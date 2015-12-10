FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications
Greetings! What are you up to? Preparing the ground for a move?
ps the eura is tired of falling.
on eu I think so, if it tries 1.25 ---> 1.235 ----> 1.2080 if not ----->1.2625
I do not even want to look through the deals with such spreads, it is too tense and the price goes back and forth. I would not even look at Audi, Euro, GBP, Kiwi next week, unless there is some set-up in Wednesday, my deposit is not rubbery, I have no extra money like Shaman)))
And now look here, the support is worn out, but it may hold it.
What is there to trade? I do not think that it may be the lottery.
I've been banned forever on mql4 for that kind of statement, which there are a million of. I don't want the euros, I want good deals, I don't fuck around.
What the fuck is this, clinging ads to every word? What is this stream?
Hi, so on mql4 they banned me forever, yes for such a statement, which there are a million of. And let the euros go, I need good trades, I don't want to skip them .
What the fuck is this, clinging ads to every word? a stream?
I see :-) Well, it's quiet in that respect.
And it's the wise forum engine promoting blogs :-) and everything else, if it finds one.
Continuation of the branch from MQL4)
We share our views on trading, instrument outlook and emotions.