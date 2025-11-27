Unexpected and Unbalanced Parentheses
I had previously made some minor changes to the code in order to resolve other errors. I'm having trouble figuring out the two remaining. I may be missing a "Parentheses" somewhere and am having difficulty locating it. Your assistance is greatly appreciated.
You should practice to identify these kind of errors yourself. The second message gives you the clue by identifying the OnInit function. Then use the built-in highlighting of brackets and braces to identify the corresponding one.
int OnInit() { //--- // Detect 3/5 digit brokers for Point and Slippage if(Point == 0.00001) { vPoint = 0.0001; vSlippage = Slippage *10;} else { if(Point == 0.001) { vPoint = 0.01; vSlippage = Slippage *10;} else vPoint = Point; vSlippage = Slippage; if(TrailingStop && TrailingStart <= 0) { Alert("Parameters incorrect"); return (INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT); } myPoint = GetPipPoint(Symbol()); } } // <--- missing void OrdersAccounting ()
You should practice to identify these kind of errors yourself. The second message gives you the clue by identifying the OnInit function. Then use the built-in highlighting of brackets and braces to identify the corresponding one.
Hei fernando,
Thank you for the assist. I have enabled these items.
After inserting the missing parentheses. I got a list of 8 more errors of which I am really lost in resolving at this point.
else { // <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< Else #1 begin if(Point == 0.001) { vPoint = 0.01; vSlippage = Slippage *10;} // << Useless assignment else vPoint = Point; vSlippage = Slippage; // <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< Not part of if(Point…) else … if(TrailingStop && TrailingStart <= 0) { Alert("Parameters incorrect"); return (INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT); } myPoint = GetPipPoint(Symbol()); // <<<<<<<<<<< Not fpart of if(Point…) else … } // <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< Else #1 end … // <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< No function closing brace. void OrdersAccounting ()
A moderator corrected the formatting this time. Please format code properly in future; posts with improperly formatted code may be removed.
Suggest me how to fix it '{' - unbalanced parentheses132 1
void CloseOpposite(int trend) { for(int p = PositionsTotal() - 1; p >= 0; p--) { if(!PositionSelectByIndex(p)) continue; if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) != MagicNumber) continue; long type = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); ulong ticket = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET); if(trend == 1 && type == POSITION_TYPE_SELL) trade.PositionClose(ticket); if(trend == -1 && type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) trade.PositionClose(ticket); }
A moderator corrected the formatting this time. Please format code properly in future; posts with improperly formatted code may be removed.
Suggest me how to fix it '{' - unbalanced parentheses132 1
Add a } at the end of this code. Isn't that obvious ?
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Hello MQL5 Community,
I'd appreciate it if you could help me with the following errors in my code.
The first is at the beginning of my "int OnInit()" code, and the second is at the end: "return(point);"
I had previously made some minor changes to the code in order to resolve other errors. I'm having trouble figuring out the two remaining.
I may be missing a "Parentheses" somewhere and am having difficulty locating it.
Your assistance is greatly appreciated.