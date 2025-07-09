Solve Stoploss Slippage
Scalper8:
keep the same stoploss just like demo
keep the same stoploss just like demo
A stop loss is a pending order on your broker. They cannot guarantee where it gets hit and you cannot know in advance as the market condition determines slippage.
Yashar Seyyedin #:
A stop loss is a pending order on your broker. They cannot guarantee where it gets hit and you cannot know in advance as the market condition determines slippage.
I see, with other trades (online) I've seen stop loss hit the specific stop loss all the time
Scalper8 #:Slippage is a order execution issue. You expect to sell at x but there is no one to buy from you. You will have to sell it cheaper. This is called slippage.
The code I posted above does not solve my problem, in my EA it consists of breakeven, trailing stops & pending price trail do you think any of these might cause slippage?
It's best to ask the broker, I think they will explain to you why this exists.
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Hi all
How do you solve stop loss slippage. On a demo account account the stoploss is hits the stoploss perfectly but on a real account it's a different story (Using the same ECN Broker).
Below I attached images to look at the different Stop loss for demo account:
For real account here here is the stoploss:
How do you solve this in MQL4 code? I know you cannot completely reduce slippage. I just want to know how to keep the same stoploss just like demo. here is my code to solve it in MQL4 but it does not solve the problem.
double SLBuy=Bid-StopLoss*Pips(); SLBuy=AdjustSLForSlippage(OP_BUYSTOP,SLBuy,Slippage);
double SLSell=Bid+StopLoss*Pips(); SLSell=AdjustSLForSlippage(OP_SELLSTOP,SLSell,Slippage);