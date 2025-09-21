Elite indicators :) - page 1519

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Can someone put arrows on majorkiller peak.mq4 when the green line (Buy) crosses 15 or 25 and when the red line (Sell) crosses the same values?

I would like to have the option to choose whether the arrow will appear when passing level 15 or level 25 and also arrows for both.

<Decompiled file removed>
 
Adrianoecker #:

Can someone put arrows on majorkiller peak.mq4 when the green line (Buy) crosses 15 or 25 and when the red line (Sell) crosses the same values?

I would like to have the option to choose whether the arrow will appear when passing level 15 or level 25 and also arrows for both.

Hey.

It appears you have been given decompiled code unfortunately .

An easy way to recognize it is when the variables and buffers look numbered like this .

 
Adrianoecker #: <Decompiled file removed>

Ask the real owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.

Decompiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way, we will not be an accomplice after the fact to that theft.

See also
          Terms of Use of MQL5.community #3.13
          How can I recognize a decompiled code ? - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 2 #17 (2017)
          134317 - MQL4 programming forum (2011)

If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.

Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because “someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that?”

 

Hi Mladen, Can You please make a non-repainting version of Elliot oscillator?

Or if anyone has one, please post it here, many thanks!

 
William Snyder #:

This is adaptive T3 Chandes trendscore from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general nrp coloring and made it compatible with new mt4 builds.

Hi, I can't find the latest version of this indicator. Can you help me?
 
Mladen Rakic #:

Volatility quality (multi time frame + arrows + alerts version) made new metatarder 4 compatible : volatility_quality_nrp_-_alerts_amp_arrows_nmc.mq4

Original was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general

Hello, Mladen, the last update of the indicator
adaptive t3 - chandes trendscore is in which section... how can I find it?
 
Mladen Rakic #:

wojtek.paul

Thanks for your post, I really like your way of making it This one is with a different approach : you were using a smoothed price as an input and in this version it is rather the other way around - it is a smoothed variation of rsi (not exactly metatrader rsi ) which if UseTimMorrisAvgis set to true is almost the same (marginal differences) to rsx.

There were 2 problems regarding this version :
- first of all, as you already know, it is very difficult to "pin in" some other smoothing in rsx itself since the smoothing applied in rsx is a part of the calculation itself - imposible to remove it and to still have rsx.

- second problem was Tim Morris average : it is written to be applied to price (especially the noise factor applied - in the original it is High-Low, and as you know there is no high nor low in rsx values since they are uni value indicators not like price that has 4 values) So it took experimenting and trying to find out what would be OK to use for noise. Decided to make it a parameter, but from my experiments 30 used for Noise gives quite acceptable results

Now, here are some examples : first here is the comparison of this version and Wojteks version (rsx length set to 14) - as it is obvious they do look differently and are having different values as a result, and frankly I can not decide which version I like better : Wojteks version is a kind of discovery. Maybe the version I am posting is a tiny bit faster since it avoids double smoothing, but as I said, I really can not decide

And a comparison of Tim Morris smoothed rsi and Jurik smoothed rsi (which would be an equivalent to rsx) As it is visible Tim Morris averaging does show peaks better than jurik smoothing (at least that is my opinion )

Now, I wish a nice weekend to all, and once gain, thanks Wojtek for your work

regards

Mladen

Hi Mladen!

Im astonished with all your work and contribution!

Where can be found Tim Morris RSI for MT5?

Thanks and regards

 
hi anyone has Extreme Spike multi time frame for MT5 
Files:
Extreme_Spike.mq5  17 kb
 

tesla coil

Tesla coil

 
Jan4654 #:

Tesla coil

Can you share .mq5 of this indicators?

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