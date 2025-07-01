SOME EA's working fine on MT4 but NOT when migrated to VPS - They have Indicators with custom timeframes
If your EA is dependant on Offline Charts or DLL calls, then it will not migrate to MQL5 VPS services.
Use normal 3rd party VPS for those situations or change your EA code as not to depend on on Offline Charts or DLL call.
MT4 does not have an H2. Your EA is not "work fine."
It does not have H2 and many other others but they can be created with Offline charts and Period convertor.
So you can have custom timeframes working fine on MT4. I have many EA's using custom timeframes that are not available as standard in MT4 and they work on MT4 - Just not on VPS
If your EA is dependant on Offline Charts or DLL calls, then it will not migrate to MQL5 VPS services.
Use normal 3rd party VPS for those situations or change your EA code as not to depend on on Offline Charts or DLL call.
Thanks Fernando - this is what I suspected.
It is strange however because the EA's (with custom timeframes on Indicators) will work on MT4 even if there are no custom timeframe charts open at the time.
For example my EA using Moving Average indicator on H2 but placed on an M1 Chart will work on MT4 Terminal with no other charts open - but then not on VPS.
I will look into an alternative EA as you suggested - thanks!
For example my EA using Moving Average indicator on H2 but placed on an M1 Chart will work on MT4 Terminal with no other charts open - but then not on VPS. I will look into an alternative EA as you suggested - thanks!
Your don't need to generate Offline Charts for such a simple indicator as a moving average and that applies to many indicators. Just adjust the period accordingly.
Example: A SMA(20) on H2 translates to a SMA(40) on H1. It will obviously be slightly different because H1 has more resolution than H2, but will be equivalent.
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Your don't need to generate Offline Charts for such a simple indicator as a moving average and that applies to many indicators. Just adjust the period accordingly.
Example: A SMA(20) on H2 translates to a SMA(40) on H1. It will obviously be slightly different because H1 has more resolution than H2, but will be equivalent.
Ah OK I see!
So as far as my Indicators within my EA go, if I have them set on H1 timeframe I can achieve H2,H3,H5,H6...etc results by adjusting (multiplying) the 'Period' Setting?
Example:
If I have MA(14) on H1 which is the default - I can add a Custom MA(28) to my H1 which would be the equivalent of the default MA(14) on an H2 chart?
Great advice Fernando - very helpful!
Correct, but not only with built-in indicators. Even with many custom indicators it is possible. It all depends on how they are calculated. Some, obviously will not work this way.
The easiest way to test, is to put up the two different time-frames, and zoom one out or in so that they align (like in my example above) and then to test the indicator to see if they approximate each other with this adjustment in the period.
Correct, but not only with built-in indicators. Even with many custom indicators it is possible. It all depends on how they are calculated. Some, obviously will not work this way.
The easiest way to test, is to put up the two different time-frames, and zoom one out or in so that they align (like in my example above) and then to test the indicator to see if they approximate each other with this adjustment in the period.
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I have built some EA's that work fine on MT4 terminal with 'Autotrading' switched on. But when I migrate them to VPS they will not trade.
The only unique thing that I can see is the EA's that do not work on VPS use Indicators on Custom Timeframes, for example: Moving Average on a 2 Hour timeframe.
Other EA's using the standard MT4 Timeframes (E.g. Moving Average on 4 Hour Timeframe) will work fine on VPS.
All of the EA;s are on M1 Charts (so not custom)
This is a very specific issue that I cannot find any information on. Not sure if there is something that I can do to get these EA's working on VPs or if it is a limiting of VPS.
Any ideas welcome!