How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - page 4
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You haven't selected the signal you want to subscribe.
Go to the beginning of this topic and take the steps, one by one, very cerefully.
I typed the signal name but nothing comes empty screen
Type the signal on the search box in the upper right corner, click ENTER, then click on the results, the signal name with the blue color letters and after a few seconds you will see the signal in front of you.
If nothing of the above happens, check if you don't have the signals tab, down below in the terminal window of your MT4.
Some brokers, don't allow signals copying.
The thing that the signal provider uses that broker doesn't mean anything, because he may be able to be a signal provider, but you may not be able to follow him.
Hello,
A couple of questions: The last step states to "migrate signal: account and settings" does this mean that if I migrate "all", not just the signal that this will cause problems?
I have been following a signal and it has been running ok for two weeks. I missed one trade for gold because I believe my broker account has high spreads for gold/usd.
However, yesterday the signal took 4 trades and my account only executed 1 trade (USD/JPY was the one that I took, I show no attempts in my journal for the VPS for EUR/USD, GBP/USD and XAU/USD trade that were also take by Signal provider). I have done all of the steps provided in this post, and again it was working fine before seemingly.
Some additional information: the author of the signal told me to uncheck the box that says "copy stop loss and take profit levels", this seems strange to me and like it should not be the case. Additionally, this is a demo account.
I have attached the journal from the VPS that shows the last two trades. I reset the subscription after having the issues with the skipped trades today and we'll see how things go tonight.
Hello,
A couple of questions: The last step states to "migrate signal: account and settings" does this mean that if I migrate "all", not just the signal that this will cause problems?
I have been following a signal and it has been running ok for two weeks. I missed one trade for gold because I believe my broker account has high spreads for gold/usd.
However, yesterday the signal took 4 trades and my account only executed 1 trade (USD/JPY was the one that I took, I show no attempts in my journal for the VPS for EUR/USD, GBP/USD and XAU/USD trade that were also take by Signal provider). I have done all of the steps provided in this post, and again it was working fine before seemingly.
Some additional information: the author of the signal told me to uncheck the box that says "copy stop loss and take profit levels", this seems strange to me and like it should not be the case. Additionally, this is a demo account.
I have attached the journal from the VPS that shows the last two trades. I reset the subscription after having the issues with the skipped trades today and we'll see how things go tonight.
In your VPS journal is stated that trading is disabled.
Make sure that the EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAU/USD are available and enabled for trading in the symbols window.
Dear MQL5 Moderators,
First of all, thank you for opening these instructions.
I want to subscribe to a signal provider (and I am relatively new), but I want to put in my own risk management principles in my account.
For example, I put the following details:
I will have VPC / VPS
Total Account Balance is USD10,000
Floating Balance is USD1,000
Equity Balance is USD9,000
/ (check) Agree to terms of the use of the signal service
/ Enable real time signal subscription
/ Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
/ Synchronize Positions Without Confirmation
Use no more than 50% of the deposit
Stop if equity is less than 5,000 USD
Deviation / Slippage: 2 spreads
Signal Provider uses USD400 only
Signal Provider does manual trades for 1 currency only (say EUR/USD)
I have the following questions:
1. Will 5,000 USD (50% x 10,000 total account balance) of my account be used to copy the signal? Or will 4,500 USD (50% of 9,000 remaining equity balance) of my account be used to copy the signal? If it is the equity balance, does that mean the size of lots that I copy from the Signal Provider automatically decreases as my account's equity balance decreases?
2. My Signal Provider do not set any stop loss (but manually closes position when needed) and I will use a EA to set stop loss (e.g. 1% of my Equity Balance). What will happen if my EA closes a trade since the loss is 1% of my Equity Balance and then later the Signal Provider will close the position as well?
3. My Signal Provider do not set any stop loss (but closes position when needed) and I will use a EA to set stop loss (e.g. 1% of my Equity Balance), but I DIDN'T click "Synchronize Positions Without Confirmation" (and all else mentioned above remains the same). What will happen if my EA closes a trade since the loss is 1% of my Equity Balance and then later the Signal Provider will close the position as well?
4. What happens if I trade a lot on my own account and my account's equity balance reaches USD5,000 (and the Signal Provider has made little positions)? Will the MQL5 system still automatically stop (or is it unsubscribe?) me from copying the Signal and close all open trades copied from the Signal? or Will the MQL5 system just automatically stop me from copying the Signal? or will MQL5 system prompt me a message, hold open all existing trades, stop opening new positions and wait until I give a response?
5. If the deviation / slippage of my trading account in comparison to the Signal provider's trading account is 3 spreads for 1 position made by the Signal Provider (e.g. sell EUR/USD 1.15), will my account still copy the Signal provider's position? If yes, what is the use of the Deviation / Slippage? If no, what will happen if the Signal Providers closes the position and deviation / slippage at that time (of closing the position) is 0 (given I click "Synchronize Positions Without Confirmation")?
Dear MQL5 Moderators,
First of all, thank you for opening these instructions.
I want to subscribe to a signal provider (and I am relatively new), but I want to put in my own risk management principles in my account.
For example, I put the following details:
I will have VPC / VPS
Total Account Balance is USD10,000
Floating Balance is USD1,000
Equity Balance is USD9,000
/ (check) Agree to terms of the use of the signal service
/ Enable real time signal subscription
/ Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
/ Synchronize Positions Without Confirmation
Use no more than 50% of the deposit
Stop if equity is less than 5,000 USD
Deviation / Slippage: 2 spreads
Signal Provider uses USD400 only
Signal Provider does manual trades for 1 currency only (say EUR/USD)
I have the following questions:
1. Will 5,000 USD (50% x 10,000 total account balance) of my account be used to copy the signal? Or will 4,500 USD (50% of 9,000 remaining equity balance) of my account be used to copy the signal? If it is the equity balance, does that mean the size of lots that I copy from the Signal Provider automatically decreases as my account's equity balance decreases?
2. My Signal Provider do not set any stop loss (but manually closes position when needed) and I will use a EA to set stop loss (e.g. 1% of my Equity Balance). What will happen if my EA closes a trade since the loss is 1% of my Equity Balance and then later the Signal Provider will close the position as well?
3. My Signal Provider do not set any stop loss (but closes position when needed) and I will use a EA to set stop loss (e.g. 1% of my Equity Balance), but I DIDN'T click "Synchronize Positions Without Confirmation" (and all else mentioned above remains the same). What will happen if my EA closes a trade since the loss is 1% of my Equity Balance and then later the Signal Provider will close the position as well?
4. What happens if I trade a lot on my own account and my account's equity balance reaches USD5,000 (and the Signal Provider has made little positions)? Will the MQL5 system still automatically stop (or is it unsubscribe?) me from copying the Signal and close all open trades copied from the Signal? or Will the MQL5 system just automatically stop me from copying the Signal? or will MQL5 system prompt me a message, hold open all existing trades, stop opening new positions and wait until I give a response?
5. If the deviation / slippage of my trading account in comparison to the Signal provider's trading account is 3 spreads for 1 position made by the Signal Provider (e.g. sell EUR/USD 1.15), will my account still copy the Signal provider's position? If yes, what is the use of the Deviation / Slippage? If no, what will happen if the Signal Providers closes the position and deviation / slippage at that time (of closing the position) is 0 (given I click "Synchronize Positions Without Confirmation")?
1. Will 5,000 USD (50% x 10,000 total account balance) of my account be used to copy the signal? Or will 4,500 USD (50% of 9,000 remaining equity balance) of my account be used to copy the signal? If it is the equity balance, does that mean the size of lots that I copy from the Signal Provider automatically decreases as my account's equity balance decreases?
MQL calculates using risk% x balance so $5000 is used to calculate lot ratio. Please understand that mql calculates LOTRATIO (LR) to be used to calculate lotsize
if LR=50% and provider opens 1lot your acct will open 0.50. Although it seems slightly confusing LR is NOT lotsize its used to calculate lotsize. Based on mql rules, the calculation may also truncate or round up the lotsize base on LR. You may click on my profile where I have linked ALL of MQL signal subscription FAQ
2. My Signal Provider do not set any stop loss (but manually closes position when needed) and I will use a EA to set stop loss (e.g. 1% of my Equity Balance). What will happen if my EA closes a trade since the loss is 1% of my Equity Balance and then later the Signal Provider will close the position as well?
MQL copy system will RECOPY the trade if provider has a floating loss (since u didnt tick synchronize positions without confirmation), otherwise MQL may stop copying if provider has a positive floating loss. Since your example is based on 1% of equity loss it meant provider likely has a floating loss (on his entire account), thus mql copy system should copy that trade or whatever trades that were closed off. This floating loss/profit MQL will based on ENTIRE (provider) acct not just 1 trade to determine
Q3 is repeat of Q2
Q4, plz read ans 1 above, mql used your acct BALANCE to calculate LR to determine LOTSIZE. If you have set stop if equity <$5000 and your equity is <$5000, during synchronization mql will force close ALL open positions from the PROVIDER and stop new copy (until equity is above $5000). If your equity=$5000 nothing is done, the stop if condition is LESS THAN thus equity has to reached at least $4999.99
5. If the deviation / slippage of my trading account in comparison to the Signal provider's trading account is 3 spreads for 1 position made by the Signal Provider (e.g. sell EUR/USD 1.15), will my account still copy the Signal provider's position? If yes, what is the use of the Deviation / Slippage? If no, what will happen if the Signal Providers closes the position and deviation / slippage at that time (of closing the position) is 0 (given I click "Synchronize Positions Without Confirmation")?
First of all, synchronize positions without confirmation allows mql copy system to copy trades from provider when provider has FLOATING PROFIT it has NOTHING to do with slippage settingsDeviation/Slippage [C] spreads — this setting is similar to deviation set when orders are placed from the platform. This is the value of the permissible deviation of the executed order price from the price initially requested by the platform when copying a trading operation. This value is displayed as a part of the current spread on the symbol used in trading operation.
The order is executed if the deviation is less or equal to the specified parameter. If the deviation exceeds the specified value, the platform increases the acceptable deviation by 0.5. If the requote is received again, the accounts of the subscriber and provider become unsynchronized. Later the platform will retry to synchronize them.
meaning mql will keep trying to copy those trades
Dear MQL5 Moderators,
First of all, thank you for opening these instructions.
I want to subscribe to a signal provider (and I am relatively new), but I want to put in my own risk management principles in my account.
For example, I put the following details:
I will have VPC / VPS
Total Account Balance is USD10,000
Floating Balance is USD1,000
Equity Balance is USD9,000
/ (check) Agree to terms of the use of the signal service
/ Enable real time signal subscription
/ Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
/ Synchronize Positions Without Confirmation
Use no more than 50% of the deposit
Stop if equity is less than 5,000 USD
Deviation / Slippage: 2 spreads
Signal Provider uses USD400 only
Signal Provider does manual trades for 1 currency only (say EUR/USD)
I have the following questions:
1. Will 5,000 USD (50% x 10,000 total account balance) of my account be used to copy the signal? Or will 4,500 USD (50% of 9,000 remaining equity balance) of my account be used to copy the signal? If it is the equity balance, does that mean the size of lots that I copy from the Signal Provider automatically decreases as my account's equity balance decreases?
2. My Signal Provider do not set any stop loss (but manually closes position when needed) and I will use a EA to set stop loss (e.g. 1% of my Equity Balance). What will happen if my EA closes a trade since the loss is 1% of my Equity Balance and then later the Signal Provider will close the position as well?
3. My Signal Provider do not set any stop loss (but closes position when needed) and I will use a EA to set stop loss (e.g. 1% of my Equity Balance), but I DIDN'T click "Synchronize Positions Without Confirmation" (and all else mentioned above remains the same). What will happen if my EA closes a trade since the loss is 1% of my Equity Balance and then later the Signal Provider will close the position as well?
4. What happens if I trade a lot on my own account and my account's equity balance reaches USD5,000 (and the Signal Provider has made little positions)? Will the MQL5 system still automatically stop (or is it unsubscribe?) me from copying the Signal and close all open trades copied from the Signal? or Will the MQL5 system just automatically stop me from copying the Signal? or will MQL5 system prompt me a message, hold open all existing trades, stop opening new positions and wait until I give a response?
5. If the deviation / slippage of my trading account in comparison to the Signal provider's trading account is 3 spreads for 1 position made by the Signal Provider (e.g. sell EUR/USD 1.15), will my account still copy the Signal provider's position? If yes, what is the use of the Deviation / Slippage? If no, what will happen if the Signal Providers closes the position and deviation / slippage at that time (of closing the position) is 0 (given I click "Synchronize Positions Without Confirmation")?
1. $5,000
2. If you are still synchronized with the signal, the MQL5 signal copying system will re-open the positions that you closed and are still open at signal provider's end.
3. If you DO NOT tick the: Synchronize positions without confirmation, option you will be able to close your positions independently from the signal provider.
4. Yes, its highly unadvisable to trade or use with an EA, an account that is already assigned to a signal subscription. That way you increase the risk and you are meddling with the risk plan the signal provider has in mind.
5. If your deviation slippage setting is lower than 3.0 you won't open this trade. You will close the position too.
1. $5,000
2. If you are still synchronized with the signal, the MQL5 signal copying system will re-open the positions that you closed and are still open at signal provider's end.
3. If you DO NOT tick the: Synchronize positions without confirmation, option you will be able to close your positions independently from the signal provider.
4. Yes, its highly unadvisable to trade or use with an EA, an account that is already assigned to a signal subscription. That way you increase the risk and you are meddling with the risk plan the signal provider has in mind.
5. If your deviation slippage setting is lower than 3.0 you won't open this trade. You will close the position too.
Thank you, Eleni, for your quick reply.
They are very helpful.
Last question is what happens if my account's equity balance reaches USD5,000 (assuming I don't use any EA or don't do any trade other than copy the Signal Provider)?
Thank you, Eleni, for your quick reply.
They are very helpful.
Last question is what happens if my account's equity balance reaches USD5,000 (assuming I don't use any EA or don't do any trade other than copy the Signal Provider)?
As long as you are over the $5,000 limit the signal will operate normally, if you drop below it, it won't open any new orders.
1. Will 5,000 USD (50% x 10,000 total account balance) of my account be used to copy the signal? Or will 4,500 USD (50% of 9,000 remaining equity balance) of my account be used to copy the signal? If it is the equity balance, does that mean the size of lots that I copy from the Signal Provider automatically decreases as my account's equity balance decreases?
MQL calculates using risk% x balance so $5000 is used to calculate lot ratio. Please understand that mql calculates LOTRATIO (LR) to be used to calculate lotsize
if LR=50% and provider opens 1lot your acct will open 0.50. Although it seems slightly confusing LR is NOT lotsize its used to calculate lotsize. Based on mql rules, the calculation may also truncate or round up the lotsize base on LR. You may click on my profile where I have linked ALL of MQL signal subscription FAQ
2. My Signal Provider do not set any stop loss (but manually closes position when needed) and I will use a EA to set stop loss (e.g. 1% of my Equity Balance). What will happen if my EA closes a trade since the loss is 1% of my Equity Balance and then later the Signal Provider will close the position as well?
MQL copy system will RECOPY the trade if provider has a floating loss (since u didnt tick synchronize positions without confirmation), otherwise MQL may stop copying if provider has a positive floating loss. Since your example is based on 1% of equity loss it meant provider likely has a floating loss (on his entire account), thus mql copy system should copy that trade or whatever trades that were closed off. This floating loss/profit MQL will based on ENTIRE (provider) acct not just 1 trade to determine
Q3 is repeat of Q2
Q4, plz read ans 1 above, mql used your acct BALANCE to calculate LR to determine LOTSIZE. If you have set stop if equity <$5000 and your equity is <$5000, during synchronization mql will force close ALL open positions from the PROVIDER and stop new copy (until equity is above $5000). If your equity=$5000 nothing is done, the stop if condition is LESS THAN thus equity has to reached at least $4999.99
5. If the deviation / slippage of my trading account in comparison to the Signal provider's trading account is 3 spreads for 1 position made by the Signal Provider (e.g. sell EUR/USD 1.15), will my account still copy the Signal provider's position? If yes, what is the use of the Deviation / Slippage? If no, what will happen if the Signal Providers closes the position and deviation / slippage at that time (of closing the position) is 0 (given I click "Synchronize Positions Without Confirmation")?
First of all, synchronize positions without confirmation allows mql copy system to copy trades from provider when provider has FLOATING PROFIT it has NOTHING to do with slippage settingsDeviation/Slippage [C] spreads — this setting is similar to deviation set when orders are placed from the platform. This is the value of the permissible deviation of the executed order price from the price initially requested by the platform when copying a trading operation. This value is displayed as a part of the current spread on the symbol used in trading operation.
The order is executed if the deviation is less or equal to the specified parameter. If the deviation exceeds the specified value, the platform increases the acceptable deviation by 0.5. If the requote is received again, the accounts of the subscriber and provider become unsynchronized. Later the platform will retry to synchronize them.
meaning mql will keep trying to copy those trades
Thank you, Yang. You are very helpful.