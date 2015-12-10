FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications

Continuation of the branch from MQL4)

We share our views on trading, instrument outlook and emotions.

 

The outlook for the Bucs

Movement towards 92-93.5 with a possible, but not necessary, pullback to 84.

 

Not a bad place to buy silver from 15.95 with targets of 17 and 18.5.

Hi, good to see you
 
pako:
Hey, good to see you.

Hi Paco)

Any thoughts on the entrances?

Yes, that ava is better)))

And the oil picture is interesting, I will definitely trade it

 
stranger:

Greetings! What are you up to? Preparing the ground for a move?

ps the eura is tired of falling.

stranger:

Hi Paco)

Any thoughts on the entrances?

Yes, your ava is better)))

on the eu I think so, if it tries 1.25 ---> 1.235 ----> 1.2080 if not ----->1.2625

 
pako:

on eu I think so, if it tries 1.25 ---> 1.235 ----> 1.2080 if not ----->1.2625

I do not even want to look through the deals with such spreads, it is too tense and the price goes back and forth. I would not even look at Audi, Euro, GBP, Kiwi next week, unless there is some set-up in Wednesday, my deposit is not rubbery, I have no extra money like Shaman)))

And now look here, the support is worn out, but it may hold it.

What is there to trade? I do not think that it may be the lottery.

 
Silent:

Greetings! What are you up to? Preparing the ground for a move?

ps the euras are tired of falling.

I've been banned forever on mql4 for that kind of statement, which there are a million of. I don't want the euros, I want good deals, I don't fuck around.

What the fuck is this, clinging ads to every word? What is this stream?

 
stranger:

...

What the fuck is this, clinging ads to every word? A stream like that?

Looks like we need to check for viruses. ;)
 
stranger:

Hi, so on mql4 they banned me forever, yes for such a statement, which there are a million of. And let the euros go, I need good trades, I don't want to skip them .

What the fuck is this, clinging ads to every word? a stream?

I see :-) Well, it's quiet in that respect.

And it's the wise forum engine promoting blogs :-) and everything else, if it finds one.

