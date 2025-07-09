Solve Stoploss Slippage - page 3
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i think that you should checkt the image again. no matter how bad the slippage is, or the reason for it. you should not get such consistent slippage from broker side, for whatever reason. I have been trading going on 21 years, and it only ever happened like this to 1 broker to me.
You should analyze DE40 market for just 10 minutes in a low volatility period to see that it moves tick by tick of minimim 50 points most of time, often more than 100.
Slippages there are: 35, 65, 115 points. Average spread is around 70 points. Slippages are in 2 cases out of 3 less than the spread.
What are we talking about?!
i think that you should checkt the image again. no matter how bad the slippage is, or the reason for it. you should not get such consistent slippage from broker side, for whatever reason. I have been trading going on 21 years, and it only ever happened like this to 1 broker to me.
Facts!!!!! This is the reason I've posted on the forum for assistance.
You should analyze DE40 market for just 10 minutes in a low volatility period to see that it moves tick by tick of minimim 50 points most of time, often more than 100.
Slippages there are: 35, 65, 115 points. Average spread is around 70 points. Slippages are in 2 cases out of 3 less than the spread.
What are we talking about?!
Average spread for DE40 on the broker I use is 50 points . I tried My EA on US30 and the average spread is 70 points but STILL the closing price is higher than the stop loss.
You should analyze DE40 market for just 10 minutes in a low volatility period to see that it moves tick by tick of minimim 50 points most of time, often more than 100.
Slippages there are: 35, 65, 115 points. Average spread is around 70 points. Slippages are in 2 cases out of 3 less than the spread.
What are we talking about?!
Facts!!!!! This is the reason I've posted on the forum for assistance.
No. my appologies to Fabio. As Fabio said, that symbol does move more per each tick, more than most symbols, especially in low volatility.
Average spread for DE40 on the broker I use is 50 points . I tried My EA on US30 and the average spread is 70 points but STILL the closing price is higher than the stop loss.
but even so, if it is a common occurance on more than these CFDS, then, imo, i would "give that broker the flick".
As I mentioned before on my previous post my Stop loss don't hit my stop loss price instead closing price is higher than stop loss. I tried different broker's I still encounter the same problem.
I think the problem might be with my code. Here is my code, please assist if you know why encounter this problem.
As I mentioned before on my previous post my Stop loss don't hit my stop loss price instead closing price is higher than stop loss. I tried different broker's I still encounter the same problem.
I think the problem might be with my code. Here is my code, please assist if you know why encounter this problem.
I've added this function on my pending orders assuming it would solve my problems but no, price does not close at my stop loss.
Please help if you know the problem
Read again my post #22, if you have not done yet already.
I understand what slippage is, slippage cannot be eliminated completely. It happens all the time, when asking the broker & doing my research I can see other trades are Using their EA's and stop loss will close at the stop loss price & not hit the closing price. Hence I asked for assistance.