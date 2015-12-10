FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 573
The market has higher volumes, it may be going this way or that, but it is going nowhere and also without volumes is going in one direction and far away. (no one really trades it there - everyone pours it out at their place of residence - they show quotations)
Who watches volumes in the middle of the field? Yes and somewhere you are right, the volume appears near the levels as an OBJECTIVE, not a Cause)
Yesterday the volume at 2420 appeared because of your sale))))
Yesterday the volume at 2420 appeared because of your sale))))
you see you're making progress - the volumes were the other day when I wrote you )))), but here's the problem - who rules the market? - the majority of traders leave the market, pendulators do not go up or down, long-term traders do not matter - is it just a puppet? (I should say right away it's not him - the puppet is a technician)
Ask yourself, my son, what is primary))))
What makes the price,
a couple of deposits are not a hindrance to the depot:
thought, desire.
dp. and what leads to a trader's defeat?
Just don't send it to your "patron" for an answer ....))) (already asked...)
Who is he?)))
Well, my son, the price is mostly made by people who don't really care about it. I'll explain. You've got some bullshit company out there with components from England. You fear that the pound will go up in value and you'll have to pay more for your parts, so you buy a futures on the Aglian pound, or an option or some shit. So you're just insuring, you don't want to make a profit. And that's 90% of the time, if not more.
and the same thing in England with a firm with parts in Germany. And what do we see in the euro/pound - nothing! (most likely they balance each other out and have no influence on anything). Most likely this influence appears (seasonally) on commodities - cotton, coffee, grains....
The euro pound is nothing at all, just the ratio of the pound to the euro.)
So that's what I'm talking about. You go to the shop of these futures, and there they are , small, large, medium, yellow, red, blue, eyes boggle, and people buy, but they buy most of all yellow, medium, and when the price comes to the pile where they are piled.
That's where the volumes and the speed of deals and all that crap comes in.)