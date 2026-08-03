New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1420

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The MetaTrader 4 update will be released on Friday, May 24, 2024. This version provides important security improvements, error fixes, and platform stability enhancements.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

 

Hello, I have had problems with MT4 terminal for years, I want to know what is happening that is almost inoperable, the same thing happens with Android mobile MT5, please help, I need an MT4 that works well for me, I can't even operate it!!!

How do I contact metaquotes support?

 
MetaQuotes:

The MetaTrader 4 update will be released on Friday, May 24, 2024. This version provides important security improvements, error fixes, and platform stability enhancements.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

please help me my mt4 works very bad from long time ago, very slow and more slow , please help me , i can get suppot anywhere!!! from metaquotes or my broker 

 
hernanotta #:

Hello, I have had problems with MT4 terminal for years, I want to know what is happening that is almost inoperable, the same thing happens with Android mobile MT5, please help, I need an MT4 that works well for me, I can't even operate it!!!

How do I contact metaquotes support?

Since millions of other users don't have have any problems working with desktop MT4 and mobile MT5 apps, you should uninstall and re-install your terminals.

 

No ea works at 1420.

 
erdemozyuva #:

No ea works at 1420.

All recently updated and compiled EAs, all legitimate EAs and all MQL5.com Market purchases work fine.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

All recently updated and compiled EAs, all legitimate EAs and all MQL5.com Market purchases work fine.

Ones that I paid a developer to code no longer work. And they are licensed.
 
paranormalrob #Ones that I paid a developer to code no longer work. And they are licensed.

It is necessary to recompile the source code, only then can these programs work in new versions of MetaTrader 4.

 
Good morning,
The old EAs that I developed in 2022 all work without recompilation (without the mq4 in the expert folder). The problem comes from EAs which have been hacked, or official but with anti-copying measures (manual modification of ex4) which are not from Metaquotes, and generate a false security check. (False positive).
The solution is to ask the developer to recompile it again if it is still reachable.
 
MT4 Build 1420 - Partial Market ListedI have 63 purchases listed (indicators and EAs) on my mql5 website profile, totaling $2500 USD. Unfortunately after the 1420 build update for MT4, there are only 15 purchases listed in the market tab of my MT4 trading platform. I have been corresponding with my broker's support desk for the past 2 weeks trying to have this fixed to no avail. They suggested that I contact Metaquotes Support desk. Is there a way to contact the support desk?
 

I can't edit my comment above. So I will have to post it again.


My market tab in MT4 trading platform is missing many of my purchases, after the Build 1420 update. I have 63 purchases listed on my mql5 profile page, totaling $2500 USD. My MT4 trading platform has been updated with new builds many times before, and this has never happened. I can copy over my purchases (indicators and EAs) from another terminal folder and MT4 sees them and I am able to use them. But if they are not listed in the market tab purchases, I will not be able to update them. I am using Win10, 64 bit, and I am logged into the community.

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