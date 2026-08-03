New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1420
Hello, I have had problems with MT4 terminal for years, I want to know what is happening that is almost inoperable, the same thing happens with Android mobile MT5, please help, I need an MT4 that works well for me, I can't even operate it!!!
How do I contact metaquotes support?
The MetaTrader 4 update will be released on Friday, May 24, 2024. This version provides important security improvements, error fixes, and platform stability enhancements.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
please help me my mt4 works very bad from long time ago, very slow and more slow , please help me , i can get suppot anywhere!!! from metaquotes or my broker
Hello, I have had problems with MT4 terminal for years, I want to know what is happening that is almost inoperable, the same thing happens with Android mobile MT5, please help, I need an MT4 that works well for me, I can't even operate it!!!
How do I contact metaquotes support?
Since millions of other users don't have have any problems working with desktop MT4 and mobile MT5 apps, you should uninstall and re-install your terminals.
No ea works at 1420.
I can't edit my comment above. So I will have to post it again.
My market tab in MT4 trading platform is missing many of my purchases, after the Build 1420 update. I have 63 purchases listed on my mql5 profile page, totaling $2500 USD. My MT4 trading platform has been updated with new builds many times before, and this has never happened. I can copy over my purchases (indicators and EAs) from another terminal folder and MT4 sees them and I am able to use them. But if they are not listed in the market tab purchases, I will not be able to update them. I am using Win10, 64 bit, and I am logged into the community.
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The MetaTrader 4 update will be released on Friday, May 24, 2024. This version provides important security improvements, error fixes, and platform stability enhancements.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.