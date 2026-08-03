New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1420 - page 2
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I have 63 purchases listed (indicators and EAs) on my mql5 website profile, totaling $2500 USD. Unfortunately after the 1420 build update for MT4, there are only 15 purchases listed in the market tab of my MT4 trading platform. I have been corresponding with my broker's support desk for the past 2 weeks trying to have this fixed to no avail. They suggested that I contact Metaquotes Support desk. Is there a way to contact the support desk?
If the purchase is for MT5 so it will not ve available for MT4.
I mean: MT4 purchases only will be on the Purchased tab.
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There is one way/method which traders are using to refresh this Purchased tab (I am using this method when I install new instance of Metatrader) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
The MetaTrader 4 update will be released on Friday, May 24, 2024. This version provides important security improvements, error fixes, and platform stability enhancements.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
I wonder why you shut down the broker servers after every new update when we have open trades?
If the purchase is for MT5 so it will not ve available for MT4.
I mean: MT4 purchases only will be on the Purchased tab.
-------------------------
There is one way/method which traders are using to refresh this Purchased tab (I am using this method when I install new instance of Metatrader) -
Thank you Sergey. This fixed the problem.
I wonder why you shut down the broker servers after every new update when we have open trades?
Broker servers are constantly online, but they will reject your connection request if your terminal build is not up-to-date.
After updating to the latest build, you can connect as usual.
Broker servers are constantly online, but they will reject your connection request if your terminal build is not up-to-date.
After updating to the latest build, you can connect as usual.
Yes it is disconnected from metaquotes but the question is the same. Why is it disconnected when I have open trades? Imagine that I have 50 or 100 MT4 with EAs running on different VPS and then boom. All disconnected (OLD Version). The shock of how much you can lose and how much work it is to restart and check everything. No one knows when it will happen. Why can't it simply be that the connection works and when there is a new update, it is updated on reboot.
Hi everyone, so I was forced today to download the new build on Mac. I've lost all of my custom indicators and EAs that I built and that have downloaded from other websites. I open the Data Folder to try and copy and paste like I've done before but that doesn't work either. Any solutions?
If you have the source codes of your indicators and Eas so recompile them in Metaeditor (and/or ask the author to fix them).
Besides, the MetaQuotes posted some information about this build 1420:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Old version of advisors
MetaQuotes , 2024.06.13 20:06
No regular indicators and EAs were affected in the new builds. And they do not need to be recompiled, since compatibility is not broken.
Only hacked products from the Market stopped working. “I downloaded it from the Internet and stopped working” - this is exactly what was hacked and stolen.
Hi everyone, so I was forced today to download the new build on Mac. I've lost all of my custom indicators and EAs that I built and that have downloaded from other websites. I open the Data Folder to try and copy and paste like I've done before but that doesn't work either. Any solutions?
I am writing to express my concern regarding the recent deletion of my post on the forum, likely due to the inclusion of a Telegram link posted by another user with the well-intentioned suggestion to "Create a Telegram notification channel for the Metatrader community."
Link to the forum thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/463418
It has come to my attention that MetaQuotes has not implemented a simple yet essential feature in their mobile app or on the forum, such as a "Fixed Thread" to notify users about upcoming or released versions of Metatrader. This oversight almost led to the loss of my account during the upgrade from Metatrader 4 version 1400 to version 1408.
My trading bots (EAs) were operating without supervision for many days until I noticed irregularities in my account balance via the mobile app. Upon accessing the VPS, I discovered that the MT4 platform displayed an "OLD VERSION" notification and was disconnected from the servers.
As a professional in the software industry, I find MetaQuotes' negligence regarding user communication unacceptable. The strategy of halting server connections without proper notification is unprofessional and causes significant inconvenience to users. This lack of modernization in software architecture, continuous delivery, and customer communication is disappointing.
Moreover, this approach shows a disregard for the investments and active positions of your customers, many of whom have invested heavily in your market. The absence of a reliable notification system jeopardizes their financial activities.
I urge MetaQuotes to establish a reliable and stable communication channel to inform and notify customers about new versions of Metatrader. This is a fundamental requirement that should be addressed promptly to maintain user trust and satisfaction.
Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I apologize for the directness of my words.