      {
       bool SellSLMod=OrderModify(SellStop,OrderOpenPrice(),SLSell,0,0,clrNONE);
      }
     }

Please help if you know the problem

 
Read again my post #22, if you have not done yet already.
And read it until you understand it. 

Don't want to be rude,  but the only problem here is your bad understanding of what slippage is.
 
Fabio Cavalloni #:
Read again my post #22, if you have not done yet already.
And read it until you understand it. 

Don't want to be rude,  but the only problem here is your bad understanding of what slippage is.

I understand what slippage is, slippage cannot be eliminated completely. It happens all the time, when asking the broker & doing my research I can see other trades are Using their EA's and stop loss will close at the stop loss price & not hit the closing price. Hence I asked for assistance. 

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