How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, can any one help to solve this problem?
I want to subscribe for a signal I found on mql5.com.
I tried to search for this signal in my MT4 terminal but I could not find it.
I then went back on website to click "copy" to subscribe the signal but it only pop up the link to download the MT4 platform, nothing else happened ??? I already had MT4 download from the broker, why it didn't let me subscribe it but give me the link to down load MT4 ?
I contacted mql5 service desk but their reply are NO HELP... they just show me exactly what I just done !
Thank you very much for your help.
Hello, can any one help to solve this problem?
I want to subscribe for a signal I found on mql5.com.
I tried to search for this signal in my MT4 terminal but I could not find it.
I then went back on website to click "copy" to subscribe the signal but it only pop up the link to download the MT4 platform, nothing else happened ??? I already had MT4 download from the broker, why it didn't let me subscribe it but give me the link to down load MT4 ?
I contacted mql5 service desk but their reply are NO HELP... they just show me exactly what I just done !
Thank you very much for your help.
Follow the instructions on this topic step by step and you will find your signal, unless it has more than 30% drawdown at the moment and its unavailable for new subscriptions (MQL5 rules).
Start your search from the upper right corner of your MT4 terminal.
Hi i try that but still cant subscribe
when i go on search not show anything
i try also from mql5 to copy and when i do that my MT4 open but still nothing happened
Hi i try that but still cant subscribe
when i go on search not show anything
i try also from mql5 to copy and when i do that my MT4 open but still nothing happened
Type in search the name of the signal you want to subscribe, then you will see it down in the results, unless its a demo signal you want to subscribe to, with a real account.
This cannot be done.
its real account when i click to copy coming ( open URL:MQL4 Buy Protocol) after click on that MT4 open but if i go and check options and signals in my MT4 its said not connected to the server and all options are grey
Post a screenshot to see what is your problem.
Is your MT4 platform ready to trade?
Post a screenshot to see what is your problem.
Is your MT4 platform ready to trade?
Yes I’m trading
Start the copying process from your MT4 terminal, not MQL5.com.
See this topic from the start and follow the steps.
Start the copying process from your MT4 terminal, not MQL5.com.
See this topic from the start and follow the steps.