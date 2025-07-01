3.2ms connection speed
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2024.02.13 18:26
The correct pin is the one in MQL5 VPS >> Details.
The ping in your local MT4 terminal's journal has nothing to do with MQL5 VPS, is that local terminal's ping to the broker server.
As for where to look if your MQL5 VPS works normally, you right click on it in the Navigator window >> Journal.
More -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.11.03 13:22
Please don't mix up your concepts. 2ms may be for the Ping response time, or in other words, the latency of the network communication.
However, there is much more that the server has to do besides the network response, and it all depends on the type of market, the symbol being used, the volatility of the market or the amount of traffic at the time.
However, your values of 60-100ms seem totally normal when including the time required for order processing.
More explanation:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
Aytugan Khafizov, 2018.11.04 20:17
This is exactly what's happened.
Ping is a time which take a packed from VPS server reach to Broker's server.
Better ping means better execution.
BUT in addition to ping time, broker need some time to execute your order. ~50 ms is normal execution time for MT4 systems.
If you want more speed - find MT5 brokers ...
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Hi,
I purchased the VPS hosting package and have synchronised all to run on the server.
How can I check the connection speed?
This shows 52.49, and I would prefer the 3.81ms. How to get the speed up?
Regards,
Bruce