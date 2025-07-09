Solve Stoploss Slippage - page 2
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Got it, even with a dedicated VPS I still experience this.
Order execution has two sides. Meta trader that sends it to broker. And broker that does the execution. You cannot do anything about the second side. There is always price discrepancies. The only solution is having a good strategy with fair reward so execution becomes unimportant.
I fully understand about the second side but why can't the slippage be exactly the same for demo account and totally different for live account?
I fully understand about the second side but why can't the slippage be exactly the same for demo account and totally different for live account?
You should ask the broker.
The code I posted above does not solve my problem, in my EA it consists of breakeven, trailing stops & pending price trail do you think any of these might cause slippage?
i think that you are confusing slippage with just normal mt5/broker process. As Yashar mentioned, a stop loss is not a guarantee. However, a broker that often does have prices differences from the stoploss(es), as you ahve shown, is imo, due to broker being "disreputable". Some brokers will give prompt refunds if you complain and show images of such trades, but then, they will also know that for how many you get refunds for, there will be many more that they have already "gotten away with". IMO, such brokers are disreputable, and if i had such a broker, as i have had them in past -- move to a new broker.
You should ask the broker.
I've asked the broker and posted the same images on MQL4. This is the response from the broker:
"Based on your email we understand that there may be a confusion between Bid and Ask prices on your end.
Please note that the candles drawn on the charts represent bid prices only.
Since this was a sell position the Take Profit/Stop Loss would only trigger if the ASK price reached it, which is higher than the Bid price shown on the chart since the Ask price equals bid plus the spread at that time.
Sell positions open at Bid and close at Ask
Buy positions open at Ask and close at Bid.
Kindly be advised that we have checked your trade in question and we can confirm it was correctly triggered as the Ask price did reach your requested price at Stop Loss @24095.75.
When you trade you are trading with IC Markets as the principle of your trades, your orders will be filled at the first available price once these have been triggered, in this case, @24096.30.
Your orders are filled automatically at the best prices possible from our hedge counterparties from where our prices are derived. We do not have a dealing desk (NDD), we are not in control of any price movements while we execute your trade.
If you would like to see the Ask prices you will need to right-click on your chart > click 'Properties' > click the 'Common' tab and make sure the box for 'Show Ask Line' is checked.
We hope this clarifies the trade in question for you, please do not hesitate to contact us should you require anything further"
My previous for sell stop was Bid-StopLoss*Pips() and changed to ask. I still encounter the same problem on live account. on demo account it's perfect but on live account it still does not close at the exact stop loss price.
We hope this clarifies the trade in question for you, please do not hesitate to contact us should you require anything further"
My previous for sell stop was Bid-StopLoss*Pips() and changed to ask. I still encounter the same problem on live account. on demo account it's perfect but on live account it still does not close at the exact stop loss price.
did you specify in your email to the broker how the closing price is higher than the stop loss of the sell trade? As i said in previous comment, only disreputable brokers will do this. They have "pocketed" those extra points for themselves. There is excusable reason for a closing price to be blow a sell trad's stoploss, however, no excuse for a closing price of a sell trade to be above the stoploss. I would close my account if i were you and move to a new broker.
did you specify in your email to the broker how the closing price is higher than the stop loss of the sell trade? As i said in previous comment, only disreputable brokers will do this. They have "pocketed" those extra points for themselves. There is excusable reason for a closing price to be blow a sell trad's stoploss, however, no excuse for a closing price of a sell trade to be above the stoploss. I would close my account if i were you and move to a new broker.
Yes I did specify the closing price is higher than the stop loss. Hence with the broker I'm using it's a popular one and majority of retail trades use this broker and I've seen traders use this broker and the stop loss close's at the exact stop loss price. I was thinking about fill or kill could this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/154603/page solve my problem?
I'm fully aware of slippage that can occur anytime and cannot be eliminated. Majority of trades (HFT EA's) use the same broker and they managed to close at stop loss and not closing price is higher than stop loss. So changing broker's will not solve my problem.
I'm fully aware of slippage
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/760817 (autotranslate this). MT5.
Majority of trades (HFT EA's) use the same broker
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/747967 (autotranslate this). MT4/5.