Download MT4 from metaquotes downloads MT5 - page 2
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I examined the situation and the old link is still accessible it's just not visible anymore.
Here it is:
https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/mt4setup.exe?utm_campaign=www.metatrader4.com
This will download the MT4 Installer.
No, that is the same misleading link that I pointed out that downloads "mt4setup.exe" but actualy installs MT5!
Ok i just tried it and it does indeed install mt5
That is just an unfounded excuse! If they are profitable indicators, then you have more than enough to hire someone to make MT5 versions for you.
If however, they are not making you any profit with, then it is time to dump them anyway.
Besides, MT4 is still very much alive and available at the Brokers and those will not be changing that any time soon!
EDIT: After reading Alain's post below, I just realised my "ignorance"! @johmus. Just download MT4 from your Broker!
Any news regarding this? all my custom stuff that I have bought are useless now...
have anywone a solution, download the mt4 without over a broker site?
The only solution IS to download from a broker.
Problem is that on 5 versions tested from different providers, they contains malware. Try uploading terminal.exe to virustotal.exe and see the results.