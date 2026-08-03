New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1420 - page 3

New comment
 
MetaQuotes:

The MetaTrader 4 update will be released on Friday, May 24, 2024. This version provides important security improvements, error fixes, and platform stability enhancements.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

Could you tell me what is the issue with this new build 1422 - all the functions for mathematical operations are working incorrectly. For example I had a function for rounding lot size  (using MathRound and MathFloor) - but those functions return 0 now - regardless used numbers. This way my EAs cannot work at all. Is there a bug you can fix quickly?
Is anybody else noticed such problems?
 
marthasmith # :
Could you tell me what is the issue with this new build 1422 - all the functions for mathematical operations are working incorrectly. For example I had a function for rounding lot size  (using MathRound and MathFloor) - but those functions return 0 now - regardless used numbers. This way my EAs cannot work at all. Is there a bug you can fix quickly?
Is anybody else noticed such problems?

Everyone has this problem!

 
marthasmith #:
Could you tell me what is the issue with this new build 1422 - all the functions for mathematical operations are working incorrectly. For example I had a function for rounding lot size  (using MathRound and MathFloor) - but those functions return 0 now - regardless used numbers. This way my EAs cannot work at all. Is there a bug you can fix quickly?
Is anybody else noticed such problems?
They say that's the problem with our CPU's, so we have to change our CPU's rather then them fixing this obvious bug.
 

The problem is not with the CPU itself. The problem is with running Windows in QEMU or KVM hypervisors with a selected virtual CPU with a specific instruction set. The problem affects no more than 2% of VPS providers.

 

Hello!

I have an EA that I asked a developer to build for me in 2013 (it's old), but it's legitimately mine. I didn't get it from any forum, but this EA no longer works in this version of MT4. I can't even attach it to the chart. Interestingly, I have another one from the same time that still works, but it's from a different developer.

I lost my old username, password and email from the forum and I can't contact the developer... maybe our conversation is recorded here somewhere.

Please, could someone help me?

[Deleted]  
@mrangeloaa #: I have an EA that I asked a developer to build for me in 2013 (it's old), but it's legitimately mine. I didn't get it from any forum, but this EA no longer works in this version of MT4. I can't even attach it to the chart. Interestingly, I have another one from the same time that still works, but it's from a different developer. I lost my old username, password and email from the forum and I can't contact the developer... maybe our conversation is recorded here somewhere. Please, could someone help me?

How exactly? If the conversation was via private messages, then no one else can retrieve it for you.

If you have the source code for the EA, then probably another coder can "upgrade" it for you.

But if not, then only the original coder can do anything, if they still have the source code themselves.

 
Among the latest releases, I feel that the way MT4 adapt set file has changed/upgraded

Case A: If we load a set file with exact same parameters, it runs well and fast (< 1s)
Case B: If we load a set file with 1 parameter name changed, it runs well too but slow (~5s)
And I know previously (don't know when it since the change), but case B will fail to load set file in previous builds.

I cannot find any release notes about the details and about set file adaption, would anyone tell me about the detail release notes?

Thanks in advance.
 
Yu Pang Chan #: I cannot find any release notes about the details and about set file adaption, would anyone tell me about the detail release notes?
Not necessary. A set file applied, simply changes the EAs parameters. Nothing more.
 

i downloaded mt4 from this weblink and attach but it install on laptop to be mt5.


how to resolve ? 


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download

Download MetaTrader 4 for PC, iPhone, iPad and Android
Download MetaTrader 4 for PC, iPhone, iPad and Android
  • www.metatrader4.com
Download MetaTrader 4 for PC to receive the most powerful and convenient tool for technical analysis and trading in the markets. During the first launch, you will be prompted to open a free demo account allowing you to test all the features of the trading platform. MetaTrader 4 iPhone/iPad Millions of traders have already chosen MetaTrader 4...
 
kelvintan #:
how to resolve ? 
The support of MT4 was stoped by MetaQuotes long time ago. But the brokers are continuing to support MT4.
It means that you/we can download MT4 from the brokers' websites only.
1234
New comment