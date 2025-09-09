Does MetaTrader 4 work properly on Snapdragon powered ARM64 Windows laptops?
I am considering getting one of those new Snapdragon Windows 11 laptops (such as Lenovo Slim 5) that run on ARM64 architecture instead of X86. I know MT4 doesn't have a native ARM version and needs to be run using the Prism emulator built in to ARM64 Windows version. I am curious if the emulated version works properly, particularly for coding EAs and indicators using MetaEditor as I work on them a lot.
Anyone using MT4 on Snapdragon laptops here?
check out the links below your thread.
I did, but that is about MT5. I am looking for MT4 specifically.
i have seen threads recently that said it was working, but that was over a month ago, and has been 2 updates since then. but imo if you are a coder or developer, then, i wouldnt consider using an emulated anything. They tend to not be supported as much, and any bugs found, you have to wait much longer for it to be fixed, as opposed to a bug on a native supported platform program.
I have win11 tablet with arm64 structure, i test instaled the mt4.exe (32bit) with custom indicator, and the result is running but very slow and lot of bug, and for mt5 its running very well
Is your screenshot definitely Windows 11 and not Windows 10? The Start icon and the virtual desktop or task view icon are very similar to those in Windows 10.
Windows 11 on Arm supports emulation of both x86 and x64 apps and performance has been enhanced with the introduction of the new emulator Prism in Windows 11 24H2. Windows 10 on Arm also supports emulation, but only for x86 apps.
For x86 apps, the WOW64 layer of Windows allows x86 code to run on the Arm64 version of Windows, just as it allows x86 code to run on the x64 version of Windows. This means that x86 apps on Arm are protected with filesystem and registry redirection.
For x64 apps, there is no WOW64 layer and no separate registry or folder of Windows system binaries. Instead, system binaries are compiled as Arm64X PE files that can be loaded into both x64 and Arm64 processes from the same location without the need for filesystem redirection. This means that x64 applications can access the entire OS, both filesystem and registry, without the need for special code.
- stevewhims
- learn.microsoft.com
Is your screenshot definitely Windows 11 and not Windows 10? The Start icon and the virtual desktop or task view icon are very similar to those in Windows 10.
Windows 11 on Arm supports emulation of both x86 and x64 apps and performance has been enhanced with the introduction of the new emulator Prism in Windows 11 24H2. Windows 10 on Arm also supports emulation, but only for x86 apps.
For x86 apps, the WOW64 layer of Windows allows x86 code to run on the Arm64 version of Windows, just as it allows x86 code to run on the x64 version of Windows. This means that x86 apps on Arm are protected with filesystem and registry redirection.
For x64 apps, there is no WOW64 layer and no separate registry or folder of Windows system binaries. Instead, system binaries are compiled as Arm64X PE files that can be loaded into both x64 and Arm64 processes from the same location without the need for filesystem redirection. This means that x64 applications can access the entire OS, both filesystem and registry, without the need for special code.
Sorry I upload the wrong pic, here on MI pad 5 dualboot
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I am considering getting one of those new Snapdragon Windows 11 laptops (such as Lenovo Slim 5) that run on ARM64 architecture instead of X86. I know MT4 doesn't have a native ARM version and needs to be run using the Prism emulator built in to ARM64 Windows version. I am curious if the emulated version works properly, particularly for coding EAs and indicators using MetaEditor as I work on them a lot.
Anyone using MT4 on Snapdragon laptops here?