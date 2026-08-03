New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1420 - page 3
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The MetaTrader 4 update will be released on Friday, May 24, 2024. This version provides important security improvements, error fixes, and platform stability enhancements.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Is anybody else noticed such problems?
Could you tell me what is the issue with this new build 1422 - all the functions for mathematical operations are working incorrectly. For example I had a function for rounding lot size (using MathRound and MathFloor) - but those functions return 0 now - regardless used numbers. This way my EAs cannot work at all. Is there a bug you can fix quickly?
Is anybody else noticed such problems?
Everyone has this problem!
Could you tell me what is the issue with this new build 1422 - all the functions for mathematical operations are working incorrectly. For example I had a function for rounding lot size (using MathRound and MathFloor) - but those functions return 0 now - regardless used numbers. This way my EAs cannot work at all. Is there a bug you can fix quickly?
Is anybody else noticed such problems?
The problem is not with the CPU itself. The problem is with running Windows in QEMU or KVM hypervisors with a selected virtual CPU with a specific instruction set. The problem affects no more than 2% of VPS providers.
Hello!
I have an EA that I asked a developer to build for me in 2013 (it's old), but it's legitimately mine. I didn't get it from any forum, but this EA no longer works in this version of MT4. I can't even attach it to the chart. Interestingly, I have another one from the same time that still works, but it's from a different developer.
I lost my old username, password and email from the forum and I can't contact the developer... maybe our conversation is recorded here somewhere.
Please, could someone help me?
How exactly? If the conversation was via private messages, then no one else can retrieve it for you.
If you have the source code for the EA, then probably another coder can "upgrade" it for you.
But if not, then only the original coder can do anything, if they still have the source code themselves.
Case A: If we load a set file with exact same parameters, it runs well and fast (< 1s)
Case B: If we load a set file with 1 parameter name changed, it runs well too but slow (~5s)
And I know previously (don't know when it since the change), but case B will fail to load set file in previous builds.
I cannot find any release notes about the details and about set file adaption, would anyone tell me about the detail release notes?
Thanks in advance.
i downloaded mt4 from this weblink and attach but it install on laptop to be mt5.
how to resolve ?
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download
how to resolve ?
It means that you/we can download MT4 from the brokers' websites only.