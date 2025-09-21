Elite indicators :) - page 1519
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Can someone put arrows on majorkiller peak.mq4 when the green line (Buy) crosses 15 or 25 and when the red line (Sell) crosses the same values?
I would like to have the option to choose whether the arrow will appear when passing level 15 or level 25 and also arrows for both.<Decompiled file removed>
Can someone put arrows on majorkiller peak.mq4 when the green line (Buy) crosses 15 or 25 and when the red line (Sell) crosses the same values?
I would like to have the option to choose whether the arrow will appear when passing level 15 or level 25 and also arrows for both.
Hey.
It appears you have been given decompiled code unfortunately .
An easy way to recognize it is when the variables and buffers look numbered like this .
Ask the real owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.
Decompiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way, we will not be an accomplice after the fact to that theft.
See also
Terms of Use of MQL5.community #3.13
How can I recognize a decompiled code ? - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 2 #17 (2017)
134317 - MQL4 programming forum (2011)
If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.
Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because “someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that?”
Hi Mladen, Can You please make a non-repainting version of Elliot oscillator?
Or if anyone has one, please post it here, many thanks!
This is adaptive T3 Chandes trendscore from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general nrp coloring and made it compatible with new mt4 builds.
Volatility quality (multi time frame + arrows + alerts version) made new metatarder 4 compatible : volatility_quality_nrp_-_alerts_amp_arrows_nmc.mq4
Original was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general
wojtek.paul
Thanks for your post, I really like your way of making it This one is with a different approach : you were using a smoothed price as an input and in this version it is rather the other way around - it is a smoothed variation of rsi (not exactly metatrader rsi ) which if UseTimMorrisAvgis set to true is almost the same (marginal differences) to rsx.There were 2 problems regarding this version :
Now, I wish a nice weekend to all, and once gain, thanks Wojtek for your work
regards
Mladen
Hi Mladen!
Im astonished with all your work and contribution!
Where can be found Tim Morris RSI for MT5?
Thanks and regards
Tesla coil
Tesla coil
Can you share .mq5 of this indicators?