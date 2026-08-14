How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 15
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Step-By-Step Guide to writing an Expert Advisor in MQL5 for Beginners
This article is aimed at beginners who wish to learn how to write simple Expert Advisors in the new MQL5 language. We will begin first by defining what we want our EA (Expert advisor) to do, and then move on to how we want the EA to do it.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Off Topic Posts
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.07 19:11
1.The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
3. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
4. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
5.MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Projects assist in creating profitable trading robots! Or at least, so it seems
Creation of a trading robot always starts with a small file, which then grows in size as you implement more additional functions and custom objects. Most of MQL5 programmers utilize include files (MQH) to handle this problem. However, there is a better solution: start developing any trading application in a project. There are so many reasons to do so.
And just to summarize everything - -
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1. User Memo
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 17:26Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) -read here, and read whole the article:MQL5.community - User Memo
2. How to make a search on the forum/mql5 portal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.25 15:47
How to search:
How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
3. Summaries
3.1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning)
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
3.2. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
3.3. MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary
3.4. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
3.5. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
3.6. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
3.7. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
3.8. Ichimoku
3.9. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
3.10. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
3.11 All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
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4. First key article:
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
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5. The second key article:
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5
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6. How to add the broker to MT5:
6.1. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6.2. MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
6.3. MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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7. Signals
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8. Market
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9. MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5
9.1. How to subscribe to VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
9.2. You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892
9.3. MQL5 VPS description
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172553#comment_4185979
9.4. Monitor VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188920#comment_4800677
9.5. Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
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10. Brokers
10.1. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
10.2. Help for beginners
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214904
10.3. US brokers
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12423/page500#comment_4736742
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11. Promotion:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982032
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982030
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982036
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12. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200
All Freelance links/information - this post.
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13. General rules and best pratices of the Forum
13.1. Thread with the discussion
13.2. Forum rules
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14. The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere
Good thread if you are looking for something new and modern (and free one)
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15. MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement thread
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16. How to subscribe to topic or invite a person into the topic - the thread
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17. I just downloaded MT5 I am not sure how to pull up Cryptos - the thread.
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18. Club of telepaths - the post in eng forum and the thread in rus thread.
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19. How to host an automated trading robot on Metatrader (how to attach EA to the chart for trading)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/238562#comment_7158340
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20. Automatic translation feature
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13348
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21. How to download free Indicator and instal it on Metatrader
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/261958
============22. How to attach indicator to the chart; how to change the settings of the indicator which was attached to the chart
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/344569
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 for iOS overhauled — swipes, new sections and color schemes
MetaQuotes, 2020.06.29 15:18
We have gathered feedback from MetaTrader 5 iOS users and overhauled the application in terms of appearance and functionality. The mobile platform is now more powerful, more efficient and more user-friendly.
And I am posting this suggestion all the time on the forum. It is related to the Signals, the Market, and to the Freelance as well -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.16 06:35
There is one rule which some people follow:Just my optinion.
subscribe to the signal or create an order in Freelance or purchase the product from the user/seller/coder/provider you know in person or you know by activity on the forum.
Because if you purchased something so I may ask:
"Do you know the seller in person, or you are familiar with him on this forum?"
If you say: "Not" so it will be very strange case for me ...
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There are a lot of professional and honest users/coders on the forum, and some of them are very active on this forum helping to the other people and replying on the forum posts/requests.
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new
But if you select "anyone" (any coder which you do not know in person or you do not know him on this forum) so - it is your choice (and we call it as "Russian roulette" in my country).
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Always choose the person you know in this forum (who is very active here), and you will have much less problems with anything.
Just my opinion sorry (because I am not a coder, and I am using Freelance as well).
It is good to read (to know) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.09.20 15:43
Use tips - the instruction about HowTo
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Quotes section Widget (I want to install a widget)
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MQL5.community section: install trading data widgets and share charts
MetaQuotes, 2020.07.23 11:07
The website features the new Quotes section containing the relevant data on futures, financial and stock markets. It allows the monitoring of data from leading world exchanges and liquidity providers in real time. By utilizing such data, traders can stay up to date with any changes and take the correct trading decisions.
Study price history and matrix, track rate fluctuations, compare symbols and convert currencies.
Currencies
Monitor prices in the Overview — each symbol features bid and ask prices, as well as a stylized chart. To view a detailed symbol data just click on it.
The Forex Matrix tab allows users to select several currency pairs and monitor changes on a single screen. Clicking an intersection point of the two currencies containing a price, will open a detailed symbol chart.
The Currency Converter tab allows conversion of one currency to another. Choose the current rate or any other value from the history.
Charts
Working with charts section — traders are able to use and improve ready-made charts or create their own. Feel free to scale charts and apply any indicators for technical analysis.
Select Share in the upper menu to share your trading ideas with colleagues. You will get a direct link to the chart or an html code that can, for instance, be added to a blog.
All the changes you make on the chart are saved, while your recipient is able to edit them. This is convenient for team meetings or visual demonstrations.
Widgets
Install Overview, Forex Matrix or Currency Converter in your website or social network — select the appropriate widget type, size and language, as well as default currencies. Make your web resource more attractive to visitors and retain visitation loyalty.
It is free of charge. The data is updated automatically. No ads are displayed on widgets.
I want to install a widget
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Android build 2569: New chart colors
MetaQuotes, 2020.08.24 16:07
We continue to improve our mobile platforms. This time we have updated MetaTrader 5 Android which allows trading of currencies, stocks and futures from mobile devices anytime and from anywhere in the world.
The main new feature is the Color on White chart color scheme. We have selected the most soothing colors which will help you navigate trends, at any chart scale, from a minute to a month. Old color schemes are still available.
We have also added the dark theme for devices powered by OS version 10 and higher — it saves battery power and is more comfortable when working in low light. Some minor fixes have been implemented as well.
Features of MetaTrader 5 for Android:
Install the free mobile MetaTrader 5 and trade whenever and wherever you want, be it your home, a cafe, a taxi, a hotel room or a beach.
Download MetaTrader 5 for Android
Quick Manual Trading Toolkit: Working with open positions and pending orders (Metatrader 5)
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